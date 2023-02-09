Better guidelines for growth

(written for the Telegraph)
I thought Liz Truss was right to want to break out of low growth and looming recession . I sent her some less expensive proposals for tax cuts and an energy package than she adopted along with some spending reductions and measures to boost our energy, food, transport and basic industrial capacities. I watched in horror as events unfolded as she tried to change economic policy in the face of a hostile establishment.
Monday 18th September saw the start of a fateful week for the government in the run up to the mini budget. UK ten year government borrowing rates usually of interest only to market specialists stood unremarked at 3.3%. US ten year rates were a bit higher at 3.5%. On the Wednesday the Bank of England hiked bank rate by 0.5% and the US Fed by 0.75% and sent bonds down. Just to make sure UK bonds tumbled the Bank of England announced a big reduction in its holdings by £80 bn including proposed sales of bonds at falling prices into an unhappy market. The ten year rate rose to 3.8% by the Friday in the UK and to nearly 4% in the USA.
Both the Bank of England and the Fed had made big errors in their money policy in 2021, keeping rates too low and pushing bonds to unsustainable prices by buying too many of them. This helped bring on a big inflation which started well before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. They were now fighting to control it by belated and fierce interest rate rises, triggering falls in the prices of the bonds they had previously paid too much for. Their language was tough because they wanted bond prices down.
So when the Chancellor stood up to announce tax cuts and a much larger energy package of support to business and households the bond market was already falling from Bank actions. It went down a bit more on his announcement with adverse comment on the extra borrowing needed to pay the energy subsidies and to cover any net tax revenue loss.
Things got out of hand in the UK government bond market on the following Monday and Tuesday, thanks to many large pension funds owning government bonds they had not paid for through funds that bought lots of claims on bonds. This was a problem specific to the UK They wanted to own several times the amount of bonds they could afford by just paying a margin and owning contracts to buy the rest. They now had to pay cash for more of the costs of these bonds as prices fell, forcing them to sell bonds in a market where no one wanted to buy. As they raised the money to pay for the calls for extra cash under the contracts the market dried up and fell sharply.
Belatedly on the following Wednesday the Bank of England announced it wanted bond prices higher and was even prepared to reverse its sales and drive them up with purchases if necessary. The market flipped upwards with the ten year rate falling from 4.6% to 4.1% and the thirty year from 5% to 4%. The Bank showed it did control the market and could stop the higher rates it had wanted a week earlier when that threatened to get out of hand. The Bank’s own pension fund was a big holder of the levered funds and must have been sitting on big losses.
It suits many to spin all this as proof that some tax cuts to promote growth destabilised markets and were ill judged. This is a very partial and inaccurate account of the problems. To the extent that extra borrowing worried the markets that was far more down to a generous energy subsidy policy than to tax cuts which would have produced more extra revenue from extra activity than official economic models allow for. It ignores the fact that the big falls on the Monday and Tuesday were dominated by worries about the pension funds in LDI geared bond funds, as the subsequent Bank actions and statements on the Wednesday made clear. It also ignores the way the Bank and the Fed deliberately drove bonds down prior to the Statement as they grappled with out of control inflation they had helped create.
It is good news that late in the day the Bank did what it took to sure up the very vulnerable LDI fund bond markets. They did not need to buy many bonds and were able to resell them at a profit a bit later . Just talking the market up would also have worked if they had done that earlier. Since then both the Fed and Bank have scrambled bank rates higher as they needed to do whilst allowing the longer rates to drift down again, with UK 10 year rates back to 3% and US to 3.5%. It looks as if they have now done enough to bring inflation down, which is reassuring markets.
It would be wrong looking at the state and forecasts for the UK economy to conclude from all this we need higher taxes. The growth rate is too low and the economy is very short of many types of capacity from energy to food production, from roadspace to water, from steel to chemicals. Expansion of capacity is needed to ease longer term inflationary pressures and to improve national security of supply. This needs more competitive business taxes and individual tax regimes on investment and income that encourage entrepreneurs and savers.
We cannot afford tax rises. They lower growth, stifle investment and in some cases even reduce tax revenues. We cannot afford to deter inward investment and home grown investment with higher business tax rates. We need to relax taxation on the self employed and small businesses, the potential source of much contemporary innovation, drive and good service. I hope the Chancellor learns the right lessons from last September and delivers a unifying growth budget for enterprise and success.
Sunak and Hunt, and the Bo E, are totally clueless as to how to achieve growth.
Truss was right.
The Conservatives need time in Opposition to reflect on their ill judged attempt to become the Blairite party.
Sunak was a disaster as Chancellor – with lockdowns, endless waste, money printing, currency debasement. Hunt was a disaster with his five years as Health Sec. Both posh school then PPE graduates so perhaps rather out of touch with the real world and no science so both have fallen for the net zero religion. Still no investigation into the causes excess deaths and full figures breakdown data is still being hidden. At least they have reduced somewhat in the latest figures.
A guest article today in Facts4EU.org by economist Julian Jessop:
Did the Truss-Kwarteng mini-Budget really cost the UK £74 bn?
Good morning.
We’ve been here before, Sir John. In fact, we have been here numerous times and, apart from last years mini-budget, nothing has happened. So what are the chances this time ? Well I think it is fair to say that this is the last roll of the dice for the Tory Party.
You’ve had a good run. Just a shame you have so little to show for it.
Agreed Mark, there comes a point where it’s best to stand aside and watch the pendulum swing from Right to Left. It’s currently well into that swing anyway.
Interestingly Sir J didn’t note the BoE emergency gilt purchases in September are now showing a paper profit as yields have fallen. Such is the nature of the current economic wonderland.
Also a shame top (or rather a total disaster) that they will be replaced by Labour/SNP/Libdems/Plaid/Green all of whom have even worse policies.
“We cannot afford tax rises. They lower growth, stifle investment and in some cases even reduce tax revenues” from the current vastly over taxed position almost all tax rises will reduce overall tax revenue, jobs, investment and growth.
+100
I reckon it’s the last roll of the dice for the country.
And Labour (aka a higher power) will be shuffling the cards.
Really, when Boris won I would never have dreamed this….
Considering the current incumbents of Nos 10 and 11, I fear that your hopes for a growth orientated budget are doomed to disappointment. As Chancellor, Rishi was hardly a visible supporter of low tax growth oriented thinking, and Hunt on current form is exactly the wrong person to be overseeing the budget, mired as he is in big state madness.
Hunt & Sunak dump cement on the UK’s freedom.
The triple A battery in their electric concrete truck lacks power of support.
They are dead weight we need to shed to move forward.
You are a lone voice in the wilderness. Where is the rest of the ERG. If more than one MP (you) were saying the same thing it might percolate into the thick heads of those in the media and politics who say the opposite and who are completely wrong. It’s like living in a madhouse.
+many
They are probably all off doing virtue signalling.
Like wearing “menopause jackets” to commune with over-hot old ladies.
Yuk!
Indeed at best circa 50 sensible Tory MPs. Most MPs totally deluded on the economy and a sensible size for the state. Deluded too on the net zero rip off unreliable energy and climate alarmist lunacy and the net harm vaccines, masks and the long pointless lockdown too.
‘We cannot afford tax rises’
There is no ‘we’. There is only the State. It’s called Socialism and it’s a power-mad strategy that John’s party and scum Labour have been embracing now since 2010.
The people are now mere rats in the State’s ideological game being played off against each other to stoke tension and create faux victims and faux oppressors. We’ve seen this filth politics before, many years ago and it’s back with a concerned and pious smirk on its face
The State’s enslavement of people and its dependency strategy is costly and as such demands ever higher levels of taxation to fund
When will people wake up and stop voting for the vile, deceitful main parties it will be too late.
John finds himself in a bind. He wants people to vote for his party but he knows his party is responsible for much of this vileness that we now see
Also with FPTP voting the next government will be led by Labour perhaps with SNP/Libdem help or the Tories perhaps a 20% chance at best. A catch 22% socialist incompetents or socialist incompetents light.
Poor Ms Truss, brought down by what you call “a hostile establishment”. The Marxist hedge funds, the lefty international money markets, the woke IMF …. As with Brexit, so with Truss’s failure: you blame everyone except yourself
You misunderstand what was at stake, Gary. The conflict wasn’t between the traditional left and right, Marxist vs capitalist. It was between a government that wanted to prioritise economic growth for the good of this country, versus globalist ideologues who do not want economic growth per se, but a Reset towards a new ‘Green’ economy. If in doubt, you could check what former BoE chief Mark Carney said a couple of years ago about allowing investment only in sectors of the economy that are on board with that agenda.
Timing is everything
The country isn’t suffering because the government is following JR’s policies, so he isn’t to blame.
If you want to blame anyone, blame the electorate for voting the usual clueless shower into office.
Thanks for the explanation JR.
I just wonder how many more of our Mp’s and Ministers actually understand how the financial markets work, and what trips them into action.
I see that you suggest the Pension funds are once again purchasing bonds on a part payment basis, perhaps on a “gamble” that they will make more money if the market goes in the correct direction, before they actually need to stump up the final payment,
I just wonder how safe those £ Billions which are held in Pension funds really are ?
Concerning times John.
When the BoE basically shows its mismanagement of funds. Conservatives pushing high taxes & supporting expensive Net Zero policies.
Plus not incentivising millions back to work to reduce our huge welfare costs.
While wasting billions on importing illegal criminals who are definitely not enriching our country.
It does appear we are witnessing the inmates running the asylum!
Meanwhile, having fussed about a few measly tax cuts the govt. sends £billions to fight an increasingly devastating and pointless war …and apparently now a certain ex PM wants to send what’s left of our forces.
I read that a new Ukrainian (very young) recruit ( no doubt forced) lasts 3 days on the front.
What things our hubristic politicians dive into!
Once I advised ( when begged for advice) someone to use caustic soda for a drain blockage.
I said to be absolutely certain to dilute it as per instructions on packet.
Not having the patience for that and maybe being a little headstrong/malicious they poured the entire dry contents down the sink.
Mayhem and catastrophe ensued! (And expense).
“She/he/they told me to do it!”.
The majority of those eligible to vote for Liz Truss as PM also thought she was right. We would now be led by her in the way voters supported had she not been stitched up like a frozen kipper by those with sinister motives. Fortunately she still has a place in parliament as does the truth which SJR helpfully reveals.
I have no confidence in either the Chancellor or the Governor. I have only a little more confidence in Sunak than I did in the utterly useless Johnson. I pity any blue rosette-wearing councillor standing for re-election in May. They will be taking the hit for the incompetence at the top.
I looked on in horror yesterday at the fawning over an American puppet, Where have the intelligent people who used to be in parliament gone!
In a fight home defence is the first priority. I knew it was wrong allowing a descendant of a foreign migrant into the top job.
From now on its my intention to look after myself and family only!
‘I watched in horror as events unfolded as she tried to change economic policy in the face of a hostile establishment.’
The Blob rules, the Government ‘refuse’ to let Democracy and their Duty interfere out of fear. If the elected Government doesn’t do as they are told the Blob will brief and conspire against them. The Government to lazy to challenge just says OK we will fall into line. I didn’t particularly take to the man (I didn’t know him) but it appears we need Dominic Cummings back and pronto. Not for getting it was the Blob that briefed against him to have him removed
Ian B – It would also appear that the Establishment has got ahead of its self and its position as a Servant to the Country.
By all accounts (and without having the full details), the Civil Serpents are fighting to have a Government Minister removed for suggestion they do their job.
The main point there right or wrong it is one of those area were the Blob briefs and fights those elected until they (the Blob) get their way. The unaccountable, un-responsible commanding the Country instead of serving – it needs sorting.
‘It is good news that late in the day the Bank did what it took to sure up the very vulnerable LDI fund bond markets’
That was only needed because Andrew Bailey made big mistakes while allowing their introduction in the first place – it was a case of covering up personal failure at everyone else’s cost. The new function of the BoE.