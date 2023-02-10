Senior health managers need to recruit, retain and motivate enough staff

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (117395):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many senior managers in the NHS, including NHS Trusts and administrative bodies, earn over £100,000 a year. (117395)
Tabled on: 06 January 2023
Answer:
Will Quince:
At NHS Trusts and other core organisations, between October 2021 and September 2022, 3,010 staff earnt over £100,000. Furthermore, in the same time period, at NHS Support Organisations and Central Bodies, 500 staff earnt over that amount. All remuneration, including non-basic pay elements such as band supplements, medical awards, geographic allowances, local payments, on call payments, overtime, recommended retail prices, shift work payments and other payments, are included in this total.
The answer was submitted on 07 Feb 2023 at 14:30.
Comment
It is interesting that central bodies for the NHS employ 500 managers earning over £100,000. It makes the absence of a full manpower plan for so many months that much more difficult to understand, given the central importance of sufficient well motivated and rewarded personnel to run a good service. One of the prime tasks of well paid senior managers must be to recruit, retain, and motivate staff to deliver a good service. I continue to seek replies to questions on what use NHS managers are making of promotions, increments, pay gradings and the other flexibilities they have to reward and encourage good staff on their books and to switch away from the short term contract model which so often forms part of their service response.
February 10, 2023
Good morning.
Well done, Sir John. But what to do about it ? This problem of over paying people and not seeing the results one might expect and, nothing done about it has been a problem going back to the, Blair years.
Perhaps a better questions aimed at the various Board Trusts who are, I would imagine, equally well paid, might be better ?
I know of one former MP (Labour) and former Home Secretary who is making a nice living from one of these.
February 10, 2023
Brexit has caused many good workers to leave the UK, either because they were forced to or because they didn’t want to live in such an inward-looking country any longer. So the pool of workers is smaller. Supply of workers is reduced, demand has not changed, so we can’t fill vacancies and have to pay more to fill the ones we can fill. So the UK is much worse off. Brexit, economic stupidity. But hey, you knew what you were voting for, right?
Reply Pay has gone up and the UK can invite in more if it wants. Most of us do not want more migration to keep wages down
February 10, 2023
Why did over 6 million EU citizens remain in the UK and apply for settled status? Logic tells me that number far exceeds the numbers who went home. In any case, do we run our country and make decisions on behalf of UK citizens or EU citizens? Oops, a dodgy question. It certainly isn’t being run for the benefit of UK citizens.
February 10, 2023
I bet the net zero zealots are glad handing and backslappinfnow they’ve managed to chase Astra Zeneca I er to Ireland to build their new factory.
Net zero by exporting all the well paid jobs.
Oil companies not bidding for new licences due to penal tax rates in the UK
Keep it up John oblivion is just around the corner
February 10, 2023
It seems to me all the people who bleat about Brexit have stayed in this country, and not grasped the opportunity when they could to emigrate to their beloved EU.
February 10, 2023
Gary Megson :
You made this point concerning the NHS last month (13/01) and another regular poster to this site replied :
“In June 2016, there were 58,702 NHS staff with a recorded EU nationality, and in June 2022 there were 70,735 – an apparent rise.
22 Nov 2022 commonslibrary.parliament.uk”
I would also add that I find it totally immoral for the UK to save money not training its own people and instead acquiring trained personnel from countries poorer than ourselves and far more in need of these people.
February 10, 2023
This is not true Gary, there are more EU workers in the English NHS than before 2016.
February 10, 2023
Aw, it’s all those managers’ fault, and nothing to do with Tory England’s telling all those wonderful European Union staff to go back from where they came, is it?
It’s not just about pay, it’s about the moral, social, and cultural ambience of a country, but those are invisible to some aren’t they?
Reply We are losing medical staff to early retirement thanks to over taxation.
February 10, 2023
Four of the recently UK trained doctors I know about circa 50% now work in Australia, New Zealand or have left medicine. Taxes being too high is also reducing tax revenues.
Junior doctors start on £30k less circs £10k of interest on their student debt so £20k really not easy to live on that when rent might be £12k just for a room.
February 10, 2023
Maybe you should read Sir Gordon Messengers report on management in the NHS before writing this tosh.
‘Blame culture and responsibility avoidance’
money will be wasted, not spent effectively unless they get this right. Supermarkets identify and develop managerial talent better than the NHS.
And if you see the NHS’ whining response and jargon filled action plan, diversity close to the top, you should stop your knee jerk defence.
February 10, 2023
Sir J. You and others are pressing for tax cuts, fine, but there needs to be joined up thinking, we don’t want a Truss repeat. Treasury, BoE, and major institutions need to be on board. The tax cuts MUST NOT INCREASE BORROWING. If your plan can achieve that, you’re on to a winner. Good luck.
February 10, 2023
Those wonderful European Union Staff ? Not! Blood sucking leaches more like.
February 10, 2023
Will Quince’s response indicates that 3,100 staff each received over £100,000.
However, he claims that those 3,100 earned that amount.
How would he know?
NHS chaos reveals that he doesn’t.
February 10, 2023
I have just spent several months in hospital being cared for by staff from the UK, the EU, Sri Lanka, Caribbean, India, Ghana, even Afghanistan. I don’t see why you think all those wonderful European Union staff are necessarily any better than staff from elsewhere in the world, nor why they should have preferential treatment at the border?
Perhaps you can explain.
February 10, 2023
The Conservative government has had a really “full manpower plan” since 2010! 15 Housing Ministers; 12 prisons ministers; 10 immigration ministers and 5 Schools Ministers with one having three turns at the job. Plus, 7 Home Secretaries, one twice; 6 Chancellors; 6 Foreign Secretaries and 4 Prime Ministers. Is there any wonder the country is in the crapper?
February 10, 2023
reply to reply …and pensions that are far better than other workers who might wish to retire at similar age.
February 10, 2023
I recommend Parkinson’s Law to be read by all concerned.
February 10, 2023
People used to be proud to work in the NHS…and happy.
Then came wokery.
“Experts” slithering into hospitals and trying to save money by changing disinfectant policy. Use bubble bath instead was the advice!
Later it became worse. “Equality” led to consultants being cheeked by nurses. And told not to wear collars and ties. And on and on.
Obviously now the whole thing is a total mess. But I doubt if all the top dogs ever listen to reason anyway.
Isn’t there some bonkers and uber expensive study going on now, looking into this huge failure?
A “Health Service” that closes its doors when plague strikes…give over.
Earnt?
February 10, 2023
Keep clapping Sir John. That’s your worthless party’s answer to all today’s problems. Happy, clappy, rainbow coloured bullshit. It’s evidence of a dead party with politicians who simply don’t give a toss any more. Like vile Labour but with an added dollop of deceit
Nice to see good ole Boris raking in the cash
ps I note new laws to come about employers being made criminally liable if they fail to prevent some of their employees being exposed to harm by banter or conversations overheard. Pathetic, pathetic, pathetic. This descent into the authoritarian rabbit hole is a calculated and cynical political attack on freedom and speech in all areas of civilian life
SHAMEFUL. Parliament will not be happy until we’re all neutered and chained
February 10, 2023
+many
Lunatic tricks like “doing away with banter” will make work places even more intolerable. No more or less than a gagging law.
They wonder why they can’t retain staff and why no one wants to go to work!
Or maybe the whole idea is to destroy all employment and put everyone on UBI?
February 10, 2023
Dom, when vicarious liability was applied to employers even at out-of-work functions like work parties, they became a nightmare, with people drinking, having a laugh, and much too much risk. A lot of companies have never had a Christmas Party since.
February 10, 2023
Dom you’re describing events of all governments following a third term of government, they don’t just lose their way and ideas ….they believe they’re better than everyone else and fall down the rabbit hole of Marxism – we’re just plebs being told what to do and how to behave
February 10, 2023
Oh…handily the WEF has just issued results of a survey entitled. “ What do people want from work”.
Govt. needs look no further.
As if it would!
February 10, 2023
Cuibono, as they looked no further when it came to introduction of fifteen minute cities by LA. Now being rolled out in Canada. One has to ask, not just who runs the country, but who runs ze vorld.
February 10, 2023
+many
Exactly!
February 10, 2023
All senior NHS administrators do is expand their power base by creating more bureaucracy for junior administrators to administrate. Paper shufflers, the bane of the NHS. The same applies to the civil service, NGO’s etcetera.
February 10, 2023
Indeed the whole of the state sector. But worse still the state sector creates endless such pointless “work” and whole parasitic industries for the private sector in compliance.
Even the cleverest Tory can’t make socialism work
It was a defining belief of Conservatism that the state can’t pick winners. Apparently not any longer
David Frost in the Telegraph today.
They are however very good at wasting billions on losers. Net zero, renewables, HS2, test and trace, the lockdowns, the net harm vaccines, the appalling NHS structure, the vastly bloated state sector, incompetent defence procurement …
February 10, 2023
Clearly I have been retired too long, as these sort of level of payments, to so many people, seem astonishing to me.
If over 3,000 Managers and administration people are earning over £100,000, (and how ever many thousands over £75,000) then clearly something is very, very wrong with the set up, because this is the area in my and my families direct experience, which is failing patients the most.
Throwing ever more money at a system that is not fit for purpose, will eventually bankrupt us all.
The front line staff appear to be working hard, but behind them it appears to be chaos !.
Time for a full scale investigation as to what is actually going on, and how it can be improved and made more efficient, without thousands of people being paid these huge salaries, let alone all the other benefits which go with HNS employment, Great Pensions, sickness pay, generous holiday entitlement, and it would seem a virtual safe job for life. !.
February 10, 2023
This is because it is State (taxpayers and lenders) cash and there is no need to worry as it will, or so they all think, keep coming. There is also no reasonable alternative so you get what you are given or go without. Yes you could go private but, do we all have the money ?
I suggested here many times that perhaps employers should be allowed to offer employees private healthcare that is no taxable. Silly me, I did not think that MP’s and the Upper Classes would want that as that would lengthen their queues and force them to rub shoulders with the great unwashed.
February 10, 2023
Meanwhile; MP’s grab a pay rise of £2400/yr. While the Gov. offers £1400/yr to nurses.
“Everybody is equal, but some are more equal than others”
February 10, 2023
Now you have the overall number Sir John (3,510) perhaps the next enquiry should be an FoI to ask for Job Titles to be provided in list form.
If they know how many there are, they can also find out very easily what they are employed to do. I wonder how many are in “woke jobs” completely unrelated to provision of healthcare.
That would be very interesting – and essential information if any kind of rationalisation process was being considered. Which of course, they’re not, but the Government should be.
February 10, 2023
People heed to read Sir Gordon Messengers report before responding with their own personal prejudices.
Sir JRs question adds little value. It should be “it is clear from Sir John Messngers report that the management blame culture and responsibility avoidance is leading to inefficient spending, will the government publish its action plan to address this.
And in other news a major drug company has invested in a new factory in Ireland because of the (high) tax culture in the U.K. Treasury doing the EUs job for them.
And surprise surprise the ECJ has found for the EU in relation to cheap Chinese imports despite the U.K. clearly setting out the actions it took. Yet another example of this kangaroo court and why it should have no role in NI.
February 10, 2023
No, Senior Health Managers need culling. 47% of NHS staff are none medical, a grotesque overload of scribes and none managers. Who needs a diversity manager when the service is already too obviously diverse. From personal experience it all works very well and the last thing it needs is an influx of political correctness. From personal experiense this week I would say it needs a moral boost. It isn’t just a matter of more money, the medics need to be able to do their job well for the personal satisfaction this engenders.
February 10, 2023
Really! Despite all the advice the present management get from various consultants aka UK Accounting firms who are making a bomb.
I always assessed the effectiveness of a company on the number of directs to indirects – the NHS is overloaded with indirects – what the NHS does not need is more indirects.
February 10, 2023
Is this just England alone?
219 trusts / 3010 or 3610 between those over £100k pa. 14 top-level pay managers per trust! And they can’t organise workforce planning and provide the statistics immediately, I smell a rat.
How many NHS hospitals are there in England? Working out the number of hospitals in England is challenging. All NHS hospitals are managed by acute, mental health, specialist or community trusts and as of 2021 there were 219 trusts, including 10 ambulance trusts.13 Jan 2022.
I still wonder how many people aged over 50’s they employed in the NHS full-time over the past two years? Let’s start truly finding out just how diverse they are with the age bands breakdown of who was employed full-time. We hear people all the time over 60 saying they can’t get jobs. The private sector employs people over 60 so does the NHS?
February 10, 2023
In every other degree subject the government doesn’t control the maximum number allowed to train; it is a free-for-all, and universities take advantage of it. No check is made on how many graduates are working and paying down their student loans from year two after graduating in a job relevant to their degree.
Yet nursing and doctor numbers are controlled; why? Why not vastly increase the numbers training, even if this means cancelling other subject courses that are not providing people with the means to get graduate-level jobs.
February 10, 2023
20 Jul 2021 — The change confirms the ever-increasing diversity of NHS staff – with 42% of medical staff working in the NHS now from a BME background.
England NHS what is the BME % of the population in England now?
February 10, 2023
The NHS is a perfect example of Robert Conquest’s second and third laws of politics :
– “Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing.”
– “The simplest way to explain the behaviour of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.”
The NHS is no longer fit for purpose as a result. Diversity has replaced meritocracy. The nursing profession has been destroyed by the necessity to have a degree. So we have a group that does not really want to nurse but is not sufficiently trained to be doctors, and at the same time has a large debt to pay back.
February 10, 2023
Having just seen AZ decide to make a new investment in low-tax Dublin rather than high-tax Britain, can I trust that you’ll be keeping a close eye on the ‘Laffer curve’ for us?
February 10, 2023
Once again our host demonstrates how top heavy the NHS is as regards staffing – What on Earth do all of those managers do all day?
Yet, all we hear about as far as solutions to NHS problems is that people should be charged for appointments and a host of other things, making the NHS no longer free at the point of services — WHAT AN ABSOLUTE INSULT TO TAXPAYERS, who already pay through the nose for a very poor service.
Nobody it seems has got the strength of character to address the real issues, and the only viable solution – The NHS has to be revamped, from top to bottom – totally reorganised, totally new think, to make it suitable for this century.
February 10, 2023
Good question, interesting answer. But as with Andrew Bailey, why are these people not sacked for failure. If you tolerate & accept mediocrity that is what you will get.
February 10, 2023
Its within the gift of government, especially with a 70+ majority, to pass a law restricting any government sector paid salary or funded salary to a maximum of e.g. £80k and this government could do it today if there was a will
MPs will hum and haw about high public sector salaries but in reality they won’t change anything ….so why bother complaining about it
February 10, 2023
‘’MPs deserve £162,000 package and a medal when they lose elections, committee suggests’’ ….would that included Jared O’Mara
All Parliament needs to show some leadership and refuse any pay rise this year – than and only than you can tell NHS staff to lower their salary rise expectations
February 10, 2023
The NHS has been in a terrible state almost from the beginning . It never should have been centrally managed or had Direction from non- medically qualified individuals . It is too vast an organisation and it must be broken down into sensible regional groups . This advice has been presented to the Cabinet Office on more than one occasion . Why is professional guidance ignored ?.
February 10, 2023
So Minister Quince can answer about those paid (albeit with suspiciously round numbers) but cannot say how many are chief executives!
Would it be illuminating to find out if a disproportionate amount of staff are paid sums in the high nineties (thereby to avoid being reported as high earners)? Are those working less than full hours also featured in any of the reported numbers or would they be if salaries were grossed-up to full time equivalents?
February 10, 2023
Of Topic – from the MsM
“Just three months ago, the Bank of England forecast that the UK economy would be facing its longest recession on record, with policymakers forecasting two years of economic decline. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s independent tax and spending watchdog, also predicted a downturn lasting longer than a year.”
“However, getting it wrong incurs a cost to the Government if it is making big tax and spending choices based on that outlook.”
Who would have thought those pillars of advice along with the Chancellor and PM would get it so wrong in such a short space of time – or was that the plan?
Getting rid of the actual elected Conservative Government was always the intention.