Ownership for all?

Ownership for everyone
In the 1980s I took to Margaret Thatcher the idea of ownership for everyone. She was already a keen exponent of Council house sales, the sale at a discount of a rented state owned home to the tenant. It was a win win for everyone involved. The Council or government got its money back on the home to be able to build a new one or to clear its debts. The tenant changed rent for mortgage so as they approached retirement the mortgage would be paid off and they had no more rent to pay. Surely old age is more secure if you are rent free? They could also extend, improve, decorate their homes as they saw fit, free of tenancy restrictions. We worked on beefed up home sales. The Opposition parties opposed but some of their Councillors and members loved the idea enough to buy their own.
Margaret agreed we could work up a series of measures to give more people more opportunity to own. We extended and improved employee share schemes, so those working for a larger company could be a shareholder. We launched a big privatisation programme with special deals to encourage employee shareholdings, including some free shares. We advertised the share offers direct to the public, and many bought their share in a great national company like British Telecom or British Gas. We fostered more employee and management buyouts of the businesses they worked for and led by example with the very successful sale of National Freight to the lorry drivers and managers of the company. This was followed by Tower Colliery where the miners who bought it proved the nationalised industry had been too pessimistic about its prospects when they wanted to close it.
We let people save for their pension in personal pension plan portfolios instead of having to do it through collective company wide schemes. This meant people could see what shares and bonds they owned and could influence how the money was invested directly. For those staying with the larger schemes we worked on improving the information so savers could see they indirectly owned shares in many of the great companies of the UK.
You cannot have capitalism without many people owning capital, If capital is too concentrated it will be resented. It becomes easier for those who dislike free enterprise to gain majorities in democratic Parliaments and seek to tax and legislate it into difficulties. Conservatives believe in levelling up, not levelling down. It does not give capital to the poor by taking away more of the capital and income of the rich. It will drive the rich to other countries or will get them to hire smarter lawyers and tax advisers. Conservatives believe in policies that promote wider ownership and allow markets to set prices that expand supply and tackle shortages.
We do believe in collective insurance against unemployment and disability. A successful free enterprise society can afford to help the vulnerable with the costs of a decent life. We also believe in individual and family effort and insurance wherever possible. That is why it must always be worthwhile to work rather than to be on benefit. That is why from self employed to billionaire large company it must always be worthwhile to venture, to expand, to serve customers better. Socialism is the politics of envy, where people would rather everyone was worse off if less unequal. Conservatism is the politics of aspiration, where we want the many to be better off by their own efforts and the vulnerable minority to be well looked after through state action. We welcome ownership for the many. We promote better paid jobs with smarter working and higher levels of training.
We want a can do society, a society where the strivers are the heroes and where free enterprise can show it serves you better.
26 Comments
February 8, 2023
Fact. Not everyone can afford to be a home owner. Some people will always have to rent and selling off council property was not a great idea when some councils didn’t replace that housing leaving it to the private sector to fill the gap with much higher rents. Many elderly home owners have borrowed so much against the value of their properties or remortgaged until they are forced to sell and then go into rented ac oxidation letting social services pick up the bill when they can’t afford the landlords rent. This is the case with the house we purchased and I know of other retired people who have done the same. There will always be a need for reasonably priced housing for those wishing to rent or those on a low income. The councils have abdicated responsibility and now the rental sector is unaffordable for many without assistance from the benefits sector.
February 8, 2023
Councils did not ‘abdicate responsibility’ for social housing, FUS. When the Tories allowed massive council house sell-offs in the 1980s, they disallowed councils from spending the proceeds of the sales on building new social housing. The money remained for a long time in unused accounts – it would be interesting to know what eventually happened to it,
February 8, 2023
FUS, With regard to councils replacing properties sold under the “Right to buy” scheme, I understood that councils were not allowed to use this income to fund replacement properties.
Reply They were encouraged to spend the net proceeds on replacements.
February 8, 2023
I often wonder whether the sale of council houses was a first move in making everyone middle class ( whilst not teaching the chosen new entrants HOW to be middle class) or simply the creation of a Tory voting mob.
Whichever, it was horribly unfair on those who had to work and save up for a house. Very hard seeing others being handed ownership, and later on, huge wads of cash to vacate council houses earmarked for demolition and handing over to large housing trusts.
Certainly society has been shaken up and wrung out and it is very much the worse for that!
February 8, 2023
@Fedupsouthener
To me the point being made is that the State, the Government, if it was to focus on releasing us all to take responsibility for our own lives we could make this Country a better place.
Its Government interference, manipulation and coercion that is at the root of all our ills. The only reason we have a tax rate at a 70 year high it is Government then wants to be seen to give it away, to be ‘seen’ to orchestrate every minutiae of everyone’s life in a one size fit all Socialist Dogma. It fails Governments, are terrible at actual detailed Management.
Yet the Country thought the were voting Conservative. Even the Conservative Party has been excluded for voting their leader – its a mess
February 8, 2023
Good morning
Sorry, Sir John but Santa has already been out delivering on peoples’ wishes. Maybe if you just stuck to your manifesto pledges things would not be so bad.
February 8, 2023
An aspirational piece but the stench of state intervention read large all the way through Sir john.
February 8, 2023
On the subject of selling off the council houses, why at a discount? Why should an incumbent benefit from their already fortunate position in being a subsidised tenant?
The price should have been fixed to provide two replacement homes, which must be built, and there should have been a covenant written into the deeds such that the relative discount to the market price was guaranteed to all future purchasers or indeed renters of that property. All should benefit from this discount on national assets, not just the first purchaser.
February 8, 2023
We are so successful as a country that we can afford to provide a comfortable life for years on end for thousands of people who have never contributed a penny (illegal and legal immigrants). We can afford to give £billions to other countries for the benefit of their people. We can afford to treat the whole world in our wonderful International Health Service. We can give £billions to Ukraine to repel invaders.
Such a pity we do none of that for the UK, or Brits!
February 8, 2023
Our problem is that your “ownership for the many” results in the “ownership of the many” by the few thanks to the City barrow boys and quite often those few are or become foreign interests.
These foreign interests then under invest, use “internal transfer” and borrowings to extract the capital.
The net result is very little local benefit nor ownership .. except of the debts.
February 8, 2023
Freedom enables people to belong in happiness together in their own country. Much of the quality of Thatcher’s legacy prevails. SJR was key within her vanguard, has been stalwart throughout, and still is.
The present Conservative govt is lop-sided, with many deviant MPs pursuing muddle. We need a new leader with Thatcher’s thrust for better: to replace the present one who leads cherished UK values astray.
February 8, 2023
Net Zero is a conduit for Socialism.
John, you’re morphed into a Socialist as have your party. Political convenience always trumps principle and belief
All three main parties are utterly repulsive and a threat to our most basic freedoms
And by the way, as a WHM why are we treated like lepers?
February 8, 2023
No Sir John.
YOU believe all this. I believe all this. Most of the people responding to your blog believe all this.
But most of your colleagues in Parliament no longer believe all this – if they ever did. Watch what they do; ignore what they say. The “WE believe” is patently untrue.
Your Party is acting on a false premise. It is no longer a Conservative Party. It promises it will deliver Conservative policies in order to get elected, but then implements left-wing and/or “green” ones which are unaffordable and are driving people into penury.
The clear-out which is coming is entirely deserved. It’s just a tragedy that our corrupted electoral system means we will just get more of the same from Labour. But that’s not MY fault, or anyone else’s who refuses to vote for your treacherous, deceitful Not-a-Conservative-Party.
February 8, 2023
John’s party replaced confidence based on job security with that based on lax credit secured against a deliberately-pumped residential property bubble, the second feeding on the first in a vicious loop.
This has made home ownership an impossible dream for millions of young, and the many borrowers can only just meet the capital repayments on their loans, so are terribly exposed to interest rates.
It has all hit the buffers, and up until now the Tories approach has been that the Only Cure Is More.
The Dilithium Crystals cannae take it, Cap’n.
February 8, 2023
Sir John you may have wanted it but it did more damage to the country then your theory suggests. In practice it just sold off state assets at nock down prices. Most people get a lower pension now from the state because encouraged to move some of their State pension to the Stock Market.
Individual Share ownership moved from individuals to foreign Corporations.
The Thatcher theory did not stand the test of time in the real world.
It is a basic fact that competition brings improvement and is a check on over pricing. BUT it can also be a destructive force, and achieve the opposite when applied artificially by the State.
February 8, 2023
Correct. You say:- Socialism is the politics of envy, where people would rather everyone was worse off if less unequal. Conservatism is the politics of aspiration, where we want the many to be better off by their own efforts and the vulnerable minority to be well looked after through state action.
Except this government is clearly a big state, tax & regulate to death socialist one. Also a net zero rip off energy one and a war on small businesses and motorists one. The current tax & benefit system deters aspiration and encourages people to live off the backs of others so many do. It also encourages the rich and hard working to leave or just not to bother.
February 8, 2023
If you want a can do society stop wasting so much of our money and let us decide how it’s spent.
Government is a recipe for waste.
Fund some conservative values ans do away with this left wing Consocialism
February 8, 2023
Ownership for all. Great, I like it. Can we householders own the monopoly water services we depend on, rather than a foreign company? Can season ticket holders and railway employees own the rail companies they need for travel and employment? Can we British own the gas and oil reserves within the country and get a return on the sales?
It seems not. It seems the government thinks it owns these assets and can sell them off to pay for vanity projects like HS2, and even then not be able to balance the books and have to borrow yet more.
And no, I don’t mean nationalisation. I mean private companies owned by the people who have an interest in what they produce.
February 8, 2023
Philosophically I agree with you Sir John, but when I look at our energy supplier, our water company and our railways I do wonder whether privatisation has served working people and their families especially well? I suspect the concept has been used to make huge profits for the owners at the expense of working people?
February 8, 2023
Sir John
“Ownership for all” – Of course, it is also a reminder that it is the ‘man in the mirror’ that is responsible for all our outcomes.
February 8, 2023
Sir John
You seemed to be brilliantly on form yesterday, I am proud to have you as my MP.
Just need a few more Conservatives to step up and do their duty and represent the people they serve.
Thank you
February 8, 2023
And in other news is it possible to contact John Major so I can tell this pitiful entitled old twerp, that his interventions are not wanted, not needed and totally out of touch. Didn’t he sell us out at Maastricht? Hasn’t changed.
February 8, 2023
The issue is the 20% of income asset stripped from the poor to pay those off the book pension debts. Then the other 10% of tax going on debts. The wealth inequality, low take home pay, pensioner poverty, the care crisis and a lack of investment are a direct consequence of the pension fraud
There is no palatable fix
February 8, 2023
And yet many of your colleagues are following the WEF policies of restriction of personal choice, diet and travel, increased state control of speech and action, and ownership of all property by large corporations. ‘You will own nothing and be happy’.
February 8, 2023
But the Council or government did not build a new house to replace the one sold. So-called ‘affordable’ housing built by private contractors is often a poor cramped substitute. And the privatisations were ok in some respects but not in others, with the results that we have today: filthy rivers, sewage in our seas and on our beaches, broadband below the standards of our peers, all from decades of pursuing profit at the expense of underinvestment by privatised former public bodies, some of which now are in foreign ownership.
February 8, 2023
Old age is not secure when the tax burden of owning a house becomes unaffordable.
And one’s low interest savings are inflated away.
Not to mention the fact that workmen are very thin on the ground and pick and choose jobs.