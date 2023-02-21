My Interview on GB News with Mark Dolan, 17.02.23

On Friday I did an interview with Mark Dolan on GB News in which I discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, tackling illegal cross channel immigration and growing the economy – particularly on ways to assist small businesses and the self-employed.
You can find my interview below between 17:20 and 29:30 minutes in.
2 Comments
February 21, 2023
I hope the weasels don’t come up with some token arrangement for N Irish politicians to be represented in the EU Parliament. The Sinners and co would jump at it.
February 21, 2023
All good sound suggestions JR but the Sunak/Hunt government shows no sign of doing the various sensible things you suggest. They are the enemy of small business and economic growth as is net zero rip off energy that they so love. They seem to like attracting & augmenting the illegal immigration too and have no intention of ditching the ECHR or taming the legal profession. How many MPs and Ministers have shares in Drax, the vaccine companies or Capita?
More excellent videos from Dr John Campbell on the vaccine damage etc. not to be missed.