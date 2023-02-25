The new Wokingham constituency loses its wards in West Berkshire, Earley and Shinfield. It gains Remenham, Wargrave, Ruscombe, Hurst, Twyford and Charvil from Maidenhead, and Wokingham Without, Finchampstead North and Finchampstead South from Bracknell. These are places that are in Wokingham Borough and have in the past been in the Wokingham Parliamentary constituency. I represented the Northern wards and Wokingham Without when first elected to Parliament.

The new seat will no longer include wards from two different Unitary Councils, and will no longer include places that look towards Newbury. It will mean no ward has a boundary with Reading.