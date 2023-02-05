The battle of free enterprise and state control

Capitalism has a bad name with the left who wish to make out it is characterised by exploitation of labour, overcharging and sole preoccupation with profit. Most businesses know that offering keen prices and good service are fundamental to success. They recognise that employees are one of their main resources, so treating employees well is crucial to delivering for customers and shareholders. Capitalism works best when ownership is widely spread. Many people in prosperous free enterprise societies own a home of their own. They own shares through their pension funds and their insurance policies, or they own shares direct. Many have stakes in the businesses they work for through employee share schemes. In the self employed and small business sector individuals and families own businesses and keep the profits of their labours directly.
Nationalisation and state control have a bad name with advocates of free enterprise democracy. In the Uk nationalised industries in the last century sacked much of their labour. They put up prices, using their monopoly powers. They often delivered bad service and failed to innovate. They were kept short of investment capital in many cases because their investment competed with spending on public services and was a charge on taxpayers. British Rail was famed for cancelled and delayed trains, poor catering and high ticket prices. The Post Office telephone service fell way behind US technology and capacity prior to privatisation owing to a lack of modern investment. There were long waits to get a phone, the need to accept a line shared with the neighbour and little choice over equipment to use on the network. The Steel industry got big investment in five major new plants, only to be unable to sell nearly enough of the steel and to embark on a series of closures. The electricity industry concentrated on large coal burning stations. Once privatised it was transformed by a dash for gas, cleaning it up and greatly raising its energy efficiency. Socialist supporters of nationalisation look back to that era with nostalgia, wishing to see there keener prices, better service and better employment than ever existed.
It is true that there is no single country that has adopted a purely democratic and free enterprise system of government. Nor are there many examples of complete government control, though North Korea gets close. Countries are somewhere on the spectrum with the USA and small countries like Norway, Switzerland, Singapore and San Marino clustered towards the free enterprise end with high incomes per head, and Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea at the other extreme with low incomes. Most advanced countries accept a substantial role for government. They want government to tax successful people and companies more to redistribute money to people on low and no incomes to help them have a better lifestyle. They use government interventions to keep markets more competitive and to secure other social ends. The danger all face is if they interfere too widely for however good a reason, they may end up damaging markets, restricting supply and undermining prosperity.
4 Comments
February 5, 2023
Good morning.
Sorry it is a bit long, Sir John 🙂
This use to be the case but, with better employment laws and the growth in jobs from tertiary industry, coupled with a decline from primary and secondary industries, this has led the Labour movement into the realm of State services (via the unions) and the championing of minority interest groups in order to survive and prosper. It has found that its more traditional supporters seem to be moving away from them in so many ways.
The danger all face is if they interfere too widely for however good a reason Most businesses know that offering keen prices and good service are fundamental to success.
In my younger days I use to work for a well know ‘fast-food’ outlet. Of the many things that I learn was that, the customers that walked in though your door has already made their decision to buy from you. There was no effort on YOUR part in that. What was the effort, and this is true of any business that deals with people up close, is to keep them coming back to you and not anyone else. I always knew they had a choice.
For Capitalism to be a success, there needs to be ‘risk and reward’. The risk being you will lose everything. The reward being that of a success and to enjoy the fruits of your labour.
When you have a government and a State that is run so badly it needs itself to be subsidised by those in the Private Sector, whether this be through taxation or borrowing (which has to be paid back via taxation), or even QE, the State takes more and more of YOUR rewards to subsidies itself but never takes on the risk. This creates a situation where one has to ask, “Why bother ?” And so the first steps to decline begin. This is why I keep screaming about cuts to the State.
The road to hell, or bankruptcy, is paved with good intentions.
February 5, 2023
I listened to Sunak’s interview with Piers Morgan. He actually said the “UK’s world leading modern slavery act” or similar does the dope really think this? Another appalling “gift” to the nation from the dire Theresa May (like the net zero lunacy) now being used to try to preventing deportation of thousands of economic migrants and criminals.
A shame Piers Morgan decided to not ask anything remotely challenging. He obviously wants to be granted more such soft “what would you like to say now Mr Sunak” interviews.
February 5, 2023
The last time anything was “nationalised” in this country was some parts of the banks 15 years ago, as a result of the catastrophically stupid and greedy practices of the private sector. Before that, it’s the 1950s. Whatever is wrong with the UK today is nothing to do with “nationalisation”, and nothing to do with the left either. What is wrong with the UK today is the result of the policies of the Conservative Party, which has run this country for over 12 years and for over 30 of the last 44 years.
Reply Most of the railways have been nationalised and they are now heavily loss making and on strike. Energy companies under price controls went bust.
February 5, 2023
“They recognise that employees are one of their main resources, so treating employees well is crucial.”
The first half of the sentence is correct, but not the second. When UK governments allowed the influx of cheap labour from overseas, most companies treated their employees as badly as they could get away with.
When you’ve been an employee in that position, you don’t forget. You are a “resource” like any other, to be procured as cost effectively as possible. As one manager said to us on the shopfloor “Shut up and go then, there’s 10 Romanians waiting outside the door for each of your jobs!”
Hence a lot of the support for Brexit. Even the foreign workers were unhappy we were letting more of them in, as it clearly just led to worse conditions for those of them already with a job.