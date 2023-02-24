Meeting with Michael Gove on housing numbers

I had a meeting with the Secretary of State for Levelling up, who is the senior Minister for Planning. I sought clarification that the new system will allow a Council like Wokingham to settle its own numbers of additional homes to be built in the next local Plan. There will be no override from national estimates or guidance. He stressed the importance of any Council producing a new plan, and confirmed the local ability to set the housing targets, without of course engaging on any detail over the specific Wokingham position.
1 Comment
February 24, 2023
The old problem continues: they build thousands of houses with no exxtra reservoirs or water supplies and no extra sewage works. The new estates round here keep the lights on all night detroying the environment and the general care of the non-privately owned areas are not used to preserve or create wild life.