My Telegraph article on Corporation tax

The government rightly tells us it wants to promote growth in the March budget. To do so it will need plenty of investment from companies already here, and new commitments from companies attracted to the UK by the opportunities. To do that it is going to need competitive business tax rates. It should not be putting Corporation tax up by 31% in April just when it needs a boost from the business sector. It needs to get companies to put in a wide range of additional capacity in everything from energy to food. Without that taming inflation is more difficult. It is also the way to level up and to create the extra better paid jobs we want.
The aim of taxation should be to raise the tax you need to pay the bills with the least damage. All taxes do some damage. Governments use taxes to discourage people from doing things like smoking, excessive drinking, and polluting . When they turn to taxing jobs and investment they need to be careful. Do it too much and you put too many off doing the good things of working and serving the customers better. You can end up with less revenue, not more, as well as with an unhappy country.
It is best to tax the rich and profitable, as they have a lot more money to tax. Rich people and big companies also have many more options than the rest of us. They can switch their business, their residence and their investments to somewhere else if a given country puts the tax rates up too high. The way to get more tax revenue out of well off companies and people is to set rates they will stay to pay. Hike rates too much and you can have an exodus of the money you want to tax. High rates of income tax under Labour in the 1970s led to the brain drain as talent went elsewhere, contributing to a bad economic decline. They ended up with insufficient tax for their wider aims and a trip to borrow from the IMF which landed them with spending cuts.
George Osborne knew this when it came to Corporation tax. His steady reductions in rate, eventually down to 19% led to good increases in tax receipts as more businesses came to the UK and more UK businesses ploughed profits back into more UK taxable activity. Meanwhile our neighbour Ireland opted for a much lower rate. At just 12.5% they scooped the investment pool. Ireland now gets four times as much business tax per head than we do. Large corporations have chosen to base substantial activity there to take advantage of the low rate. It has also led to Ireland having a GDP per head more than double the UK’s and more than two and half times above the lower figure for the EU.
So why would you want to turn down the offers of world business to come, to create jobs and make money? The reason seems to be strange. It is based on Treasury and OBR accounting and estimating. The OBR is having a difficult time with the numbers. They forecast a deficit of just under £100 bn for this year in the March budget. In the November Financial Statement they put this up by more than three quarters to £177bn. Now just two months on and with only two months left to forecast they are putting it down again by £30bn. Yet it is on these volatile and inaccurate forecasts that the Treasury hangs the judgement they need to put taxes up.
To try to get the forecasts right the OBR has to forecast spending and revenue. Spending should be fairly easy to forecast as there is a complex system of spending control and approval, though of course energy subsidies have introduced a more volatile component. They find forecasting the revenue difficult, as it depends on how fast or slow the growth is. As a general rule when growth is faster the OBR tends to understate the revenues and when it is slower they tend to understate the deficit. It appears that their tax model is not dynamic enough.
There is no magic money tree, but there is a strong behavioural effect on taxes you can legally avoid. The government accepts this is some cases. The whole idea for example of a congestion charge or a carbon tax is to get people to avoid it. They are urged to drive less or burn less fossil fuel. In the case of business profits tax we can see worldwide the turnover and profits gravitate much more to the lower tax rate places ,as with Ireland. The official models do not seem to capture this. The forecast that a big hike in the corporation tax rate will bring in an extra £15bn more by the second year seems unlikely. The absence of tax rate rises in January did not prevent and may well have assisted the unexpected surge in revenues that the OBR did not foresee.
The UK is crying out for so much new investment and business. We are short of electricity grid and cable capacity, short of reliable electricity generation, short of glasshouse and polytunnel market gardening, short of water supply in some places and during dry spells, short of steel capacity, battery production, short of home caught fish, short of domestic timber, short of good safe road capacity and short of much else I could mention. Many of these needs can be met by private sector investment. They often require government leadership of the projects, provision of the licences, and lower stable tax rates that companies can rely on. The UK was doing so well promoting itself up the league table of international tax competitiveness. It would be a tragedy to throw that all away today in the vain and self defeating pursuit of a lower deficit. Higher tax rates will lead to less growth and lower business tax revenues. Follow Ireland. The Chancellor himself when a free man argued just this case.
February 25, 2023
Good morning,
Funny you should mention this, Sir John. I watched the latest instalment of, Harry’s Farm (YT) yesterday and, he mentions that the government are will to pay him not to farm his land. He also mentioned the reasons why there is so few eggs and fresh fruit. This stems from the fact that the government would not subsidies poultry and fruit and veg growers during the spike in energy, forcing them to either reduce or stop production. The supermarket chains refused to accept the increase in prices and thought they could get supplied from both Portugal and Spain. When it turned out both had a bad season and kept most of their produce themselves, this lead to a shortage.
All this, and more, ca be traced back to, ‘The Greenest Government EVER !!!’ And your party has just compounded problems on top of problems with NZ.
You really need to stop listening to that multimillionaire Socialist, RedEd.
February 25, 2023
It’s still poor supply chain management by supermarkets to actually run out of staple goods. Or perhaps they’re on board too?
February 25, 2023
+++10
I was once blocked ( lol) on social media by a famous environmentalist for suggesting that we should go back to eating seasonally. Apparently that approach leads to famine and seasonal eating is an unacceptably right wing approach to things.
We ain’t got no tomatoes though ‘ave we? Where are all the solar/wind/water/donkey powered greenhouses? Eh?
Never could get salad in the winter except very few and very expensive flown in from (Jersey?) around Christmas time.
“Dirty”celery was the thing …home grown with a top dressing of soot.
February 25, 2023
It’s very simple.
Hon. Mr Hunt is not a Conservative.
February 25, 2023
It should also be said that Corporation Tax is the tip of an iceberg of tax. Attracting companies here also means extra revenue from Income Tax and National Insurance (from extra employment), Value Added Tax (from extra activity) and usually extra incidental tax revenues whereas frightening people away through higher Corporation Tax just leads to more expenditure on social security (and associated costs) to sustain more unemployed which is ‘dead money’.
February 25, 2023
I think we can ignore the new Chancellor who is merely an EU plant so let’s assume tax equalisation with the EU is the main purpose of raising CT which is something the EU fears as it drags investment away from the continent. How can Tory MPs stop this charade as they’re the only ones with enough influence to do something about it.
I bet not one Tory MP stands up and condemns this EU imposter that is now Chancellor
February 25, 2023
I think that JR knows how to do it. He does it in interviews.
Unapologetically sticks to his argument and viewpoint.
He takes no prisoners but remains super calm and measured.
Others I have seen…well..talk about back-peddle and fluster!
February 25, 2023
The U.K. is/has always been very short on longsightedness.
I remember loads of glasshouses being pulled down…mostly for housing.
And how about railways being irretrievably ripped up? And tramways?
A short-sighted black tulip mentality.
February 25, 2023
Probably the clearest issue in which the Tory party has steered in the reverse direction to using Brexit issues to boost the UK. You don’t deserve to be in government by this and many other measures.
February 25, 2023
We have already seen business investment decisions made in the light of the corporation tax increase that will permanently deprive the UK of future business activity, so Jeremy Hunt is showing just how anti-growth he is. We need a back-bench rebellion to threaten to vote down his budget if he continues to refuse to listen to reason.
February 25, 2023
Thank you, Sir John, for another good salvo of the common sense which is so sorely lacking in Whitehall.
I wonder whether you and some of your Rt. Hon. friends are to suffer from the ludicrous pensions tax dilemma which is e.g. causing senior hospital consultants to leave the NHS, i.e. retire or find yourself paying for the privilege of continuing to come in to work, at a net loss?
February 25, 2023
Sir John low tax is fine but this is not the only reason to invest in a country.
Where are our skilled people ? The things you list require Enginners at all levels. All that will happen is foreign companies and their work forces will do the work. They will pay UK tax but the profits will go aboard.
I see you mention your favorite Electricity supply Industry again. You Privatised it but it has now run out of cable capacity 😊 As I say you can’t artificially create competition in networked systems.
Private investment started all our utilities more than a 100 years ago as individual undertakings but when you start interconnecting them they need to be managed by one Organisation.
Ask which companies are laying the fibre in Wokingham and who are their workforce actually doing the job.
Reply There is one National grid. It is a highly regulated monopoly!