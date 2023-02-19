Deal or no deal on the Protocol

It is difficult to write about a deal where there is no text, and where the UK government assures us there is currently no deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Many of us would be delighted if there is an agreement to free the flow of goods within the UK to and from NI to GB, and even happier if there is an agreement to lift the way the EU wishes to impose its laws on NI that do not apply in the rest of the UK. So what are we to make of the fevered speculation that there is a deal in the offing?
The first scenario is I am afraid the least likely. In this the EU has at last realised its demands to have a border between GB and NI, and to require NI obeys all new EU laws does violate the first 3 Articles of the Protocol itself and prevents Unionists from returning to Stormont. They have kept their decision to make a revision to their demands secret whilst they get buy in, but we will be pleasantly surprised and will be able to welcome the new deal when announced. It will remove the democratic deficit , uphold the UK internal market and will look to the Uk to ensure compliant goods only flow to the EU across the invisible Irish land border. Mutual enforcement where the UK enforces EU standards on all exports to the EU and vice versa has always been the sensible outcome. There is then no need for a physical border into NI nor into the EU. The UK has never proposed a new physical border into the UK from the Republic.
The second scenario is the EU and UK are close to having agreement on how the UK should manage an internal border, with relaxations for the bulk of goods which are internal trade within the UK. Without any agreement on EU laws and their enforcement by the EU’s own court it is difficult to see how this could persuade the Unionists back into power sharing. Were the UK government to press ahead with this it could get it through Parliament because Labour has said it will support more or less any Agreement, but it will not resolve the larger Good Friday Agreement issues with the Unionists. It also leaves open how much electronic paperwork companies would need to produce to satisfy EU demands for data on internal UK trade and whether this will still impede our internal market.
The third scenario is there are still genuine talks underway concerning the democratic deficit issues but the EU is reluctant to move. All the time the EU insists on imposing its laws and ECJ judgements on NI the UK government should decline to settle, knowing it will not sort out the Good Friday matters.
As you say:- All the time the EU insists on imposing its laws and ECJ judgements on NI the UK government should decline to settle, knowing it will not sort out the Good Friday matters.
Alas I do not trust Sunak on this or anything else.
Fishy is following his orders and will sell out Northern Ireland without a backward glance.
He will rely on liebour for votes just like May.
And Johnson
May did not rely on Labour votes. Her deal was voted down by Labour and the far right of the Conservative Party, and she had to resign. I hope Mr Sunak learns this lesson and he does a deal with Labour in the national interest, leaving the far right of the Conservative Party (who never cared about Northern Ireland and never had any plan to address it) stranded on the sidelines, where they belong
Indeed. Ted Heath had to rely on some (at the time the majority Labour MPs were Eurosceptic) Labour votes to get us into the EEC in the first place. Europe has always been an issue that runs across both parties.
A fourth scenario is that the U.K. concede to EU demands. This would be dressed up in language that may fool or mollify many. The outcome would be announced at a suitable time when it might be buried under other news.
The government will take a gamble on handling any protests by the DUP, ERG etc.
Sunak will take a gamble on Boris Johnson capitalising on the resulting alarm and division to make a comeback.
Since the referendum every PM has been a remainer, rejoiner or supporter of the EU
How about getting a PM that fights for the UK and only the UK
Good morning,
Which is odd. Because I would have thought the same issue the EU has would equally apply here ?
I am of the opinion that perhaps it is time the UK took a stand with regards to Irish business, investments and its citizens living and working in the UK. Perhaps it is time that the UK decided that if there is to be a border between Ulster and the UK that affects trade, then there needs to one that equally affects the aforementioned. Perhaps then both the EU and the Irish government may come to see sense.
But the UK does not want to as this matter serves its purpose of keeping the UK closely aligned with the EU. This will lead to calls for the UK to be part of the Single Market and the Customs Union, something that the likes of David Lammy MP, although have denied, will eventually call for.
We’ve allowed stuff to come in freely across the Irish land border for three decades now, since the advent of the EU Single Market on January 1 1993, and so far there has been no strong reason why we should change that just because we have left the EU. Eventually that could change, but as yet there is no good reason to start routinely checking their stuff on the way in. The EU is in the wrong if it treats our stuff as now being more risky than it used to be when so far we are still operating on the same standards as them, they should look at Article 7.4 in the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement to which the EU and each of its member states are parties:
https://tfadatabase.org/en/tfa-text/measure/18#:
“7.4 Risk Management”
Irish business with the UK works both ways for instance there are hundreds of thousands of British living in Ireland – a lot of them business people very happily working away.
Look at it this way – if we consider Gibraltar is British but not part of the UK it doesn’t make it any the less British – but it has a border with Spain and the EU So it is different from Britain being far away for a start. But we could say the same about the Channel Islands or isle of Man- they are British but different
Well the same can be said about NI it is different but still part of the UK – if is much more different now because of the GFA – it borders on the EU and so there may be niggling problems then we can add in ‘NI is not finchley’ and it never will be – but it is part of UK – it is different because it is regarded as being part of the EU SM for trade – and no iwhere else in UK has this advantage so it is different.
So like the treaty of Utrecht 1713 or the GFa circa 1990 – we enter these agreements and we have to make them work otherwise? – or am I missing something
Reply NI is constitutionally part of the UK with MP s at Westminster. Gib and Channel Islands are not.
Yes, any rules must apply to Southern Ireland goods coming into the UK and EU goods coming in to the UK but start with Southern Ireland as a trial area. It is past time this was sorted out and the exact SAME rules applied to imports, we have had time to source alternatives should supply dry up. Our politicians are WEAK and ineffective on this matter.
February 19, 2023
Dominic Lawson in the Sunday Times today:- “the only reason Drax is handsomely profitable is the colossal subsidies it receives. Its profits for 2021-22 were £398 million, but its subsidies, courtesy of the ministry then known as BEIS (now the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero), were £893 million.”
Chopping down large forests & burning wood (young coal) is far worse in CO2 and environmental terms than burning old coal. So what drives this insanity? Total ignorance, stupid and/or corrupt politicians, crony capitalism or just pure corruption? Far better if you are burning wood at all to do so in houses as when burning it in power stations most of the energy (circa 70%) is wasted as heat in the cooling towers, processing, transport and transmission.
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is as illogical & daft a name as the department for “Women & Equality” or for “Slimming and promoting excessive ice cream Consumption”, or “Fashion and Sustainability”.
So what would the market cap. of Drax fall to if the government stopped all the subsidies for this environmental and wood burning energy insanity?
As any sensible/rational/honest government clearly would do.
Trees and the like are natures original, and best, form of carbon capture. Coal being proof of that. So cutting down trees and then burning them seem to be to be really rather counter productive.
There’s not too much problem as long as you allow new trees to grow in their place. The trees then function as natural batteries, ‘recharging’ from the Sun.
February 19, 2023
We are chopping down trees way faster than they can grow. Millions were chopped down in Scotland for turbines to replace them. With modern machinery it takes seconds to fell and strip a pine tree. Many birds and mammals list their habitat in a short space of time. Still we are saving the planet. Excuse me while I throw up.
February 19, 2023
While this nonsense goes on they want to ban domestic woodburners (thin end of the wedge came in last April). Presumably they want the domestic wood to go to Drax instead of the paying public in the long term. If it is not used we are going to drown in waste wood which is what we burn, not like Drax complete virgin trees. Australia had the wonderful idea of leaving the forests dirty with waste wood and ended up with out of control wild fires. That will happen here if we don’t keep the woods clean, and if it can’t be sold, we won’t. We had big grass fires last summer which will become infernos if we let the woods go because no money can be made out of it. And of course people will be cold, but what does that matter to the political class?
No subsidy on renewables – let the people, consumer and buyer decide ….let the markets decide (otherwise its social engineering)
February 19, 2023
February 19, 2023
At least Drax burning wood has saved it from being explosively demolished by the President of COP26 as he did for Ferrybridge in this 2021 official SSE video :
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1429456184902393858/pu/vid/720×720/JwPnpycxEiyBmqVJ.mp4?tag=12
So that when the riots start over the inevitable blackouts that are coming as a result of Net Zero policies we will have at least one coal-fired power station available.
Sunak will no doubt see this issue as a political one but for most it is a matter of feeling, belonging and loyalty to the ideals of national sovereignty.
The west is dying and those ideals it once championed like democracy and freedom are close to expiration in no small part to the scum that have infected western politics with their filthy, poisonous leftist ideology of division and subjugation
You should be leading the negotiations. You were right in the first place, that we should leave on Day One and then negotiate, from a position of strength. Why won’t they listen?
February 19, 2023
February 19, 2023
February 19, 2023
What would be this “strength”? We would be making enemies of the EU and the USA (which is committed to ensuring no border in Ireland and isn’t interested in silly “we won’t build one” sneers), enemies of every country that wants good relations with the EU and US, and we would have no supporters at all. As ever you Brexiters have NO plan
Sir John we have reached a point were most of us have difficulty believing anything the Government says. This would now be true of any Government , Labour or Conservative. Maybe the issue is more complicated than just a matter of checking goods that enter the Republic of Ireland are to EU standards. If the the UK dose not feel the need to check goods from the Republic, then if the EU wants to check goods from NI, Wales, Scotland and England then this is down to the Republic to do on behalf of the EU.
You have pointed out there has always had to be electronic paperwork to account for the difference in currency and VAT.
This is more than just sorting out simple trading between two countries. NI does not have to follow EU rules but the Republic of Ireland does. They have to check that goods from NI meet EU standards.
What is the real problem here, yes it’s politicians again not in touch with what the ordinary citizen wants.
A helpful suggestion by Boris Johnson, today, that the UK should keep pressure on the EU by progessing the NI Bill. The EU, like Putin, only respects strength.
”keep pressure” what pressure? It is the other way around they keep it on us.
Hopefully, the unionists in NI will oppose any ‘deal’ that does not completely remove all semblance of control by the EU or its courts to prevent any future government from using this shameful lever, the NI protocol, from being used to draw the UK back into the EU.
The EU conditions read like an illness owing to something bad we swallowed years ago without reading the side effects.
Sir JR
Very well done this is the first version of a balanced presentation on the NI Protocol I have read coming from you .
thank you
Hasn’t the PM rather snubbed the ERG? ( And other groups maybe?)
Shooting off like that!
Heath, Brown, May and probably plenty of others..their underhand MO.
It ain’t right and it should be called out.
(Assuming my reading of it all is correct).
It is way past time to be blunt: no internal UK borders, no ECJ jurisdiction in the UK. In the unlikely event that the EU insists on a border between NI and Eire they can erect it on the Eire side and be responsible for running it and all that entails and results therefrom. A fair trade deal between the UK and the EU would be welcome but if the EU will not do that without including our subjugation we politely decline.
+1
@Walt
This is what should have happened from the outset.
And if your government concedes will you resign from the party and in future oppose it because of its destruction of UK sovereignty?
Why doesn’t the govt. want to get re elected?
Scrap 25% corporation tax.
JUST STOP extension of ULEZ and come down VERY hard on local councils trying to impose 15 min cities.
AND denounce ANY party that is pushing these lunacies.
Sorted! Apart from NI, Brexit and the little boats.
ULEZ becomes unnecessary if exemptions are given to ICE vehicles fuelled by compressed natural gas (CNG). This fuel emits undetectable (by current MOT testing systems) particulates and NOX, and also emits much reduced levels of CO2. Too easy, of course. Cheap, clean, easy for motor manufacturers.
As someone above asks, do the Tories not wish to make a fight at the next election?
JF
Please stop blaming the EU for the NIP. This is an insanity contrived by the UK government. Pull down the custom posts at NI ports and allow the British citizens their rights to travel freely within our country. The government seems quite prepared to stand up to Putin, but backs down in the face of Brussels, and they don’t have nuclear weapons.
Excuse me for asking …
But WHY in the names of sanity and Heaven have govt.s spent the last 30 odd years MAKING people travel for necessities?
The desire of the EU to punish the UK is evidenced in their arachnoid creation of a web to divide the UK and ultimately at the behest of the Irish government, Biden and Sien Fein to create a united ireland. They have no idea what they are wishing for. The situation is exacedbated by the incompetence of May, Robins, Johnson et al in signing up tothe NIP in the first place. On that decision Johnson ended any pretence to being PM yet again, good though he may be in other respects.
The solution is that the EU have absolutely no jurisdiction within NI. For trade UK/NI/EU it is confined to trusted operators and administered electronically. If the EU want a physical border they can have one, but only in Southern Ireland. End of story, keep it simple.
Sunak’s Puppet Masters won’t let him do anything which will eliminate the EU’s control over NI (and therefore the UK).
I think their goals are:
1. Over the longer term, to reunite NI with Eire
2. To keep the UK umbilically attached to the EU and closely aligned, so the UK can be taken into the outer tier of Associated Nations (outside the Eurozone) which Macron recently proposed …… echoing the proposal Cameron made to Merkel, which she rejected.
Steps will be proposed to reduce the EU’s monitoring of trade flows between NI and rUK ….. with the British Government doing it instead and reporting back to its Overlord in Brussels.
The DUP won’t fall for it and I doubt if the ERG will, but the Establishment will get what it wants because the rest of the Westminster Uni-Party will vote it through.
Donna,
Ref your last paragraph, should this be the result, then you have all the explosive ingredients for a return to civil disorder. There are enough idiots on either side for a return of the troubles, a fine mess we could be heading for.
JR: “what are we to make of the fevered speculation that there is a deal in the offing?”
Sunak is about to agree to whatever the EU demand. He cares more about them and Ukraine than the people of the UK.
The problem we have been facing continually since 2016 has been the overwhelming number of Remainers in the Civil Service. Any minister wanting to introduce policies that support and push forward the principles of Brexit must be faced with entirely negative position papers, driven by the principle of maintaining parity in the hope that a future government will take us back in. It is why so little progress has been made.
To their credit, Labour politicians are ruling out rejoining, but, faced with the same blizzard of pro-EU position papers, it is easy to imagine Starmer coming to the dispatch box saying that they had not realised just how damaging Brexit really is to the future of the UK, and that he has no choice other than to rejoin !
The Government are not resisting Balkanising of the UK.
With such a large immigrant population in London the ULEZ is also balkanising the UK.
Why do ministers just sit on their hands?
+100
I hadn’t thought of that.
ULEZ and 15min cities are, of course, balkanisation on stilts!
By the back door some might say.
I guess it is what ministers want…to do the bidding of EU/globalists?
Could the “democratic deficit” extend beyond local politicians in Northern Ireland having no say on changes to the EU rules applying in the province to all UK politicians effectively abdicating responsibility in that sphere?
Googling for “unconstitutional abdication of responsibility” references pop up from around the world, such as:
https://columbialawreview.org/content/abdication-and-federalism/
“States abdicate many of their federal responsibilities to local governments … ”
How could MPs of any party, other than the separatist parties, knowingly and with good conscience vote for UK citizens resident in Northern Ireland to be left exposed to possibly adverse changes in EU laws which no longer apply to UK citizens resident in Great Britain, with no direct recourse to either the UK or EU political systems?
If Labour supports this, do they expect that when an MP elected in Northern Ireland tells a constituent with an EU law problem that it is nothing to do with him, or with anybody in the UK government or civil service, then said constituent might do better to contact a TD in the Irish Parliament and see if the Irish government would extend its good offices to helping him out? They behave as if the province was a kind of Irish protectorate.
I’ve just seen a GB News presenter apologise on-air for using the word ‘retarded’ in a piece before the commercial break about how his son had been told off at school for using the ‘inappropriate’ word during a lesson, even though he had told his son he shouldn’t use the word. This follows the success of OFCOM in removing Mark Steyn from national TV for things like reporting the fact that a set of data implied that triple-jabbed were more likely to catch Covid than jab-free, and exposing the grooming scandals that the our leaders have tried to cover up. Sadly GB News is on its way to becoming just another paid Establishment mouthpiece.
Apparently the Government have tried to dismiss the role of OFCOM in trying to stifle public debate. Do we need a Ministry for Propaganda?
OFCOM needs to be disbanded. It is in bed with the WEF as is clearly stated on the WEF website.
Colin Brazier and Mark Steyn removed and in their place come lightweight lefties like Mark Longhurst and Catherine Forster. Mark Dolan loves to say “we don’t do boring” but it is getting boring now GB News are fearing a Starmer administration would remove their licence. How long before Mark White and Doug Beattie are removed?
February 19, 2023
Beresford …. And the presenter made it perfectly clear & gave us an advance ‘warning’ before mentioning the word to exemplify the situation, coming up after a google search had been made. How was the child to know. How are any of us able to fully keep up with the multitude of changes & cancellations within our use of language. It was discussed, the child was corrected & learned from his ‘mistake’, as we all do throughout our lives.
It is clear that any settlement over the Protocol HAS to remove the ECJ from being the final arbiter of the law in NI. Yet it seems that Sunak is moving towards a “deal” that leaves the ECJ, and therefore Brussels in the driving seat over a part of the UK.
The compromise suggested recently in the newspapers was that the UK courts would retain the ability to refer a matter of interpretation of EU law to the ECJ for them to rule on it. This seemed an eminently sensible compromise and certainly nothing like the kind of breathtaking fudge that the EU have used before to overcome difficulties. However, everyone in Brussels immediately pronounced that this was completely unacceptable !
It seems to me that nothing has changed, Brussels will accept nothing other than complete surrender.
We definitely need to keep the Protocol bill in play because I fear it will be needed.
February 19, 2023
The EU has a system in place to monitor goods which, having entered VAT-free, are moved to their final destination where VAT becomes payable, a system that included the UK intil we left. The same system could be reactivated and would eliminate the need for a NI/ROI customs border.
The EU is being deliberately obstructive.
February 19, 2023
” …electronic paperwork companies would need to produce to satisfy EU demands for data on internal UK trade …”
Really !!
Northern Ireland, as with England Scotland and Wales is 100% part of the United Kingdom.
Having a Foreign Political Court were the Laws, Rules and Regulations are created by the unelected unaccountable Politicos of the European Union having any jurisdiction as to how the UK operates internally, is an insult to peoples freedoms and democracy.
What this week Socialist Government is saying you the people of the UK are the puppets of a foreign power and for us(the UK Government) to even countenance such a proposition, is your Government kicking you in the teeth.
Under this Government much has been done to remove freedoms, democracy and ignore the Country, its People and its future.
The Conservative Party has gone to far this time
Any Court or Institution wishing (just wishing) to impose the Laws Rules and Regulations on a whole population without democratic ove- site – is simply a Dictatorship in action.
So far the Conservative Government has shown it doesn’t care ‘two-hoots’ for Democracy, Sovereignty or the People of the UK. Everything gets trashed on personal ‘ego’ whether it is Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak, and there predecessors.
The Conservatives, the Conservative Party have gone AWOL
After 13 years the message to the Conservative Party and its Government(the whole of the House of Commons for that matter) – give the people back their Country!
Stop pretending we have left EU Control and give the people of the UK their true Independence. Stop working for the WEF and let the Democratic process chose the UK’s Direction. The WA was nonsense it only pertained to what the EU would send to us(or in fishing take from us) but refused trade from the UK to the EU, after 6 years of talks the UK is still excluded from its previous(even pre EU days) trade in services etc. with the EU.
Some of us might not like the outcome of real freedom, but it will be our outcome our freedom.
The UK people voted in a referendum for full sovereignty, no deal, certainly no outside or foreign courts
The NI people expect the same; otherwise there isn’t a union
Maybe NI should go for independence as they’re getting no support from Westminster
Glen, you are wrong. Nothing about deals or foreign courts was on the ballot paper. We have left – as the ballot paper required – and everthing else (the deal, the foreign court) is what our Parliament agreed to. And Brexit was about letting our Parliament agree to what it wants (and changing it if we don’t like it), right? So stop complaining
The EU is, let’s face it, as likely to come up with a realistic solution to NI as it is to refund the UK for even some of the investment we made in the EU.
They will continue to punish us in any way they can, whether it is by being difficult or simply ignoring the rule of law when it suits them. They have never been a friend.
It’s about time one of our PMs stood up to the EU and got results – the current PM is not going to achieve anything with his secret talks.
Oh for a PM that has the gumption and balls to actually stand up for Britain.
How do we remove the concession to the EU on data? It should never have been given, and foolishly allowed them a foot in the door.
It is your last paragraph, Sir John, that I am sure spells out the current position of the talks and the EU is hoping that the PM will finally give way to a long winded fudge which changes nothing.
He needs to stand firm and when the talks collapse he should publish all the detail in order to clear illustrate how the EU is deliberately misinterpreting the NI Protocol.
The EU should be made to understand that this is their last opportunity to reach a reasonable agreement or the current bill negating the Protocol the ECHR and the EU Court of justice will be passed and enacted.
This is the UNITED KINGDOM not an out-post of the EU.
Let’s get it right this time
we won’t be able to negotiate again
keep NI part of Britain and the devolved NI government No EU laws in NI
Let’s not sell NI out for a second time like Johnson and grove did No compromise
Thank you
Indeed it needs to be right. What we have now is not only wrong politically and constitutionally but morally. Foreign laws and hundreds and hundreds of pieces of new regulation hitting N I on an ongoing basis, with no say or veto and imposed by a foreign legislature in our own territory. Cringeworthy that one headline recently states …. ” as he (i.e. PM ) rushes to get an agreement over the line ” How did that work out last time …
February 19, 2023
We all know that Sunk will capitulate…why he and his like even bother to pretend otherwise is a mystery..
Why is the Government so averse to activating Article 16 of the WA? And why has it been “threatened” so many times but never enacted? Isn’t this clause, astutely insisted upon by back benchers, our Ace card in all of the NI talks? What are Downing Street afraid of? Losing face? Or are they being controlled by the whims of those in their ‘back offices’?
In the Private Sector none of this procrastination would have existed for so long. As true professionals they would have played their ace way back.