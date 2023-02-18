The Prime Minister’s tasks

As the PM takes up arms against a sea of troubles it is a good idea to determine which are the battles to fight and where his powers as PM can make the most difference. His five aims set out clearly at the beginning of the year were a good start.
The PM is with all Conservative MPs the custodian of the 2019 Manifesto. The central theme was to get Brexit done. The millions of Brexit voters who backed us did not just mean to complete our tortured exit, but to follow up to secure some Brexit wins. There is still much to do to deliver.
The EU has behaved badly to Northern Ireland, distorting the meaning of the Protocol to enforce laws on NI against its will, to impede GB to NI trade and to refuse to respect the UK internal market and sovereignty of our country clearly set out in the Agreement. Worse still, the EU has undermined Stormont and the Good Friday agreement. There can be no compromise on these central constitutional matters. Unionists expect the UK to stand up for their interests as the EU does for the Republic. The PM should be friendly but firm with the EU and hasten the passage of our NI legislation. We are quite entitled to legislate an answer all the time the EU refuses to understand why current arrangements subvert the peace agreement.
The PM’s first priority he told us is to stop illegal migration by small boats across the Channel. We now have the freedoms to legislate and to instruct our courts and border authority accordingly. The legislation should be clear and targeted on the specific issue of illegal arrivals and can include a clause telling the courts that the Act overrides any other laws and rules that courts might like to apply, including any European Court of Human Rights intervention. We held out against votes for prisoners without leaving the ECHR and can exempt ourselves from any ECHR attempt to impose illegal travellers on us.
His second priority must be to get growth back into the economy. His wish to get borrowing down in five years time is best advanced by getting growth, as growth brings higher revenues and less benefit spending. His wish to get inflation down will be assisted by more investment in additional supply of things like energy and food which have fuelled the inflation.
His third priority is to cut NHS waiting lists and waiting times. That requires better management of the substantial extra money and additional people committed to the NHS in the last three years.
Good morning.
You could have said many of these things back in 2010. Thirteen years later immigration, both legal and illegal is worse. The NHS, despite even more money being thrown at it, is worse. Our situation with regards to the EU and its law that are still on our Statute Book, is worse. ie We have not ALL left !! A sort of Hokey-Cokey, one foot in and one foot semi-out ! The National Debt is worse. The economy is worse. And so on.
You are facing re-election in early 2025. What do you think your chances will be given the above ?
I feel sorry for you, Sir John, I really do. There ain’t many like you in politics today – Conservatives that is.
Agreed. Sunak’s priorities should be scrap net zero, stop and deter all migration other than legal, high skilled & approved in advance migration, ditch the ECHR, halve the size of the appallingly inefficient state sector, cut and simplify taxes, scrap HS2, scrap soft loans for worthless degrees (circa 75% of them are), get real, fair and unrigged competition in energy, housing, education, healthcare, banking… relax planning, have a bonfire of red tape, stop talking drivel about green energy, go for easy hire and fire, kill all the woke lunacy on diversity etc. just hire the best person…
The “sea of troubles” is for the most part engendered by John’s absolutist brexit, which he and the rest of the ERG have extorted from the Government.
An absolutist Brexit meant leaving on WTO terms, no NIP or money paid. The Remainer Parliament begged for a bad EU deal to punish the people of Britain for voting to leave. The ERG was just a minority pressure group easily outvoted in Parliament.
‘Carry on Regardless’ is more like it with Sunak standing in for Sid James.
The words and promises are irrelevant and the Prime Minister has no credibility anyway.
So we are left with a globalist agenda until his removal. Northern Ireland will be sold out, illegal arrivals will continue to be ignored and the NHS will struggle under the burden of its massive bureaucracy.
I had a belly laugh when Sir John said the PM wants to get borrowing down in five years time. They’ve been in for thirteen years and have trebled the debt, so why believe them now? They don’t have as clue. I expect in the next five years it will be doubled again as they show no signs of shrinking the state and get more repressive by the day. Fifteen minute cities on the blocks next – we are headed for totalitarianism. All for our ‘own good’ of course as they aye following WEF nonsense. Klaus Schwab seems to be our PM.
Which type of person is he really?
One that makes things happen.
One that wants things to happen
One that wonders what the hell happened.
We have too many years of talk, talk talk and not enough action on completion of what was expected.
It is hard when you are a leader by default to get your followers and those who have to implement the policies, to command total allegiance to you personal mandate. Too many do not give total commitment to the agenda’s set as their support is not total.
And none of these will be achieved because he has no backbone. Like many in government he supports immigration and has a chancellor who is working against the country.
You have 22 months left and 13 years passed just to leave us in one unholy mess.
Betrayal on the cards not just of Northern Ireland but of the United Kingdom
Betrayal in Northern Ireland is, and it seems will continue to be, betrayal of those who are loyal to the UK.
Those who are not loyal to the UK are looking forward to the UK government continuing with its betrayal.
+many
I reckon.
And I think ( from local political shenanigans) that this trapping of us in small zones is just going to happen whatever we say, and they have done away with “democracy” to such an extent that we can no longer vote our way out of it ( or out of anything actually).
What about the thousands of failed asylum seekers that have yet to be deported? They are not allowed to work, so I assume we provide them with comfortable lifestyle too, or maybe they survive by criminal activities. Start deporting in earnest. Get the Home Office processing new arrivals in weeks, rather than years. Other countries manage it. Anyone without valid ID cannot be guaranteed as checked, so just deport them or imprison them until they can be deported. That alone would reduce the workload and the number of immigrants to be maintained at taxpayers expense.
We MUST stop unchecked, and sometimes, unidentified, immigrants from roaming our towns and cities, for the safety of our legal citizens. It is no surprise that deported criminals return to the UK time after time. The Home Office is so lax they may as well send out invitations to all known foreign criminals.
The government wants them here. They are a reserve army of unemployed waiting to be deployed/allowed to work in low paid jobs with work permits, just as Labour did when it was in power. The government doesn’t care about the threat to our safety, and particularly the safety of women and girls.
Sir John: Sunak’s handlers won’t let him do any of that.
Which is why the Not-a-Conservative-and-Unionist-Party is facing a cataclysmic electoral defeat in about 18 months time, as a large number of your colleagues are acknowledging by jumping the ship before it goes down.
Why should the Establishment care about that? They have the other two legs of the Westminster Uni Party to do their dirty work in betraying the wishes of a majority of the British people – as Starmer demonstrated by scuttling off to Ukraine to assure Zelensky that the UK’s policy won’t change when he becomes PM.
Donna,
UK politicians and their scribes have failed democracy and the UK population. While there are the odd good ones there are not enough. From extensive World travel over many years and many years overseas residence I can assure you that our fifth/sixth largest economy in the World has been managed by the above to be the number one dump in the developed world . Nothing that government touches works. My advice to anyone in the UK, if you have any real talent to offer, is to take up Australias offer. If you remain in the UK you will get screwed, and the result will be a metaphorical miss carriage.
We should not abate our breath as we await the latest stitch up on NIP, and neither I expect will Unionists in NI. All it will take is a commitment to THIS country and the courage to ditch the ECHR and bin the Protocol.
Stop illegal migration? Well I see Serco is having a big ‘event’ to sign up landlords for houses for these illegals, so that aim will be wide of the mark.
As for growth? With this level of taxation and no intention to deviate from EU rules, not a chance.
I think you are spitting into the wind, Sir John.
I saw a recent vid of Grant Schapps and Bill Gates gleefully proclaiming their intention of turning the entire world NZ. Schapps was almost dancing a little jig.
Zealotry is a terrifying spectacle.
The number one goal of any Government is to make us easier to sack incompetent staff.
Why as this Northern Ireland rubbish taken so long, surely the easiest thing would have been if the U.K. was exporting to Ireland then ship to the Dublin sea port with the essential checks, and if we were exporting to Northern Ireland to its sea port without checks, what’s so bloody complicated about that
Talk is cheap and government ministers are all talk and no action. Trust in this government, the Conservative Party and Parliament is at an all time low. The sovereign people of the UK are being badly let down.
I see Bill Gates has been over to offer his guidance gushingly accepted like star struck schoolboys by Barclay and Shapps.
The DUP have their seven tests but when a proposal emerges I will start with just one simple test – will the UK be expected to operate a system of export controls for goods crossing the land border into the Irish Republic?
Because if there is no way to exclude unsuitable goods from the trickle going across the border into the EU Single Market then all goods production in Northern Ireland will still have to be governed by swathes of EU rules, with dynamic alignment of those rules, without anybody in the province or indeed even elsewhere in the UK having any say, and with supervision by the EU Commission and with the EU court as the ultimate arbiter.
February 18, 2023
When we left the EEC the problem started. The EU does not want externals like us importing and exporting into their private area (aka Single market). So the Northern Ireland Protocol was put in jeopardy.
If we can become a trusted trader with the EU in return for a decent offer, that would solve the problem.
We should not be complying with any of this border nonsense. If the EU are so worried about sausages and their internal market it is up to them to do the checks on their side of the border. Nowhere else in the world is it done this way and they want us to believe they don’t want to take us back in. I see the NFU now says our borders are wide open to food scandals like the horsemeat one a few years ago as we don’t do any checks. Why is it all one way? To keep us in line for another re-join scam by the looks of it.
Haven’t we already had illegal immigration imposed by that Refugee Compact?
I thought that the reason we are obliged to put up with it was because we are trapped in ECHR?
Has all this money hotels etc been totally unnecessary?
Most confusing!
Sturgeon’s downfall showed the strength of the Union that Brussels still seeks to dismantle
The UK still has a hard road to walk, but it cannot look to the EU to find the correct path ahead
Charles Moore in the Telegraph today is sensible.
Alas tying us further into the EU is exactly what Labour/SNP/Libdems/Plaid will do after the election if they can do. Cheered on by very many fake Tory MPs like May, Gove, Hands… and Sunak(?) who have made such an appalling mess of Brexit, Covid and the UK economy.
Good to see you on GBN last night. Mark Steyn’s Youtube channel next?
The abomination of the NIP is the fault of the remainer UK government who negotiated and agreed it. Yes the EU were of evil intent abetted by the Irish government and Sien Fein, but for the UK government to be so tardy in realising their mistake and not rectifying matters with the clauses the NIP provides, has been criminally lethargic.
The keys to illegal immigration are the limiting of the ECHR and Legal Aid, the teat at which too many UK lawyers feed to the point of obesity. Are there too many fifth columnists among parliamentarians and scribes to achieve a sensible resolution. Time wasted suggests so.
Twenty thousand pages of tax law, a socialist taxing Treasury, and a Chancellor with little imagination beyond more tax do not bode well for successful resolution. Covid was a war situation, treat its cost like war debt and run it down over a hundred years. Trying to do it in time for the next election is less a suicide note , more the leap from a skyscraper viewing balcony.
The NHS requires a radical re-think, a 1947 model is inadequate in 2023. Solutions must be outside politics and fit for the next 50 years.
Ireland is composed of two peoples who hate each other. With some very good historic reasons. Oliver Cromwell and good King Billie have never been forgotten and every year, the sore is picked open and rubbed.
The EU knows very well how to exploit this. Yugoslavia, Catalunya, Northern Italy, Macedonia…
We have to save Northern Ireland for the UK and a businessman like Mr Sunak has a good chance of some detailed bargaining.
Migrants knocking at the door
Migrants ringing the bell
Migrants filling up hotels
Migrants claiming life’s hell
Labour is clear
Open the door and let ’em in!
+++
Lovely.
Says it all!
If Sunak had the slightest intention of tackling any of these problems he would have started quite a while ag, especially as all of them were created by the conservative government. His tasks are determined by the WEF and not the poor dumb sheep that didn’t even get the chance to vote on his appointment.
The little boats are now allegedly carrying many people from India ( pretending to be from elsewhere).
Bit awkward that ( if true) isn’t it?
Maybe this is literally a punishment for Brexit and our doing away with freedom of movement?
They are taking away our freedom of movement too!
We don’t need growth. Growth is just a government aspiration to massage the woeful borrowing figures. What we really need is a cutting out of waste. Impossible with the current cohort of MPs; they just don’t have the wit to implement it.
There are no brexit wins – no cake for anyone only salt and vinegar – who said that before?
If there are some wins would someone please point them out to me.
this protocol was negotiated and agreed by several making up the UK team it was agreed and went through parliament – eyes wide open – the DUP dud not even argue – ERG had tte running on things – so how can you now blame the EU or the ROI who were only looking for themselves.
That the EU has undermined Stormont and the GFA is a scurrilous thing to say in fact it is so wide of the mark it is off the scale. Donaldson and the DUP were against the GFA from the very start – remember No No No! all the way – and for a while they even held the whiphand in Westminister with No No No tk everything however the landscape has changed now and they are still whinging. Well from what I can see they can whinge on because it’s not going to stop progress and progress is what Sunak and the government have in mind – also don’t forget DUP makeup is only a small number in the NI context probably 25 per cent and that number is fast dwindling.
Troubles need solutions to enable remedy.
Fighting battles increases conflict, causing more troubles following to solve.