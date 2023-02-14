“End the tax and subsidy machine”

One of the joys of tax cutting which even gloomy Treasury advisers should like is the way cutting taxes can allow you to end or cut subsidies. The present government has been dragged into an expensive and poor model of taxing too much then offering subsidies as offsets, or vice versa. We read how they offered subsidies to Astra Zeneca to put their investment into the UK only to find Astra preferred a lower tax rate and rightly so.
We are currently offering substantial subsidies to users of domestic gas fuel, whilst charging VAT on the fuel as well. Why? If the government suspended the VAT whilst fuel prices are high there would be two big benefits. Inflation would come down a bit quicker, cutting other public sector costs. Energy subsidies could be reduced saving more public spending. Cut out the middleman and woman employed to get the tax right and get the subsidy payment right, and save on admin.
We currently impose the highest carbon taxes on our high energy using industries like steel and ceramics. They then are not competitive, and end up needing large subsidies from taxpayers if they are to have any chance of limping on in a very competitive world. Why do the round trip and end up with a bad answer? Suspend the taxes whilst times are tough.
The government has got to get away from the idea that it is wise enough to fix prices, settle subsidies, offer tax incentives and dictate a new pattern of economic output unrelated to people’s wishes and preferences. There is too much nudging and not enough allowing. If government sets out too may rules and interventions big business and rich people decide to go elsewhere. The interventionist model ends up with too heavy a reliance of imports. Too much borrowing and money printing ends in poor outcomes. That is why we need to cut tax rates to raise investment and tax revenues. That is why it is foolish to tax to raise money to subsidise the activities you are overtaxing.
78 Comments
February 14, 2023
Good morning.
I agree with our kind host but, many now see that this government and his party are doomed and many rats are jumping ship. It also seems that there are those who, whilst they can, will use the opportunity to ‘fill their boots’ at the taxpayers expense via subsidies and nice government contracts, together with favourable legislation which benefits them and not others.
If you look at the state of our roads you can see how badly they are maintained. Paint on many has faded into nothing. As sure sign of neglect and decay.
February 14, 2023
Indeed but the government, LEAs and Khan are investing millions in cash cow cameras, signs and deceptive systems to trick & mug motorists. A hugely inefficient and unfair way to raise taxes.
Also rigging the energy market so it is absurdly expensive also taxing it and then giving subsidies back to make it affordable is clearly idiotic and hugely inefficient. But it creates load of parasitic well paid and pensioned jobs in the state sector so they rather like the plan. They are in the let’s over regulate and fine people “industry”.
We have an advertising standards organisation and yet EVs are allowed to advertise as being “zero emissions” the truth is they are far more net emissions but mainly elsewhere cars. This in manufacture, mining materials and at the power stations for charging.
February 14, 2023
+1 many
February 14, 2023
I thnk you’ve nailed it, Ashley. Tax and subsidy creates lots of jobs in the state sector for otherwise unemployables.
February 14, 2023
Yes, those Leave-voting farmers and rural types should get exactly what they voted for and stop bleating.
February 14, 2023
Perhaps if Brexiteers did get what they voted for (local legislation and accountability) then things may improve.
Interesting to note that the extra annual spend on the NHS since Brexit now exceeds the battle bus dividend claim that remainers derided.
February 14, 2023
@NLH
Those farmers and rural types who voted “leave” …. ended up with “Brexit”.
“Brexit” wasn’t on the ballot paper.
February 14, 2023
Mark,
Agree Tories are doomed at next general election – would be better to call a vote now whilst the economy is tanking so we can watch the LAB/SNP shambles of a solution.
As Sir J say taxes + subsidies are a classic government mis-think. If taxes are not working then scrap them rather than tinkering with offsets. UK Tax regulation is the longest in the world – by some margin. Perhaps a bonfire of regulation would allow the economy to repair.
Wont happen – too many self-interest groups as Mark says.
February 14, 2023
A pattern is developing here.
A topic is raised. There are some who raise objections to the principles outlined. Some agree with the principles.
Many others prefer to comment on the motivation of the Prime Minister and Chancellor. They then move on to the pair’s unsuitability for high office and the consequences for the Conservative Party and the country.
February 14, 2023
What I want to know, is are we being betrayed over Brexit?
Reply We need to take back control of Northern Ireland by completing the legislation. We need urgently to legislate to stop illegal migration. We need to complete the EU Retained law Bill.
February 14, 2023
Reply to reply
What is stopping them Sir John they have the majority? Something is radically wrong. They should be bold, brave and JFDI. Show some guts and backbone for once in their lives.
February 14, 2023
They don’t have a majority. Can’t get legislation through the Lords and the parliamentary party split, the so called ‘one nation’ (Brino) group more than outweighing the ERG. Plus Labour. Don’t also forget the 100 plus on ‘the books’ so more interested in their own careers than representing our views.
Sir John knows that the forthcoming agreement on the Protocol will be a sell out re ECJ and the recent cross party ‘secret’ meeting with the EU is even more alignment (another sell out) with a Rejoin referendum downstream when we have been softened up.
Member of the BOE just happened to come out yesterday with a statement of how much Brexit cost us per family. Zero pushback from HMG.
Looks like even the ERG have given up. Sir JR a stranger in his own party.
Reply The ERG has not given up. We have been assured that the government knows there can be no deal without ending ECJ powers in Ni and stopping the flood of EU laws in NI.
February 14, 2023
It seems the fudge is to be along the lines of the ECJ remaining the ultimate court in NI but that fact being presented differently in the EU and the U.K. Labour, if they get in, will cave in on this and every other area of dispute with the EU. We will de facto be back in both the SM and the CU by the end of a Labour govt. then we may as well vote rejoin. All that would be needed to cement that continuity remain triumph would be a sustained period of sterling weakness, so people don’t object to joining the euro, as will be required.
February 14, 2023
Briefly, JR, because something like half of the goods leaving Northern Ireland and crossing the open land border into the Irish Republic have been produced in the province, they have not been brought in from outside and so have not been checked on entry, it will not be possible to end ECJ powers or stop the flood of EU laws while protection of the EU Single Market is still sought through EU controls on the goods imported into NI, plus EU Single Market rules for all the goods produced in NI. Freeing Northern Ireland from EU control requires a change from EU import controls to UK export controls applied to the goods destined for carriage across the border, locally produced goods as well as imported goods.
Reply Not so. Uk can require exporters to comply with EU specs on just the exports.
February 14, 2023
Could do, but hasn’t and isn’t and won’t.
February 14, 2023
UK exporters always have had to produce goods that comply with the regulations of the recipient. Goods that don’t are always smuggled. Goods that are taxed differently are bought and moved between EU countries daily. The Commission said that the UK would pay by the loss of NI and this is what their game is about.
February 14, 2023
I would also like to know what is stopping them. Is it themselves who are stopping it, because they care nothing for the democratic wishes of the electorate and the main reason they were put into power.
February 14, 2023
Shirley. Me too. A bit like illegal immigration. We keep hearing the words but don’t see action. Is it any wonder people in the north west are protesting? They will soon be inundated with males who care nothing for females. Its storing up big time problems. Notice the fancy rich areas of the south are unaffected.
February 14, 2023
Who are “they”? There are currently twelve separate caucuses in the parliamentary Conservative party; each clueless and rudderless. Together, they spent £1,047 billion with receipts of £914 billion. The NLF had to create another £134 billion to fill the deficit; which by the way, it will never get back. All this talk about tax cuts, yet none of its members has got a clue where to start. Not to mention all the abuse it has thrown at the Civil Service; it never forgets all the elected arseholes it has to prop up.
February 14, 2023
Circulated this morning under the heading:
“Why London also did not like UK export controls, and may still not like them”
“Because although Theresa May pretends to be a Conservative and Unionist she is in fact a Conservative and European Unionist, like most other Tory MPs and almost all Tory peers. As a Conservative she would inevitably seek to give the CBI and other business lobby groups what they wanted, and as a European Unionist she would have no problem if that meant giving them continuing EU economic control over the whole of the UK. The question now is whether Rishi Sunak is also at heart just another Conservative and European Unionist, and I would say that the jury is still out on that.
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/01/28/smoothing-trade/#comment-1295900
Yesterday Bill brown asked for proof that Theresa May’s “Brexit In Name Only” plan was designed to please the CBI, and other business pressure groups, and that she used the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border as a pretext to give those groups most of what they wanted. If he had followed events over the years he might have seen this happening for himself, but in any case I offered a reply, which however was not published. I think it is important to understand as much as possible about how we have been led, or rather misled, into the current mess and therefore I have picked out three of the many relevant references on this blog, all from March 2019 but with internal references reaching back to August 2018.
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/10/tuesdays-vote/#comment-1001836
“The Chequers deal is proof that the government has listened – it is as close to what we asked for as we were ever likely to get – and the Prime Minister has shown considerable fortitude in squaring the circles needed to deliver it. The rest of the government and all of Parliament now need to get behind it.”
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/17/i-see-no-reason-for-a-delay-in-brexit/#comment-1004134
“Is it not significant that the CBI and other business lobby groups support her deal, not as an ideal outcome but as the best that they could hope for short of the UK staying in the EU? And is it not significant that the Irish government pretty much agrees with the CBI, and so is very willing to provide her with a pretext for doing what the CBI wanted her to do? For the Irish Prime Minister the issue of the open Irish land border is a ruse, while for our Prime Minister it is a pretext, and both are happy to collude on that.”
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/17/i-see-no-reason-for-a-delay-in-brexit/#comment-1004361
“As I have said before until I myself am sick of saying it, Theresa May has been doing what what first Tory and then also Labour governments have been doing for more than half a century: giving priority to the interests and convenience of the 6% or thereabouts of UK businesses which export about 12% of GDP to the rest of the EU, and especially to the larger and more vocal businesses. It was noticeable and significant that she even went to talk to the CBI about her deal before she told the House of Commons:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-speech-to-cbi-19-november-2018
“PM speech to CBI: 19 November 2018”
“Last week the Cabinet agreed the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union … We now have an intense week of negotiations ahead of us in the run-up to the special European Council on Sunday. During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship and I am confident that we can strike a deal at the council that I can take back to the House of Commons.”””
February 14, 2023
I think that the Northern Irish would very much like to take back control – from Tory, brexit-obsessed Westminster.
February 14, 2023
You’re not following the script John.
Once a tax is levied, it can’t be repealed. Giving subsidies out is job creation for the civil Serpents.
How are they going to manage if all taxes are simplified. You just don’t get it.
Vat on energy needs EU approval to remove so ir will never happen because it would expose you to ridicule.
February 14, 2023
Reply to reply:
So what’s stopping the Government? They’ve got a 70 seat majority; they claim they have the mandate yet they actually DO the square root of SFA.
Although according to Dr David Bull on TalkTV this morning, Sunak will be announcing his latest back-down on NI in the next two weeks. Still, I’m not surprised. Marionettes don’t have spines, do they. They’re jerked around by the person/people pulling the strings.
February 14, 2023
Sunk may back down on the ECJ, NI protocol, fracking, unified high Corporation Tax, UN Migration Pact, WEF car ghettos, electrification of everything, ultra pollution rules, EU high speed rail plan, digital currency, digital health passports, WHO world control, mRNA vaccination, Internet censorship etc..
But he has pledged to protect the UK from high flying Chinese balloons.
February 14, 2023
Yes, we are STILL being betrayed over Brexit and the intended next stage is to reverse it, de facto if not de jure.
This started, or at least it became more obvious, on March 2 2018 with Theresa May’s Mansion House speech:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-speech-on-our-future-economic-partnership-with-the-european-union
when she gratuitously accepted responsibility for finding a solution to the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border to the satisfaction of Dublin and Brussels.
As stated on here before, for example:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/07/22/my-contribution-in-the-northern-ireland-protocol-committee-day-2-debate/#comment-1330725
Just listen to this jubilant Rejoiner ranting away:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXAoNkOLdwE
“Secret Brexit Conference Signals Death of Hard Brexit”
However … I am not against having closer relations with the EU and its member states, my opposition is to our subjugation by the EU to the exclusion of independent closer relations with countries in the rest of the world.
February 14, 2023
@Reply if the MsM is to be believed Sunak is surrendering the UK to the rule of the EU political courts.
If our Government doesn’t get to make, amend and repeal laws that affect the UK then it is not the UK Government and the UK is not a Democracy. This Government is in denial of its responsibilities – political speak cant twist that.
Or is he now saying the UK no longer exsists it is just GB. A bit disingenuous don’t you thinks
February 14, 2023
Yes we need to…but won’t.
February 14, 2023
Has not the subsidy train for all renewable energy power generation projects finally run out of steam and track?
The same can be said for all the constraint payments that allow windfarm sites both on and off shore show massive profits to satisfy their share holders dispite producing very little energy.
Time to guillotine the wholesale hammering of all energy users for the benefit of a few power generators and their shareholders by paying them such vast sums of money.
February 14, 2023
Too right Turbo. Money for nothing and most of it ends up abroad.
February 14, 2023
It’s not about tax or economic growth or subsidies. It’s about POLITICAL CONTROL over all things and of course ensuring EU equalisation.
For all of John’s writings which we all appreciate he knows that the future is not as an independent nation but a future in which the UK is carved up and turned into nothing more than a landing jetty. It is the result of treacherous politicians and snivelling, parasitic bureaucrats
February 14, 2023
An interesting use of adjectives.
February 14, 2023
The very flawed NZ project and its obsession to the vast majority of our so called politicians will be the Achilles heel that will end up being the beginning of the end for millions of people across the country of life as they know it. All planned and directed by people off stage.
February 14, 2023
If the government and all its linked services actually committed themselves to stopping the waste of taxpayers money and being efficient and actually cost effective then in all probability the tax demands on the country would be far less.
Too many politicians lacking business, commercial and industrial experience. Career politicians with nothing to show but years of schooling, examinations and political researching, and not a grain of real common sense between them. With a majority of 80 + to start with, what have they achieved other than tear the country and party to pieces?
February 14, 2023
Great post Turbo.
February 14, 2023
JR Couldn’t agree more with this post. The self harming has to end and common sense and logic must return!
February 14, 2023
Ps protocol will be agreed after HMG watered down hardline resistance to the ECJ. Means sold out/gave in
Yet again and that must include our host, sad to say.
February 14, 2023
Nothing to disagree with today Sir John. Complicated taxation and then re distribution by controlling government. Socialism.
All the hall marks of policy point to deliberate damage to the economy to assist the agenda of some to re join the EU. Energy policy based on fraudulent scientism of anthropogenic global warming/climate change. Surely the majority of Mp’s cannot believe such obvious nonsense, so why do they act as a herd?
February 14, 2023
Lionel Shriver in this week’s Spectator suggests the answer. She says that women in charge are not the same as men. She admits she is generalising, but generally speaking women like consensus, they like happiness and peace. So they are averse to risks. They like to show their compassion too by helping the poor and pathetic. They do not like courage. Hence the subsidies.
This she knows is sweeping and that there are some women who do not fit the mould.
I think there is an awful lot in what she says. We are a very long way away from Major Attlee and Dennis Healey who organised the British on D Day.
February 14, 2023
Why doesn’t the Government/Treasury cut VAT on energy? Why doesn’t it row back on the economy wrecking Net Zero lunacy?
Because the EU says NO. We are being kept aligned with the EU’s Rules so that the incoming Labour Government can snuggle up even closer to the EU and make us members in all but name, pending the ending of the Ukraine War and the creation of a two-tier structure …… the EUrozone and the Associated Nations.
I fully expect that was the subject of Gove’s discussions with Mandelson and the other treacherous anti-democrats last week.
February 14, 2023
Admirably put. But subsidies create vested interests which create irresistible employment opportunities for Conservative ministers and MPs voted out after the next general election.
February 14, 2023
A stable Government would look after its horses, not flog them to death.
February 14, 2023
Sunak says every time he is interviewed, that he wants the best in the future, for his children and grand children. Why can’t someone tell him that if he truly wants that, he must sack Hunt, and then resign.
February 14, 2023
His children and grandchildren will get “the best” ….. that California can supply. I predict he’ll be out of here days after he’s required to vacate Downing St.
February 14, 2023
A better PM would want the best future for the country as a whole, not just his own descendants.
February 14, 2023
For me to think that Hunt is a Conservative he will have to axe some of those ‘more than forty’ schemes to help with the ‘cost of living crisis’ and put the money into the pockets of the productive working and middle classes, through tax cuts. But he won’t – and that makes him New Labour, intent on carrying out Brown’s work of making the majority thinking that they are dependants of the state.
February 14, 2023
If there was a married man’s tax allowance for mothers who chose to stay home and raise the under 5s then child care subsidies would reduce and the family unit would strengthen as Princess Kate wants
February 14, 2023
Or just even out taxes by giving income taxes already paid gradually back to stay at home mothers. Also tax relief on childcare costs where 2 people are employed instead of none, one working mother and one childminder. Also free up childminder rules. Trust parents to regulate minder themselves not the government. A good case study in avoiding subsidy world.
February 14, 2023
It used to be that way.
Taxing people individually reduced marriage to everyone for themselves.
February 14, 2023
Absolutely critical. But the problem is there are some couples who are now two ‘married men’ – do they get a double allowance?
This is a Sturgeon moment. Once you leave reason and rationality behind, there are no solutions.
February 14, 2023
There is a married allowance for you, you can stay home and transfer your allowance to your husbands. It’s £1200.
February 14, 2023
Only for basic rate taxpayers
February 14, 2023
There’s a great episode of Dilbert where the manger figures out if you cut costs to zero you can increase profits.
The treasury has the same thinking. If you can raise tax to 100% then you don’t need the private sector.
February 14, 2023
‘… substantial subsidies to users of domestic gas fuel, whilst charging VAT.’ Yep – once that £67/month hits my bank account I am paying LESS for my electricity and gas than I was before Putin invaded Ukraine.
P.S. There, I didn’t mention gaskets!
February 14, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
‘Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’
February 14, 2023
You should ask your leaders, PM and Chancellor, why they prefer and are implimenting the Socialist economic model? Why do they believe in such a political ideology in preference to true Conservativism and capitalist freedoms?
Dare you? Or might this seem disloyal to the party?
February 14, 2023
Your post is simple and to the point JR.
It costs £ millions to collect tax, it costs £ millions to redistribute it.
All that money wasted, and you kill any ambition of people trying to be self sufficient in the process.
The State is not the answer to many of our problems, but the State is often the cause.
February 14, 2023
What you so sensibly suggest has the added advantage of far greater simplicity and transparency about what is being done, anathema to the mandarins who much prefer people to be unable to understand what is happening to them. It seems that Sunak and Hunt are happy with this, so I see no prospect of change under the current regime.
February 14, 2023
“taxing too much then offering subsidies as offsets” then add in the subsidies and grants to offset the already in place concessions that have caused the problem in the first place, you get an ever increasing out of control structure that further corrupts an already corrupted system.
Then again if we had a Conservative Government, a Government that could step up and manage, manage its own spend. Repeat manage its own spend. This spend, spend, spend philosophy is creating the dire straits we find ourselves in with our 70 year high on tax take. All the taxpayer money and efforts are going down the drain of a Government in denial and refusing to do what it is paid for.
February 14, 2023
“substantial subsidies to users of domestic gas fuel, whilst charging VAT on the fuel as well.“ – the Boris Johnson punishment and contradiction
Remove money so there is no economy and no resources to pay for a change of direction down the line.
As other Countries have already stated they will not abandon their economy to create net zero. Their logic is lets create a strong resilient economy to be able to afford Net Zero.
Only this Socialist Government is kicking the trend, all under the BJ guidance of spend, spend, spend – someone else will pick up the bill
February 14, 2023
Excellent article, absolutely spot on! But why are you a lone voice? Why isn’t every conservative MP hammering home the message to the PM & Chancellor? Are Sunak & Hunt thick, too intelligent to have any common sense, or just plain stupid? Do neither of them have the balls to challenge the consensus from the so-called experts who forecast gloom & doom for the UK economy?
What is the matter with them & the other conservative MPs, who all seem to be asleep on the job?
Why do they not cut the cost of government, so tax cuts are affordable? I do mean 1p of the basic rate, but real cuts that benefit everybody, 5p of the basic rate, allowances that go up with inflation & restoring them to what they would have been if they had not been frozen. Unlock the potential of the people of the UK & the economy will fly!
February 14, 2023
I’ve never understood the logic behind taxing fossil fuels that are necessary to keep the lights on. Utter buffoonery. But then much of what this government is doing is bonkers. You have to ask are they in awe of Labour because that’s how it looks? Utter madness.
February 14, 2023
Due to a direct result of net-zero and subsidy to the renewable industry Ford has announced this morning that they are cutting 1,300 uk jobs to restructure to EV …thanks to the Tory government
February 14, 2023
Due to a direct result of implementing net-zero, building cycle lanes, employing diversity managers, and staff working from home, local councils have announced this morning that many of them are increasing council tax by the 5% max …once again thanks to the Tory government
February 14, 2023
People work for three reasons:
Money: inflation and a very heavy tax burden.
Power: it is very nice to wear a suit to work, to have an expensive car and to be welcome at the golf course/diving school. But today we are all equal.
Autonomy: Freedom to learn, to make mistakes, to get it right, to feel you are valued and appreciated for the risks you have taken. Today the bureaucracy demands that you give account for everything and then protects itself when things go wrong. (Boris’ picture appeared at Partygate – all the other faces were redacted. Lots of anonymity and rumour mongering. Dominic Raab please note).
The government and, specifically the vast bureaucracy, militate against all three.
At the moment, corruption is still fairly controlled. When – if – that goes, we are a third world country like Turkey where the buildings all fall down on top of people.
February 14, 2023
They know all of this, Sir John, the fifth column communists in Parliament, the civil service, the quangos, NGOs, “charities”, judiciary, educational establishment and all our institutions.
To gain complete control they intend to impoverish the country with high taxes and high levels of wasteful spending on Net Zero, HS2 etc. whilst ensuring people and businesses become dependent upon the state through taxpayer funded subsidies.
February 14, 2023
I watched a video of Richard Vobes talking to Richard Kyte who is an expert on the constitution. It was very interesting and I learnt a lot. The people of this country are sovereign, not Parliament, not the King as some people would have us believe. The people have spoken on the EU, so why are we still having this discussion?
February 14, 2023
We can pick at individual policies being followed by our government, which are all wrong – but they are wrong because they all follow socialist ideology and they have affected every area of society for the worse.
The questions we should be putting to HMG are
– “WHY are you imposing failed socialist methods on us when it is clear to everybody that they don’t work?”
– “WHAT happened to common sense decisions devoid of ideology?”
– “EXACTLY where are you taking this country, and under what sort of authority?”
February 14, 2023
Not unlike our so-called Conservative government breaking legs and giving people crutches, and then expecting to be thanked for the crutches. We voted them in, and we will vote them out. The crying shame is that the situation is retrievable but there is no chance of it being retrieved by the present incumbents.
February 14, 2023
What you’re saying about cutting taxes is the way to go,
you know that so why are are
MP’S not telling the government VAT is one of the most beneficial taxes to cut .
Now we are supposed to be a independent country there is no reason to do so .
Just look at Ireland a low tax country they are attracting business from all over the world thank you john for you articles
February 14, 2023
As a means to raise tax revenue, I like VAT. It affects imports equally to UK manufactured goods, unlike business taxes like corporation tax and employer’s NI which stifle just UK business in favour of imports.
February 14, 2023
“End the tax and subsidy machine”
Unfortunately, in order to justify its existence, the Establishment needs to interfere with our lives.
February 14, 2023
You speak of “the Government”, do you mean the elected Government or the un-elected Government?
I thought we had all accepted the UK is run by “The Establishment” and that does not include those elected?
I also thought we had accepted that “The Establishment” has not got over leaving the EU and is still essentially carrying on as before?
I suppose you are asking why the elected Government allows the un-elected Government to run things and why they do not over-rule “The Establishment”?
The ordinary tax payer is fully aware of how weak our democracy is and that electing MPs is a ploy by “”The Establishment” to continue the charade that “the voter has a choice”. After 5 Conservative Prime Minsters and having left the EU you have to continue, quite rightly, to question “the Government” but at best you will only have a marginal impact on change for the better because “The Establishment “rules.
February 14, 2023
This tax and subsidy merry-go-round also creates thousands of non-jobs where people can keep shifting our money around for no purpose
What a waste. Socialism does not work.
February 14, 2023
It seems very clear to me that the Conservatives in Government have completely lost direction but equally depressing is that the Back Benchers, many of whom apparently have Conservative (and Brexit) ideals, are not holding the “Government” to account. The Government is nothing without the Back Benchers but most of these seem happy to sit on their hands and follow the misguided party line. The news/press is daily reporting erroneous statements from dubious “sources” regarding the failure of Brexit and these comments are treated as fact but are invariably from biased individuals or organisations who have a clear agenda to return the UK to the “haven” of the EU. When are those individuals who support Brexit going to unite and get this failing project back on course.
February 14, 2023
Sunak and Hunt seem intent on wrecking the economy, then they will say it was Brexit and we need to align with the EU. They will even allow Labour to win at the next election to obey their masters.
February 14, 2023
The wrong motifs are running the Government ; strangling initiative will get us nowhere . Ask any child whether restraint ever won over encouragement ; the answer is ” no”.
February 14, 2023
Did not Sunak’s last budget extend various clawbacks to those earning in excess of £50,000? Tax and subsidy is in the warp and weft of this rotten government. It just emphasizes how unnecessarily complex and distorting is its approach, all done absent any strategy or common sense. Is it any wonder that not much works as it ought in this country now?
February 14, 2023
Sir John
“No Parliament this week” just like No Government what difference does it make? Oh, yes the Country is sinking….
“The Councils making the cost of living squeeze worse with maximum tax rises say they are short of money.” – Councils are said to be raising local taxes to the maximum permissible
Isn’t that the same as the maximum energy firms can charge – not related to the product or its cost etc. Government says you can charge…
University Fees, maximum now charged regardless of the quality of course or service provided.
The lists are endless
Also as you say Sir John – “Treasury advisers tell the government they can have any rules they like to run the economy as long as they come down to the two EU rules that deficits must be below 3% of GDP, and debt must be falling.” so the Treasury is working for the EU with agreement from Government, the purpose to neglect the UK.
All this disarray enhances the throw away culture from Government with our money. Then to make themselves feel better they then hand out grants, subsidies that then requires more tinkering, more fudges, more taxes. All they had to do was their job – Manage the UK for the UK