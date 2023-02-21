My visit to Nationwide Building Society, Wokingham

To the right is Morgan Milner, the Branch Manager and to the left is Lisa Harley, one of the branch’s Member Representatives.

On Friday I visited the Nationwide Building Society branch in Wokingham as part of the site’s 50th Anniversary celebrations. I met the team and toured the branch, learning about the services that the Nationwide offers to their members.

I raised the importance of retaining face to face services and learned how the Nationwide is supporting those who are not comfortable with online banking. I heard how the Nationwide is supporting their mortgage holders and helping renters to enter the housing market. They are also offering support to Nationwide members with money worries through their freephone cost-of-living hotline.

I was very interested to learn about their Money Lessons programme which is targeted at students from Year 1 to Year 13 and works with schools to deliver sessions on a wide range of topics including savings, budgeting and staying safe online.