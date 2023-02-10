Senior health managers need to recruit, retain and motivate enough staff

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (117395):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many senior managers in the NHS, including NHS Trusts and administrative bodies, earn over £100,000 a year. (117395)

Tabled on: 06 January 2023

Answer:

Will Quince:

At NHS Trusts and other core organisations, between October 2021 and September 2022, 3,010 staff earnt over £100,000. Furthermore, in the same time period, at NHS Support Organisations and Central Bodies, 500 staff earnt over that amount. All remuneration, including non-basic pay elements such as band supplements, medical awards, geographic allowances, local payments, on call payments, overtime, recommended retail prices, shift work payments and other payments, are included in this total.

The answer was submitted on 07 Feb 2023 at 14:30.

Comment

It is interesting that central bodies for the NHS employ 500 managers earning over £100,000. It makes the absence of a full manpower plan for so many months that much more difficult to understand, given the central importance of sufficient well motivated and rewarded personnel to run a good service. One of the prime tasks of well paid senior managers must be to recruit, retain, and motivate staff to deliver a good service. I continue to seek replies to questions on what use NHS managers are making of promotions, increments, pay gradings and the other flexibilities they have to reward and encourage good staff on their books and to switch away from the short term contract model which so often forms part of their service response.