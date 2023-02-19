Article on NI protocol on facts4eu

Facts4eu have published an updated version of my analysis of the Protocol issues on www.facts4eu.org/news/2023 feb redwood on independence.
February 19, 2023
Excellent Article ….I just hope that Sunak reads it
February 19, 2023
As the several comments under the article explain, it is pure fiction not fact
February 19, 2023
February 19, 2023
Facts4EU site seemed to have dropped from the news over the years.
‘Yes, on the surface it relates to the imminent N.I. deal being stitched together by the UK Government and the EU Commission behind closed doors – without the elected representatives of the people most affected being part of these discussions. However the principles at stake affect every single person in the United Kingdom.’
As Sunak became Prime Minister through a behind closed doors stitch-up, I doubt he is worried by a similar process being implemented for Northern Ireland. It is more a question of what he thinks he can get away with.
February 19, 2023
‘This is fundamentally about sovereignty, not trade’
It is also about throwing a spanner in the works to prevent a genuine Brexit. Continuity Remain will also use it as a weapon in Parliament to curtail implementation of the referendum result.
However, the government will not act of illegal arrivals or interference on fuel. So they will not act to unilaterally remove the bogus Northern Ireland issue, as they should have done ages ago.
February 19, 2023
The people vote for and employ politicians to follow ’the will of the people’ the ‘mandate of the manifesto’ the ‘instruction of the membership’ …its so easy, but they constantly do the complete opposite
It is all about sovereignty, and our politicians selling us short
February 19, 2023
Thanks Sir John for this update. There seems to be comments on the site from those who wish to blame Brexit and yourself for not understanding the protocol. The articles you point out are pretty clear. The EU has agreed to not change the Good Friday. The EU has agreed not to changes the political set up and just work out how trade is managed. But the EU is trying to retain some political control over NI not just a matter of standards of goods and services. If there is some civil or criminal issue relating to the sale of goods or services then the Republic of Ireland or the Northern Ireland courts can sort it out as appropriate. Not a court in Brussels
February 19, 2023
When Peter Mandelson pops up out of the woodwork criticising Boris Johnson and being rude about the fragmentation of the Tories – we know they’re panicking!