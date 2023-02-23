More public service for more money

The government since 2019 has not been shy with the cash. Record increases and record sums have gone into the NHS. The output of operations, treatments, medical consultations has not gone up as hoped for with all the extra money.
Of course more money was needed. There needed to be pay rises as inflation picked up. There needed to be extra capacity as the population expanded considerably given a generous policy towards inwards migration and difficulties in stopping illegal arrivals. There also needs to be good management choices about how to spend the extra money. There needs to be good employee relations. Management needs to design achievable workloads and create a favourable environment for productive endeavour.
The 36,000 managers need all to contribute to a better mood and mutual support of staff. All need to be focused on delivering more healthcare. More of the extra money has to buy extra capacity – more beds with staff to look after patients, more GP and nurse consultations, faster tests for diagnosis.
Above all the extensive management and personnel functions need to grade, evaluate and create worthwhile and feasible jobs that people are proud to hold. Too many staff leave, work on short term contract and feel unhappy about their job spec and remuneration.These are the very issues within their large budgets managers need to sort out, given the staff unhappiness on display. Did they put in the right evidence to independent pay review? Can issues be remedied in next years settlement? Did the Pay Review body think enough about the impact of higher inflation on their settlement?
For context, did you know that there are approximately 75,000 people, from Privates’ to Field Marshal, that serve in the British Army. That is right ! There are half as many people employed in the NHS to defend poor ‘administrative’ service and shuffle bits of paper then there are people to defend His Majesties Realm. And I bet these so called ‘managers’ in the NHS get paid far more.
We somehow have allowed ourselves to fall into the Old Labour way of doing things – Just throw lots of money so :
1) We can say we are spending more and look good.
2) Hope that it will solve any problems.
The NHS has risen from being a sacred cow to a white elephant. It is bleeding the rest of the economy dry and is becoming more and more unavoidable. With the advent of Digital ID’s we will soon be allocated ‘Health Credits’ where, those who do not take care of themselves may not have enough credits for treatment.
Health rationing here we come. You mark my words 😉
Mark B, what frightens the living daylights out of me is that ‘those who do not take care of themselves’ could become ‘those who refuse to accept the treatment (including new vaccines) prescribed under the proposed WHO’s Pandemic Preparedness Treaty’.
Tony Blair’s (and now William Hague’s) beloved ID cards must be resisted at all costs. See Allister Heath’s article in the Daily Telegraph yesterday.
What is wrong with an ID card? For a state to function it must be able to identify people. How do you prove who you are? Birth certificate? I could get a copy of anyone’s birth certificate the same age and gender as me and say ‘I’m Spartacus’. NI number? If I knew yours I could say I was you. And so on. Biometric cards are fine with me.
+many
Terrifies me too.
To think that our govt. should sign us over in such a way!
Not sure if it has actually happened yet but the attitude and utterances represent a significant move away from all we achieved in The Age of Reason.
So the new Business Extinction and Import Substitution minister says steel making is no longer a strategic industry.
No doubt he’s been got at by the net zero stupidity.
Steel making is the most strategic industry for any serious country.
You really do deserve to be wiped out at the council and general election.
Electronic ID – an open goal for the hackers and those who attempt to steal our identity for fraudulent reasons.
I am not surprised that Mr Hague is a supporter as he never seemed to be any good at thinking his policies through. I understand that he is in the inner circle of Mr Sunak’s friends and advisers. Oh dear!
February 23, 2023
Spot on Mark. Such a big white elephant that nobody (in government) can see it properly.
Obvious there are massive problem with front line staffing. Friend’s son qualified as a junior doctor last year – he could opt for a paid role at £30k+ p.a. or a locum role at £100k p.a. No prizes for guessing his initial choice. After 6 months he’s off to Australia to do same work at £70k a year.
More fool the state/NHS for not making trainees sign a contract.
They used to do that in computing I believe.
To train and then allow to disappear abroad…more woke wastage.
Who can blame you friends son, life is too short to wait for government incompetence to resolve itself. Experience tells us it will not.
This Old Mother Hubbard cabinet contains a Hunt that feeds a white elephant pulling a Trojan horse benefit system with the NHS behind.
Indeed, Allister Heath as usual is right.
“The Davos Party has seized power in the UK – and its manifesto is dismal
Tony Blair and William Hague’s technocratic plan for ‘change’ assumes that politics is effectively dead”
Indeed and bear in mind many doctors have student debts of circa £150k plus interest on these of circa £10k so not easy to live in many places on £30k less tax, NI, £10k interest, rent, council tax, heat, light, water, commuting, work lunches, fun…
February 23, 2023
Don’t worry, he’ll be replaced by one of those illegal migrants who Auntie assures us are doctors, engineers and university academics. /sarc
February 23, 2023
Managers in many walks of life have taken their lead from government.
That is, none of them are responsible for anything when things go wrong.
This means that none of them want a particular decision to be conclusively attributable to them.
It just doesn’t get stuff done.
Spot on. Sir JR in total denial. Pathetically weak politicians who can only see spending money as the solution to everything.
And in other news we see supermarket shelves empty because ‘Sir JR’ prefers net zero to feeding us.
February 23, 2023
Administrator numbers reflect the problems of the 1980’s when it was recognized the NHS produced too little information about itself to enable good decision making about resource allocation.
Work practices, including amongst medical staff, are more likely the root of present problems rather than the number of administrators.
@Mark B +1 – The 36,000 managers . . . what are the managing? on the face of it they are not even administrators. The soft under-belly of the Conservative Party making ‘themselves’ feel good
Completely agree Mark B.
It’s all about power with the NHS, health care comes a very poor second.
Every other advert on the television is from the NHS. It’s obvious that you should stop advertising if you have too many customers. They would probably be able to fund a pay rise for the nurses if they scrapped the publicity department.
“There needed to be extra capacity as the population expanded considerably given a generous policy towards inwards migration and difficulties in stopping illegal arrivals.”
This statement makes me so cross. You seem to accept that this policy is OK, well it isn’t and it’s not what the majority of the people in this country want. It is one of the main reasons why your party will not be reelected. We are sick of being overtaxed and expected to work until we drop to support a bunch of money-grabbing migrants whose comfort and rights exceed our own.
Reply It is a policy I have opposed!
+ many Christine. The government itself created the difficulties in stopping illegal immigration, just like every other ‘difficulty’.
Reply to reply.
You may well have opposed it, but to no effect. There are not enough Conservatives in the conservative party or in parliament as a whole. Consequently Conservatives in the country are looking at alternatives to re-seed Parliament.
If it is a policy you have opposed, why do you refer to it as a ‘generous’ policy. Let’s call it what it is – your policy is for continuous high immigration and the huge house building it demands.
Oh, and we don’t want mass migration as we have to suffer the consequences of higher taxes, no Doctors or dentists, congestion, housing everywhere, no school places, cultural destruction. Enough, just go. 13 years of lies and lies and lies.
February 23, 2023
Price is what you pay value is what you get. So often the output of the hugely bloated state sector delivers little, nothing or even negative value. Good examples are Test and Trace, HS2, the vast misguided red tape, the pointless degrees, the net harm vaccines (even for the young), the lock downs and furlough, net zero, eat out to help out, the insane subsidies to Drax to burn young coal (wood), the appallingly structured NHS, the rigged market in energy, banking, education, housing, road blocking, motorist mugging…
Sunak has turned £s into circa 75p so of course people seek pay “rises”. Not really caused by Putin’s appalling war nor Covid but the appalling response to Covid, Sunak’s vast tax borrow and pointless waste agenda, the counter productive lock downs, the absurd net zero con trick and energy marked rigging, the vast, bloated and largely unproductive state sector, the botched part Brexit… almost all self inflicted by the recent Tory governments Mr Sunak.
February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
Also of course Sunak’s money printing.
I see that “Asylum claims for 12,000 to be considered without face-to-face interviews to fast track them”. So yet another way to encourage more and more people to just get on a rib and arrive in Kent whenever the sea is calm.
Great plan Sunak!
@Lifelogic +1 The great SocConservative Lie
Sorry, to nitpick, but it’s the collective wests appalling war. Listen to Biden and Truss and the rest, itching to destroy. At the Munich Conference last week the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said ‘NATO countries must take control of Moscow and forcibly rewrite the mentality of Russian citizens so that the Russians will never be a threat again.’
February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
Every unhappiness has been carefully crafted by governments.
All this woke cr*p which makes the working life an utter misery.
But no one ever listens.
A local doctor died. No one knew why.
Then I found the govt. report of a lawsuit based on supposed discrimination.
It read more like something out of the playground yet it led to despair.
And MPs wonder why we are short of doctors!!
Ban the NHS from any more middle management recruitment and insist that any further investment is restricted to new hospitals and beds. And more UK trained nurses, doctors, consultants etc of course
There is too much empire building in the NHS and we would not miss 100,000 middle managers
How many managers dose it take to fix a broken arm ?
The NHS problem is not unlike the problem with the modern Parliament. Managers and Politicians are very similar in the way they operate. With few exceptions of course. They are in charge of, or make decisions on things they have no training in or front line experience of.
Has any MP actually absorbed what the media ( is it lying then?) claims the NHS spends on wokery?
A recent travesty …millions spent on deciding not to call patients Mr or Mrs.
Is Westminster such an ivory tower that no one there understands what it is like to work in today’s dystopian workplaces?
And then go home to equally disturbingly altered neighbourhoods full of noise and chaos and blinding lights.
No – they need to be focused on diversity, pensions and stress.
February 23, 2023
You, the political class, do not have my consent for continued population expansion on my beloved, crowded isle. You don’t have my consent to fast-track in another wave of unproductive ‘refugees’ who aren’t remotely suited for settlement in a western country. You do not have my consent to destroy my land.
I just went out into the garden.
Spring is in the air and in the distant past I would have felt happy.
Happiness has been wrung out of me by politicians.
More recently I always looked forward to winter, after the fireworks that is, as a brief respite from the misery of it all.
And now even that has been taken away. Winters are now bleak and cold.
Where are my security, my rights, my warmth…my country?
Reported today.
As many of us have predicted the asylum seekers/illegals are now being fast tracked for approval, no face to face interviews, just fill in a form within 20 days and return it, or get someone who knows how to answer the questions to do it for you, and your in.
What a farce, and our Prime Minister calls this a solution, and progress !!!
Taking back control, Protecting our Borders, really ?
The NHS can’t be short of money, because it keeps employing Diversity Managers on salaries of at least £50K up to double that. If it can afford to duplicate a HR role then it must have an excess of funds.
The Daily Mail is reporting that Sunak is planning an “amnesty in all but name” for 12,000 asylum applicants, including criminals who have forced their way into our country across the channel.
They’ll just have to complete a 10 page questionnaire (or their taxpayer funded legal team or “charity worker” will) and that’ll be it ….. no further questions asked and they’ll be in the UK for life ….. plus no doubt in due course, their extended families, all paid for by British taxpayers.
We’ll certainly need more public services to pay for the invasion of our country by these young men from dangerous, violent, misogynistic parts of the world.
36,000 managers, the mind boggles?
Where record spend leads to lower outputs and low staff morale correction likely requires organizational change, clearly. Against that background, even large pay increases will likely make little difference beyond an initial, short-lived contentment.
The Government has recklessly wasted vast sums of money and continues with ineptitude in so many areas. It has been unfit for purpose for many years with bad leadership and virtually no adequate sign of improvement.
The NHS receives £200bn per annum of taxpayers’ money but is probably one of the worst managed organisations in the country. The whole senior management need to be dismissed and people recruited who care about patient outcomes instead of woke empire builders.
Sir Redwood, could you please talk more about ULEZ in your output here.
ULEZ is just a money grabbing scheme by Khan which will damage the economy of outer London and near london, but will have insignificant benefits on air quality.
The Conservative Government instead of the Party that we relied on to keep the Countries finances on track have turned into the throw away Party. Throw everyone else’s cash anywhere it makes you feel good, no attachment to supply, no requirement to account for spend. A policy of ‘not me guv’
Its not logical to increase exponentially all taxpayer funded entities and then receive reduced services for all.
It smacks as jobs-for-the-boys, just to keep them onside and employ friends that cant get a proper job elsewhere.
I understand Australia is offering beer pay and conditions to British medical staff. So now the U.K. will see how it likes having it staff ‘stolen’ instead of being the thief and taking the vital personnel from African countries.
Let’s have fewer state services for less money. The pool of people paying for this enforced increased population has not expanded, and might beat the medical staff to Australia, so fed up are they!
excellent article. Sadly I don’t think any of the managers from the top down have the common sense to know where to start to address any of the questions posed.
“There needed to be extra capacity as the population expanded considerably given a generous policy towards inwards migration and difficulties in stopping illegal arrivals.”
This useless government hasn’t even tried to control immigration, becaue THEY WANT IT MORE OF IT.
Why are immigrants given access to the NHS ?
I don’t see how you can get service ( = productivity?) when many workers get income support.
Not to mention access to food banks! And supermarket etc.subsidies FGS.
Surely that means they aren’t hungry for promotion or every minute of available overtime?
And why should those who shut their doors to the taxpayer at a time of alleged need be so rewarded?
Why no mention of a need for increased capacity due to increased life expectancy and advances in medical science devising new (and often expensive) treatments?
New football independent regulator = New quango = More public money
With Serco offering 5 year rolling contracts all over the country to house ever-increasing numbers of unvetted illegal immigrants, there is presumably no end in sight to the ‘generous’ public services we are expected to provide and pay for for them, while we go without ourselves.
‘They don’t have bread. Let them eat brioche’.
‘People should cherish what is available in this country, turnips instead of peppers, lettuce and tomatoes’.
The times they are a-changing.
Home Office –22nd February 2023
Illegal Immigrants – 192
Boats – 6
More public services redirected – More taxpayers money spent
Well said Camila, Queen Consort.
Straight to the point and unambigous