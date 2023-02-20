The role of profits

Angered by the cost of living squeeze and sky high energy prices, many people are now hostile to the whole idea of company profits. It is encouraging them to demand ever higher windfall taxes to confiscate more or less the whole profit, and leads on to demands for nationalisation. It is perhaps time to remind ourselves what profit making enterprises have achieved to raise our living standards, to provide well paid jobs and drive growth. It is also time to ask why countries like Venezuela that went the whole way in nationalising and imposing price controls ended up in poverty with large shortages. Many Venezuelans are fleeing the country to live somewhere where profits are allowed and living standards are higher.
The UK’s own experience with nationalisation was poor. A nationalised steel industry put in five large integrated plants but could never sell enough of the steel given their cost levels and spent the next two decades arguing over how many people to sack and how many plants to close. The nationalised railway had a poor record on safety, punctuality and service. It sacked many staff as its market share of the travel market plunged downwards. It lost a fortune for taxpayers who had to pay the bills. A nationalised phone company fell years behind the USA where competing private sector companies leapt ahead with better service and newer technology. In the UK there was little choice of phone, long waits to get a line and rationing including having to share a line with the neighbour for many customers. The electricity industry relied on coal power stations when cleaner and more efficient gas was available. The industry leapt ahead driving costs and emissions down by putting in combined cycle gas plants as soon as it was privatised. The coal industry was in long term decline, with bitter disputes about job losses and mine closures.
Wherever price controls have been tried investment falls and supply reduces. This makes the problem worse. Rent controls seem like a great and popular idea, but as rent controls come in so people withdraw properties from rental and shelve plans to build more. This usually makes the property shortage worse and results in higher rents in the medium term than if controls had not been introduced.
The combination of double corporation tax, a planned rise in the rate of business tax by 31%, and windfall taxes that will be imposed for several years whether there are windfalls or not is putting companies off investing in UK oil and gas production. These taxes will not only mean we import more and become ever more dependent on high and volatile world prices, they will also mean we collect less revenue in future. We will lose out on taxing good cashflows from oil and gas fields under UK control, and watch as we pay high taxes to foreign governments to import their energy instead.
Profits are used to pay for investments in extra supply, which in turn sustains more and better paid jobs. No profits, means no investments. Fewer investments means lower living standards.
Exactly, windfall taxes are profoundly wrong and totally counterproductive. Only daft socialists like Sunak would push them.
But then likewise for HS2, net zero, test and trace, the net harm vaccines, energy market rigging and crony/bent capitalism, the soft loans for worthless degree, counter productive lockdowns, taxation at these absurdly high levels, road blocking, rigged markets for EV cars, an absurdly large and unproductive state sector…
Were those profits due to efficiencies and the such like or, as some would say, price gouging ? If it were down to the former, then fair enough. If it was down to the latter, then something is very wrong.
Let us take petrol and diesel prices for example. We all know that, when the oil price per barrel rises, and the pound falls, prices at the pump suddenly jumps. But when the opposite happens it take a blooming long time for them to fall. We are given a load of guff about why this is, but no one believes it. One also might say, “Why does the government look into this ?” Well as some here have pointed out, they don’t like to as they, shall we say, have skin in the game through fuel duty (tax) and VAT (another tax) all of which makes up about a third or so of the price. So every time you fill up your vehicle you are literally fuelling government expenditure. Funny that – NOT !!
So government wants to tax even more of the profits on an industry that supplies fuel to a mode of transport that they demonise, and so want to tax that the users literally off the roads, thereby reducing both the incentive for the producers of fuel and the consumers of fuel. All this would lead to massive drop in government taxes and an increase in borrowing because, as we all know, there can be no reduction to the size and expenditure of the State.
Is it me or is there something not quite right with the way we are going about things ?
Yes but what do we do about NatWest CEO getting paid £5.1 million?
A lot of the profits made in the renewable sector only come about by the stupidity of politicians paying out obscene subsidies for both construction and operating purposes on which is basically a intermittentl power source. With no conditions applied to them regarding the distribution network required for the remote location best suited for their operational success when perfect conditions exist.
The vast profits made coupled with constraint payments ensure the investors in the majority of these foreign companies have been living with an ongoing happy hour environment for years with more to come over the lemming like charge to achieve NZ.
All the while the consumers in all markets get hammered and still during winter periods we all face the threat of blackouts.
Profit is private and private is now despised by the western political class, as private is a threat to their ardent desire to control mind, body and soul. Therefore profit will be politicised and will be confiscated.
We’re heading inexorably towards a world in which profit is demonised, men are demonised and thought itself is demonised
That’s what LABOUR, THE TORIES AND THE SNP HAVE INFLICTED UPON THIS NATION and people still vote for these three reprehensible parties