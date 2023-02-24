A grim anniversary

One year on from the Russian invasion of Ukraine we send our condolences to all those families who have lost loved ones in the conflict. We condemn the needless violence and the damage to Ukraine’s cities.
NATO has made clear it does not want a war with Russia. It has told Russia NATO is no threat to Russia’s land or people. As proof of this it will not send NATO personnel onto the battlefield nor will it allow Ukraine to fire off NATO supplied weapons outside Ukraine’s borders into Russian territory.
NATO under Biden got off to a slow start helping Ukraine but has now escalated its support by sending a much greater range of weapons and technical assistance. Putin argues that NATO provoked the fight as he seeks to provoke the West. The Ukrainian forces stopped the Russians reaching Kyiv and are now counter attacking in the South east where Russia has made gains.
Neither side currently want peace talks, as both think they can achieve more on the battlefield. China talks of a possible settlement but has yet to spell out how and what it would look like.
What would you like NATO to do next? What kind of a peace would be fair?
February 24, 2023
Good Morning,
I don’t believe it is possible to reason with a drugged-up megalomaniac; so yes, to the question not answered by the former PM, Bunter Boris, NATO needs to be put on a ‘war economy’ footing, to show we’re serious. Overwhelming resources need to be given to Ukraine, who is fighting our war for us.
I find it typical, and despicable, the BB is milking the war for his own PR benefit. As usual, he’s showboating around pretending to be the answer to the big problems, but in fact is taking no responsibility for his words. As with Brexit, he made a mess of leaving, and now somebody else is having to clean it up. We cannot afford such flawed characters.
February 24, 2023
Your summary avoids some important issues. 2014, the US-supported coup followed by a civil war with a Russian-speaking minority, with many civilians being killed. Corruption. Neo-nazis. The banning of opposition parties and closure of media.
And what about NATO sabre-rattling and expansion? Of course Putin has a point there. You know that geopolitics is a rough, brutal business. The US wanted to diminish Russian power and ended up provoking a war that has the potential to escalate into a nuclear catastrophe, and has the Chinese laughing on the sidelines at our stupidly.
What do I want NATO to do? Say Ukraine will never be a member, and no-one else is going to join. Stop the military-industrial complex from formenting profitable (for them) wars. No more military “regime-change” games with all the chaos and unintended consequences that follow.
A fair peace is a ridiculous idea, when it comes to geopolitics. A peace that will give some stability should be the aim. Russia gets to keep the Crimea and Donbass. Ukraine remains as a nation state, outside the EU.
February 24, 2023
Have you ever actually met a Ukrainian?
February 24, 2023
February 24, 2023
Wanderer, your comment mirrors what I was going to say. I add my voice to this view.
February 24, 2023
Merkel’s gone very quiet and it seems afforded immunity by the usual coterie of Globalist slime from the usual Stalinist denunciations usually reserved for the Trumps of this world
The EU urges Ukraine to fight its independence and sovereignty. Excuse me for a moment while I throw up, the stench of hypocrisy is overwhelming. It’s a pity Mr Redwood chooses not to expose the rank double standards of the imperialist EU
February 24, 2023
February 24, 2023
They have been at war since 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea.
My prediction is Russia will keep shelling and throwing bodies at the problem until there are peace talks.
February 24, 2023
This is our worst nightmare: a mad dictator with a fistful of nukes.
Peace is only possible if that mad dictator is removed. Zelensky is right on that one.
Yesterday I watched a reporter in Russia where the vox pop was unanimous: NATO invaded. NATO is Nazi.
February 24, 2023
Sir John almost an unbiased assessment of the situation, but like almost all European Politicians makes no reference to the lead up to want can only be discribed as the start of the third world war. We have this innocent Government looking after all it’s citizens no matter their ethnicity and all of a sadden this mad leader of another country invades to expand his evil empire.
I think this is the story line that we are more or less encouraged to accept by our Government and Media. Ofcom bands RT so we can’t hear the other side of the story. The Russian side always tells lies and the West is always honest in what it tells its citizens.
You know Sir John first hand that the UK Government won’t even support a ceasefire. Which would be a start.
This is a question of what do the ethnic Russians in Donbas and Crimea want not what the US, EU, NATO, and the UK wants. And thats the problem the West wants a War with Russia despite of the words of we are no threat.
I don’t understand why and what hidden forces are behind it but it is plain to see from down here at the bottom of the democratic ladder.
So get the UK Government to support a cease fire and push the UN to support a UN supervised vote in Donbas and Crimea if they want to be part of Russia. The boat sailed on the option to be an autonomous part of Ukraine in 2014.