Gloomy official forecasts and bad numbers try to bind the Chancellor

The Chancellor is an intelligent man who recommended a 15% business tax rate when running for leader and who set up and ran a successful business before being a Minister. He says he wants more UK growth, and now serves a PM who has made growth one of his central aims. So why do we read every day there is no scope for tax cuts? Why are we told the numbers do not allow better incentives for those who work hard, who bring new jobs, and for companies that might come here or stay here and make more investments here if tax rates were lower?
We are told the issue is public borrowing. The government remains wedded to a version of the EU Maastricht rules over debts and deficits which gave us austerity economics throughout the previous decade. Treasury advisers tell the government they can have any rules they like to run the economy as long as they come down to the two EU rules that deficits must be below 3% of GDP, and debt must be falling. They use this to recommend damaging austerity policies which may raise not lower the deficit. What is even more puzzling is how these same advisers are apparently working on measures like bigger subsidies for childcare which could be affordable whilst ruling out tax cuts, and why with the Truss package they were only annoyed by the tax cuts, not by the huge increase in public spending for energy subsidies which cost twice as much as the tax measures on their costings.
In order to constrain the Chancellor the Bank of England , the Treasury and the OBR have decided to present the UK figures in the bleakest possible way. Only in the UK does the taxpayer have to pay up for the losses the Central Bank insists on taking on all the bonds they bought so badly. That’s over £100 bn of losses over 5 years according to the OBR. The European Central Bank will not sell bonds into the market to take such huge losses, whilst the US Fed does sell bonds at big losses but does not charge the losses to the taxpayer and Treasury.
Then there is the bizarre UK accounting treatment on debt interest. The Treasury rightly publishes the costs of paying the regular interest on all the state has borrowed, which comes out less than £45bn this year. Then it adds to that this year another £70bn to allow for the impact of rapid inflation on the future repayment cost of the bonds they have sold that are linked to the inflation rate. This is not something taxpayers have to pay when they pay the debt interest. What happens is the eventual capital repayment of the bond is increased by the amount of inflation, when the government will simply re borrow the repayment amount.
All this should be seen by the Chancellor as perverse good news for next year. There will be a big windfall decline in the costs of debt interest as stated, giving him more than £25 bn of lower “spending” to offset any tax cuts he might want to make. He could also slash the costs of selling bonds which this year will cost taxpayers £11bn by telling the Bank not to sell them into the market at big losses. The Bank of England makes it quite clear on their website the bonds belong to taxpayers and they act as Agents of the Treasury in this matter. That will free more scope for tax cuts .
So cheer up Chancellor. Tell the advisers that in their own terms there is flex for tax cuts in their numbers. Tomorrow I will talk about how cutting taxes can raise more revenue, not lower it.
February 12, 2023
Describing the Chancellor as an intelligent man seems as ironic as Mark Anthony’s description of Brutus as an honourable man.
February 12, 2023
+++Lol 🤗
February 12, 2023
From The Guardian.
“We can’t wait until the next general election, people are depressed, we’ve got to give them hope,” said the backbencher Edward Leigh. “Corporation, personal, fuel tax – you’ve got to give them something.” Another MP told Hunt the Conservative party would face a “fin de siècle” – the end of an era – in government if people did not feel they had more disposable income.
It is also suggested that it is the IMF’s gloomy forecast ( U.K. economy will shrink) which is preventing tax cuts being made!
Why do Chancellors etc. even listen?
February 12, 2023
@Cuibono An arch remainer looking to contrive the return to his master control. The EU will give him a massive well paid promotion and the UK will no longer be a thorn but a bankrupt puppet
February 12, 2023
I get the feeling than Sunak and Hunt are only the front men, and they are being told what to do and say , by the people who are running GB. Hope I am wrong.
February 12, 2023
“Hope is the denial of reality. It is the carrot dangled before the draft horse to keep him plodding along in a vain attempt to reach it.”
“Are you saying we shouldn’t hope?”
“I’m saying we should remove the carrot and walk forward with our eyes open!”
Margaret Weis (American author)
February 12, 2023
Maybe, rather than whispered advice and timid suggestion someone should bellow…
“Look at the polls man! Do you really want to turn this country over to a bunch of commies?”
Oh…wait….
February 12, 2023
@Cuibono +1
I dont think they still care, they know they are out and are to busy setting up new careers
February 12, 2023
Get to the point Mr Redwood. We’ve been here before. Say what needs to be said, that the aim is take this country back into the EU. JUST SAY IT
When Labour come to power they will destroy speech, debate and criminalise normality. All will be demonised should they refuse to bend. Brexit will be deemed ‘far right’ or some other Stalinist description which is now all the rage for the establishment. This is what happens to decency and civility when the Tories refuse to oppose the Left
February 12, 2023
@DOM +1
And by any means and any terms, its the sole reason they have never permitted us to leave – just become their controled Colony
February 12, 2023
Agreed. Except the aim isn’t to take us into the core EU which will be the Eurozone. It’s to force us into the outer tier which Cameron proposed to Merkel (and she rejected) and has now been revived by Macron. The outer tier will probably include Turkey, Ukraine, the remaining EFTA nations, Switzerland and in due course, quite possibly the north African nations bordering the Med …… creating Eurasia (Orwell 1984)
February 12, 2023
“Treasury advisers tell the government they can have any rules they like to run the economy as long as they come down to the two EU rules that deficits must be below 3% of GDP, and debt must be falling. “
So in reality the in denial Treasury still sees the EU as our Overlords and their Boss not a UK Government. Independent thought on what is best for the UK is not permitted in this brave new WEF World.
February 12, 2023
Another bizarre and illogical move… why would we build British weaponry in Ukraine? A Telegraph article says we’re going to!!
February 12, 2023
If anyone seriously thinks Sunak and Hunt are making the decisions and running the country they are several sandwiches short of a picnic.
The WEF is issuing the orders and the Treasury, BoE and Quangocracy are enforcing them.
Sunak and Hunt are just marionettes …… like Scott and Virgil Tracey from Thunderbirds.
February 12, 2023
I’m in no doubt we follow the EU because it still has control over us in all manner of means kept secret. This is not opposed by our government and it administrators who intend to return to it officially.
They are just waiting for the moment they can get away with an announcement. All contrary statements are just part of their wish to deceive us.
February 12, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
At the risk of stealing some of your thunder over how lower taxes can increase revenue, there are some figures in a Daily Telegraph article today about the rates and receipts of corporation tax. The figures are widely available on the internet. From 2010 to 2017, as Conservatives reduced the corporation tax rate from 28% to today’s 19%, receipts doubled from £31.7bn to £62.7bn.
Now, the Conservatives are going to increase the rate from 19% to 25%. What effect on revenues will this have I wonder? Astra Zeneca building their new factory in Ireland may give us a clue. Perhaps not the only reason but the corporation tax rate in Ireland is 12.5%.
Instead of joining and backing the Reform Party, you urge your readers and voters to get behind the Conservatives instead. Why should we do this please?
February 12, 2023
There is nothing wrong with the Maastricht rules. There was no austerity economics in the last decade; the government carried on borrowing more in every year.
Cutting tax is a good idea, but it needs to be done in conjunction with reducing government waste, not more borrowing.
February 12, 2023
Sir John, today has dawned dim and still and grey. Even your usual sense and clear vision offers no ray of sunshine.
Do your backbenchers hunger for the dole, avidly seek rejection at the ballot box? Is it true that a senior Conservative is in talks with other parties about reshackling our economy to the EU? Are those nominally in charge of our financial future really still following economic rules that have favoured Germany and bled the rest of the EU ?
Fight, Sir John, the time for compromise is over. Let ordinary decent politicians from all sides of the House take back control. Fight, you bast***s!
JF
(One ray of sunshine: £100,000,000,000 isn’t much. You can’t even build a white elephant railway to nowhere for that!)
February 12, 2023
How much of that £45b interest is due on the bond debt that the BoE purchased with the c£900b of QE and does the Tresuary actually pay interest on that to the BoE.
Reply About a third and Yes
February 12, 2023
All good, Sir John, but the simple answer is to cut the cost of Government. If the PM & Chancellor did that, they could ignore all the gloom & doom forecasts & have plenty of room for significant tax cuts.