The dangers of more state intervention

Governments of the centre right as of the left have come to accept and recommend a whole range of interventions in the marketplace which do harm for the best of reasons. Wanting to keep rents down at a time of rising housing costs, rent controls have been introduced and tax and regulatory attacks on landlords in several jurisdictions. These changes become a conspiracy against those needing a rented home. Stopping landlords getting a market rent, and placing too tough a regulatory burden on them, induces many landlords to withdraw their homes from the rental market. They may sell them to owner occupiers, or keep them empty awaiting better times, or use them themselves. Supply of property for rent contracts, the very opposite of what is needed to bring rents down. If governments respond by even tougher policies, the supply will fall further. Governments who try this end up with higher rents and less choice for tenants.
Wanting to keep energy prices down many countries introduced price controls. These prevent the companies from charging the market price, and in some cases as in the UK electricity industry drive them straight into bankruptcy. They had to pay market prices to buy in the power, but could not charge market prices to re sell it. Those in the industry that produced their own power without a commensurate rise in their energy costs were charged a windfall tax. This puts companies off adding to capacity by making additional investment. The governments created a money go round charging higher taxes on a part of the industry to send subsidies to another part of the industry with a view to extending the period of lower prices for consumers before having to allow them up again. It is quite obvious looking at the energy crisis that the main cause of it is lack of supply. This was primarily brought on by the West’s need to take Russian oil and gas out of its supply for political reasons. It was also exacerbated by the wish to transition from fossil fuel based electricity to renewables, and to greatly increase demand for electricity by switching many more people to electric cars and heating systems. The last thing you want to do in such a circumstance is to tax energy producers more deterring new investment, or show them that if they are successful their prices will be curbed. Short term popularity with electors angry about high prices and profits leads to worse shortages.
Governments in the West also wish to accelerate the reduction in carbon dioxide output. This has led them to impose carbon taxes on energy production and industrial energy usage, as a deterrent to more use of fossil fuels. This has turned out to be a good way to show how markets work. Faced with higher costs in the EU, UK and other places with high carbon taxes, energy using industries are transferring their activities to lower cost countries with no carbon taxes or low ones. The UK in its haste to close coal and gas power stations has got itself into a position where it needs to import electricity to keep the lights on at times of high demand and low renewable output. Cold days when the wind does not blow become problems to manage. These policies do not succeed in cutting total world output of Carbon dioxide. Instead of burning fuel at home with CO 2 produced there, the exporting country burns the fuel. In many cases switching from home production to imports increases the amount of CO 2 produced as the diesel driven ships needed to bring the product to the user adds to CO 2. The processes in the exporting countries may also be more fuel intensive.
9 Comments
February 6, 2023
Good Morning,
Well, that’s a long-winded way of saying: ‘our political leaders are not fit for purpose’.
Don’t worry Sir J, the incompetent PCP will all but disappear in a couple of years, or less. Shame the Civil Service Blob won’t be despatched at the same time.
February 6, 2023
Apologies to the Bard. Even he would not have dreamed this could happen?
1st Witch
Oh when will we be warm again?
This chill’s enough to freeze the brain.
2.nd Witch
When the wind blows from the North
And windmill power surges forth
3rd Witch
Wait until the moon turns blue
Then the wind will work for you.
1st Witch
Where is the windmill?
2nd Witch
On the hill.
3rd Witch
There is no wind…the sails are still.
All 3 Witches
Good is bad and bad is good
Perish mortals as ye should.
February 6, 2023
Good one, Cuibono. I think the Bard knew from what happened to others at the time just how dangerous those in power could be. But they were dangerous to individuals such as Walter Raleigh and Mary Queen of Scots. What he couldn’t have imagined, I don ‘t suppose, is that the power elite of his day might be actively planning the ruin of the whole country, for the sake of a deluded ideology.
February 6, 2023
It seems our esteemed host can sense the move towards authoritarian control. I saw it in 1997 when a cancer walked into No.10 but the naivety and ignorance of the British voter is so easily exploited by those with intent to deceive
February 6, 2023
Huge intervention by Labour govt.s in the 1970s meant a terrible shortage of rental accommodation in London. Queues of 20 or 30 people being interviewed for possible tenancy were not unusual even in less salubrious areas. Then once in the place you could get the rent lowered at a tribunal! Poor landlords.
And now the tories have made it even worse. Who would even dare to rent out a property now? I think you can be imprisoned for mould in the property or suchlike.
February 6, 2023
The UK hasn’t had a centre-right government for decades.
February 6, 2023
Sir John, good morning.
The shortage of gas supply is as much or more a result of government policy as the Ukraine war. The UK has deliberately hobbled gas supplies from our own resources, as has the USA, before putting in place affordable replacements – – in a sane world they would already be paying the price at the ballot box. One can speculate about a scenario where Mr Putin knew the UK could supply Germany with clean, low CO2 methane via pipeline – would he have risked invading Ukraine?
When liquified natural gas, LNG, is brought to the UK from Qatar it is cooled by the evaporation of some of its cargo. Perhaps someone needs to ask a question about that.
Our fuel bill this winter would be much higher without the wood burner , but I see that is under threat. Let me suggest a way of reducing exhaust particulates in our cities. A vehicle powered by LNG produces almost zero particulate pollution and NOX, and is ‘low carbon’. The conversion is cheap and quick, and would reduce the need to strangle London. But perhaps this is not about making life better, maybe it’s just self-flagellation.
JF
February 6, 2023
Good morning.
Someone once told me that, if you wish to demoralize someone (or nation) , just prevent them from doing anything that they want to do. And a demoralized person (or nation) is far easier to deal with than one that is united and determined.
Just saying 😉
February 6, 2023
I have long puzzled over the potty insistence on masks.
We know where the term “Lockdown” comes from.
Then I happened upon an article about the Victorian prison protocol called “The Separate System”.
Masked, “locked down”, silent, alone unable to communicate.
Forced to reflect upon one’s sins.
Apparently many went mad and committed suicide.