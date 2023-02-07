Comparing the digital and green revolutions

The digital and green revolutions compared
In recent years the world has been swept by a massive wave of digital investment. Most people have come to own a smartphone, pad, desktop or laptop computer. Many have switched their entertainment from standard national tv channels to downloaded films from subscription services. Many now get what news they want from websites and social media in place of newspapers and tv news. More education and training is now done remotely on computer. Families keep in touch with on line meetings instead of a phone call. Many people communicate with friends and family on social media instead of letters and face to face to face meetings. Businesses are automating more and more processes, taking advantage of the enormous processing and storage power of electronic systems. Much shopping has gone on line. Phone apps can be used for getting a cab, following a map, booking a meal, ordering a service. All this happened with no special taxes, no bans and legal requirements, no public subsidy. Businesses innovated, showing how they could offer a much wider range of service over the web and people piled in to get more of it. The high price of some mobile phones and the subscription sums for broadband, software and download services was no barrier to many taking advantage. Covid lockdowns accelerated the movement. Those people who were not sure how to use the technology, or thought they did not like it, or who thought it a bit dear were tempted into adopting it as it offered the obvious way of staying in touch and placing orders for goods and services. Young people who adopted it more readily as a whole helped teach Granny who made the effort to stay in touch with her grandchildren.
Meanwhile the green revolution is a top down revolution. Its main proponents are governments, large companies, universities and experts. They want people to swap the petrol car for an electric vehicle. They want families to rip out the gas boiler and put in a heat pump. They want people to give up most of their meat eating and go vegetarian. They want to discourage car and airline travel, promoting walking and cycling. So far the response has been on a modest scale. Many people think electric cars are too dear, worry about their range and about how easy it will be to recharge them. They stick with their diesel and petrol models for the time being. Very few people put in a heat pump, finding them dear and the work involved very disruptive about the house. We have still to find the Mini or Beetle car of the electric car revolution that sells in millions at an affordable price to delighted buyers. We have not yet seen the electric heating package that people want enough to make the commitment of time and money to the work. Some are now trying more vegetarian food, but meat and dairy eating habits are well inbred in national traditions and mothers’ menus.
Governments understand enough of market principles to try to use market mechanisms to promote their revolution. They offer subsidies to cut the price of electric vehicles. They are still offering a tax free period on the power to fuel them, unlike the high taxes on motor fuels for internal combustion engined vehicles. They are imposing higher taxes on older fossil fuel vehicles using certain routes or banning them altogether from some urban settings. They are imposing carbon taxes to switch business away from fossil fuels through an adapted price mechanism. The main problem with all of this is that because it is not done worldwide by all countries the market can shift activity around to places where there is less restriction and less tax on fossil fuel technologies. Individuals can stick with old boilers and cars if they do like the performance and price of the new alternative.
To get success in the market the new idea has to be one or more of better, faster, cheaper. On line shopping was often cheaper and certainly faster than in store. Web calls gave you pictures the phone did not offer whilst sparing you the journey needed to meet in person. Downloaded entertainment allowed you to choose what you wanted to watch rather than relying on pre planned schedules on tv. Getting news off the web allowed you to be your own editor, free from the political distortions of conventional news channels. People were prepared to pay for these improvements or got some of them free thanks to adverts. So far most people do not see the heat pump as better than the gas boiler, and know it is a lot dearer. They do not want to trade in a car with 500 miles of range based on a five minute filling stop for a car that may have less than half the range and uncertainties over how to find a charger when out, and requiring substantial time for a full recharge. They certainly do not pay a premium for that.
Stop being so ageist, the computing and communications technology you all utterly rely on was invented and developed by granny and grandpa.
As for returning to returning to freely available and cheap hydrocarbons, haven’t recent events made it clear that is a fiction – you were directly or indirectly dependent dependent on cheap gas and diesel exports from Russia.
Do you honestly think you can replace that with local resources even with fracking. Or perhaps our coal reserves will be exploited with a new wave of steam powered cars?
So what is the UK government plan for sustainable energy and fuel for the short, medium and long terms? What are your proposals?
Simply demanding the government rely on public demand and market forces isn’t enough, isn’t even viable in an energy based economy if such energy sources simply aren’t available.
I don’t want a digital pound. I’d rather starve than have the State take my cash whenever it so desires to finance its filthy lefty activities
Politicians like Mr Redwood should be condemning this power grab not supporting it.
Dear Sir John, I write very little nowadays since I had a minor stroke some 5 weeks ago – I just wanted to say how much I agree with your views, most especially with those concerned with the OBR and the Bank of England.
Good morning.
You forgot the likes of the UN and the WEF. i.e. People who it will not affect.
You’ve hit the nail on the head there, Sir John. People are going to burn coal and wood and oil no matter what. Our bunch of muppets in Westminster are happy to destroy the country thinking they are saving the world, when the world does not give a s . . . !
Sooner or later reality is going to bite and, one thing is for sure, those responsible will not be around and those left carrying the can will just sit around blaming them.
It is written.
An interesting comparison.
Whist the digital revolution has made many things more convenient, it has also ushered in a world where the powerful can exert control over the wider population to a greater extent and more easily than ever before. It has facilitated the move to authoritarianism we have seen in western governments. It has given the super rich (many of whom are tech billionaires) unprecedented power to shape the world as they see fit. Indeed without it, the green revolution may not have been foisted on us quite so speedily or brutally.
We have thousands dead in the dreadful earthquake in Turkey, a problem that can be largely addressed by building more stable buildings )if they can afford too’. Yet government stick to this mad CO2 religion making countries far poorer in the process.
Even if CO2 were a significant and imminent problem (it clearly is not) there are far better ways to spend the £Trillions to save lives. See How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place Paperback – by Bjorn Lomborg for lots of good examples.
Panorama last night, how the digital revolution was killing the planet.
Government wanting to make us all electric and reliant on wind.
Experts wanting us to be vegetarian when it I.poses health risk and not enough land to feed us
The revolution will come from the people when the penny drops that meat , travel and car ownership will only be available for the few.
This has nothing to do with saving the planet, it’s about coercive control.
I see today the glorious windmills are generating 1.7gw, coal, wind and nuclear account for 64%
Awful news, Mark Steyn has left GB News.
‘It is a terrible loss for us all and not just all at TCW, but for the country. It is a tragedy for free speech that his style of fearless, moral and uncompromising broadcasting has been brought to an abrupt end. For a year he threw light on dark, he ridiculed the shameless, for a year he raised our hopes that sanity, reason and truth might prevail. Now he is gone and it is shocking and sad.’
Net zero is the NHS’s latest excuse to skip work
Charles Moore today.
“Did you know that the NHS “became the first health system to embed net zero into legislation, through the Health and Care Act 2022”? The health service boasts of this fact, but I find it depressing.”
So do I, highly depressing and totally idiotic. Excess all causes death figures out later today from the ONS. Let’s hope it is finally reducing from the 1800-4000 figures of recent weeks. Have the government “experts” worked out the causes yet or do they still have their heads in the sand? Is Whitty still quite absurdly trying to blame people for not taking their statins and BP medicines contrary to all the evidence?
How far will the Tory party go to embrace left-wing authoritarianism using digital tech as their medium? Labour of course be delirious that the digital State will become our master and ruler so let’s see which hollowed Tory MP stands up and condemns this move towards the brutality of State power. My guess is NONE after seeing Bridgen crushed under the wheels of Tory cowardice
Tory appeasement of the scum left will undermine all that we are
Surely governments are not ‘using market principles’ to promote their Green revolution. They are using tax and subsidy. That is why a believer in free markets must find their net zero agenda unacceptable. The so-called green revolution is all about coercion, higher costs and reduced lifestyles, it is not about offering the expanded opportunities that the digital revolution gave. Talking about the Green equivalent of the Mini or the VW Beetle is just pie-in-the-sky. It suggests to me that Sir John has yet to acknowledge the real character and danger to all our freedoms of the global Green cult.
Now the green pressure is easing, it is time to come to our senses.
Today with the High pressure anticyclone in, we have to use a bit of emergency gas electricity production (Open Cycle). We are importing fracked gas from the USA. The Emirates Stadium was built by a country (UAE) which is rich because of oil production, gained by fracking (I know an oil man there who told me.)
Coal is imported for the steel works.
Let’s stop pretending and being hypocrites shall we?
We are sitting on piles of our own coal. We are sitting on masses of oil and gas.
Levelling up? Well, it is all in the right place too.
My wife enquired about changing her car recently. The nearly new car offered in exchange was very expensive with a lower powered engine, ICE, as neither of of us will ever buy electric or hybrid. She has decided to stay with the old car.
The dealer said ICE vehicles were selling before they ever came in and at top prices. Government intervention and subsidy and policy built on lies has ruined the car market.
People are happier without a busybody government interfering with their freedom and trying to force them to tolerate nuisance.
I have the kit but would much prefer the days when people did not have to lug a phone and various credit cards around.
I don’t want to have to use a phone instead of a simple paper rail ticket obtained at the station. I would prefer to pay cash for small items not be forced to use a card because there is no alternative.
Off topic, I watched Liz Truss’ Spectator interview yesterday. I thought she came across well. She was not tempted to blame various individuals. but she did point out a trend away from conservatism including within her own party.
Yes, some stuff is different from other stuff – bravo Sherlock!
However, there are an endless number of fields in which there has been great change in recent years.
The ultimate top-down change imposed on the people of this country has been that inflicted by Tory governments which were never voted for by more than a quarter of the people however.
It covers everything from the destruction of local democracy by centrally-imposed compulsory competitive tendering to the removal of the choice in energy supplies of a not-for-profit, publicly-controlled supplier. Let’s not get started on the whole raft of rights removed by their absolutist, isolationist brexit.
I’m trying to buy a diesel estate car with manual transmission and drive flat tyres made by a European-owned firm, but BMW have stopped making the one I wanted. I could still buy an automatic, but I don’t want one.
The greens didn’t remove that choice from me, the markets apparently did.
Cars: by use of the tax system people were encouraged to go diesel. Now they are the great Satan. Why should people trust the government when it encourages them to buy electric cars? We all know the batteries contain a lot of very nasty elements and chemicals. How can we be sure that when the batteries come to the end of their life the government, bowing to the latest group of eco-warriors, will not turn round and tell us it is toxic waste and we must pay to have it disposed of?
Heat pumps: these require enormous emitters. They work best with underfloor heating systems. This cannot easily, effectively and certainly not cheaply be retrofitted to existing homes. The government claims to want us to go this way, but the building regulations do not require developers of new homes or those who convert buildings into residential use to fit them as standard. Why not?
‘Revolution’ should form no part of a Conservative agenda. The current green revolution is a Conservative invention and its sheer destructiveness will be at the forefront of voters’ minds at the next general election.
I gather we have a big announcement coming today about the government’s plan for a digital currency. The Britcoin will come, no doubt, at great cost, for no appreciable benefits, and with major implications for personal freedom. (Sounds like a smart-meter!) The idea needs strangling, Sir John.
P.S. I’m now going to NS&I to make a small investment, earning me my 4%. I’ll do this online, with just a few key-strokes, because my pounds are already digital enough.
I can see the need to gradually move away from fossil fuels, but the CO2 religion is fake and we can wait until we have viable alternatives. We do NOT have viable alternatives currently, but we do have expensive and useless ‘un-green’ renewables.
None of this green religion will help the UK, other than reducing pollution in our towns. Unless all countries move away from fossil fuels at the same pace we are just bankrupting//killing our country for the benefit of the less cooperative countries. On the good side, if the country was bankrupt it would stop the channel invaders … just as we need them, as the Brits would be leaving in droves, if there was some other country worth moving to.
Sir John
Governments – “They offer subsidies to cut the price of electric vehicles”
Governments only have money they have removed from peoples wallets in the form of a tax on their existence. Was it the intention of the People when they empowered their Parliament to rob money from people who cannot afford a new car to then give it to those that can?
An inherent problem with all subsidies, they distort
What does Sir John think of the project of establishing a Britcoin within 10 years?
Whilst I agree with pretty much all you say here, SJR.., there is a top down push with the digitisation.
There is a push from government websites to use online as a preference. And this is how they are trying to introduce the digital ID, which is intended to go much further than just a one-stop-log- in.
Supermarkets are being encouraged to put in ever more card-only tills. Ironically, the manned tills have the longest queues, whilst few are using the machines. Speaking (complaining) to various people over some issues, they’ve said they received emails to do certain things, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s not more being pushed by the government. And we know the government is partway down the route of digital currency.
Too much much busy-bodying from govt, poking their nose in far too much!
Indeed times are a changing, and you highlight correctly the different aproaches by Private Enterprise and the State, but unfortunately many are being left behind by both methods because few manufacturers or system users offer any simple updates, support, or training on the use of these platforms, and cyber crime is growing.
A recent survey outlined on TV recently suggested that the 16- 30 age group, were more likely to be the victims of scams and cyber crime, than the 60 years plus group !
Just purchased a new diesel car, well they call it a car, and it looks like a car, but really it is a computer on wheels, It needs so much personal detail to be entered into it’s own computer systems to function fully, that it will need decoding if it is ever sold, and a big possible personal security risk if it is ever stolen.
Yes new technology can make life much more simple for some, but a nightmare for others !
Usually the aim of revolution is to improve a situation.
This isn’t a revolution.
Oh we were tricked for a while by the freedom of the internet…subsequently snatched away.
No. THIS is a power grab of monumental proportions.
The irony in this article by Sir John is that the Authoritarians in the Establishment and Government intend using what has so far been a largely voluntary digital revolution to achieve the top-down, imposed, and largely unwanted so-called green revolution.
At the moment, digital technology is your servant. The Government intends that it will effectively become your Master …. or to be more accurate the State will use technology to become your Master via a Digital Currency and Social Credit System. Everything you do, go or buy will be tracked and your “carbon usage” will be calculated: that will be used to tax you, or if they choose, to restrict your life by preventing you from doing what you want.
Fancy steak for dinner ….. computer says NO, you’ve had your meat allowance for this month. Want to drive to see your grandchildren in your petrol car ….. computer says NO. Want to fly to Greece for a week in the sun (second time that year) ….. computer says NO. Had the latest coerced jabs ….. if you don’t comply the computer will prevent you from accessing public spaces.
Think they wouldn’t dare do it? Well what have they been doing for the past three years?
The WEF wants a population of compliant drones and the Government is busily building it.
Yes, Sir John. So why cannot (or will not) Government see that and act accordingly?
Currently 25.5GW of wind turbine installation actually generating 2.77GW, compared with a demand of 37.6GW.
If wind power is such a good idea, can those running these wind farms get the things working rather than standing idle or barely turning?
Wind farm operators should receive penalties for failure to deliver rather than subsidies.
The Digital revolution has many pitfalls, mainly it allows the perverse to believe they have they rights to reverse peoples freedoms. Instead of offering services or products the greater majority of online facilities are ‘farming’ the user for their own profit. 99% of what is suggested as free is the complete opposites
Here I am not so much as relating to the first level perceived offering, but the third party back door facilitators. Peoples data is basically being stolen and then sold on by entities that are outside UK jurisdiction.
The so-called GDPR is written in reverse, yes you get to know that your data, that includes every one in your contact lists and so on, is harvested but only after you have read some 30 odd pages of T&C’s. Then you have to read the same number of pages with each individual facilitator. That is not a free and open Internet.
Even arriving at Sir Johns page here means 5 other companies have been given the right to interrogate my personal data.
The problem is what is offered free is not, it is a precondition to someone being sold – modern slavery?
As with everything in this brave new world we have lost transparency
Just think how much time and effort govt.s put in on the internet trying to convince us that reports of the dystopian future they had in store were “disinformation”.
They are still at it and now ( soon?) they will totally ruin the internet with the “Online Harm” thing.
And how very funny that SO MANY ( ALL actually) of the “conspiracy theories’ have turned out to be the truth!
In summary, the winner of today’s oxymoron contest is “green investment”.
Dear, dear, dear and dearer.
February 7, 2023
What does Sir John think of the project of establishing a Britcoin within 10 years?
52 questions are parts of the consultation open till April 2023 and available on assets.publishing.service.gov.uk ‘Future financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets: Consultation and call for evidence’, 82 pp.
The Green Revolution in the UK fails, it fails because of dumb Government.
The UK Government instead of nurturing an alternative, they start with the premise lets tax more to discourage. Then they rob one sector the poorest in society to fund the richest.
Any sane Government, would have said this is the direction we should travel, to change will cost, will cost a lot. So we need to enhance our economy, encourage our economy to create the resources to fund this new future.
What did we get, Boris Johnson and his chancellor, spend, spend on increasing the empire of State. Effectively ban UK Industry and ingenuity and import everything by spending UK taxpayer money on foreign empires. A backdoor approach to bankrupting the UK, by backing foreign countries that do not contribute by way of taxes to the UK.
Has it Changed, No – will still have the same Government, they were collectively responsible for this insane lunacy the UK has been trapped into
An excellent article, clearly showing the difference between what people will do when it makes life easier, makes more sense or costs less versus what the Government & Opposition are trying to force people to do.
The problem is it is based on the false premise of Global Warming / Climate Change. Just as you champion conservative values & common sense, we need you to research GW/CC & become a champion of common sense in that area too. CO2 is not now, never has been in the past, nor will be in the future a problem. The very slight warming that has taken place is a natural event & not a disaster.
It needs to be clearly exposed for the hoax it is.
Top down changes and so called developments take you backwards and bottom up improvements take you upwards and forward.
There is no advantage whatsoever in an electric car and it has a whole string of disadvantages. The latest mobile phone covers a huge range of today’s benefits in communication and saves time and money.
Necessity is the mother of invention and dictatorships invariably fail
Only a headline 09:00am – “Rishi Sunak reshuffle latest: PM ‘to create new government department”
What is needed is reductions, removal etc. – New! and a growing State, more talks about talks, more announcements about announcements – is not the same a Doing, becoming efficient living within means.
@ian B – How about a Conservative as Conservative Party Chairman, as well CCH being Conservative. Smith Square, looks more Tiananmen nowadys, infiltration, infiltration.
I saw my local council on a list of councils who were signed up to 15 minute districts , having seen no political discussion on this I asked my local councillor about it, who kindly established that they were being considered for new developments, were being discussed for the rest of us though they foresee difficulties, and the council leader in favour of 20 minute villages.
It would seem our democratic forums have gone rogue on us , rather than being our representative body, they have signed up to a top down agenda and see it as their role and mission to foist them on us. The net zero religion has flipped our democracy , they are no longer our representatives, they work for someone else. When you see an MP wearing a multicolour circle badge, that is the UN 2030 agenda , amongst all the mother hood and apple pie there , this is the sort of cover they are using to meddle in our lives.
Some of the technological advances and innovations are amongst the more hopeful signs for the future. An example being the millions of trees not now having to be cut down to provide newsprint, paper, envelopes etc.
Of course the main difference is unlike with the Digital Revolution, most Western scientists and pseudo-scientists claim that the Green Revolution is very urgently necessary (not just necessary) to save mankind and the world. I don’t believe that and others on this site are even more disbelieving.
I would also say that though the Digital Revolution has many benefits, it has some downsides in that it disadvantages us older citizens (who never grew up with it at school) and it has among other downsides led to an explosion of emails instead of personal communication when personal communication (telephone etc.,) is often better.
HMG does its best to persuade us that we really do want GREEN in every possible shade – they use the media, they use psyops and the army to monitor our reactions or to introduce new arguments or heavily camouflaged deceit – You could call that the SCIENCE of being Green.
If a lot of very rich people were unable to make even more money out of us being green or us having the latest digital toy, then both of these things would have been calmed down to a normal response long ago.
It seems that everyone carries a smart phone inches from their nose so they don’t miss an urgent text from a friend, and yes it must be the latest model, the advertisers tell us that — How on Earth did we manage before smart phones were there for us to know instantly what our friends thought, or being able to take a picture of something that would be of little consequence without a fancy camera.
HMG is not driving the digital revolution (except for digital IDs) in the same way as they drive GREENING, they just allow it to happen, and then take advantage of it.
But instead of taking the market route, this socialist government/civil service want – like dreamy teenagers – to create a new undemocratic world order of global regulations.
Let’s see how far they get with harmonizing corporationn tax. What a ridiculous idea that is.
Quite.
Completely agree Sir John – all we need now is a Government that believes it too.
Complete nonsense. The green revolution is not top down at all, it is entirely driven by young people who want to grow up in a world where water companies that donate to the Conservative party are not allowed to flush raw sewage into our rivers, where coal mines are left closed and where renewable energy is used even if the sight of the turbines makes a few Tory voting pensioners cross
If we’re to have a digital and green revolutions, it must be lead by the people and not the government, its should be a natural progression and not enforced, it should be of choice & advantage and not subsidy & control
The digital revolution has forced us all down a very unsafe route.
We are more vulnerable to theft and fraud than ever in history.
Yet still they keep on isolating us on little islands of technology.
With Grant Shapps (or any pseudonym he might use) appointed to Net Zero minister you can bet he will fight tooth and nail to keep to the “green” agenda and maintain high energy prices so you can kiss goodbye to the next election.