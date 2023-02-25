The new Wokingham constituency

The new Wokingham constituency loses its wards in West Berkshire, Earley and Shinfield. It gains Remenham, Wargrave, Ruscombe, Hurst, Twyford and Charvil from Maidenhead, and Wokingham Without, Finchampstead North and Finchampstead South from Bracknell. These are places that are in Wokingham Borough and have in the past been in the Wokingham Parliamentary constituency. I represented the Northern wards and Wokingham Without when first elected to Parliament.

The new seat will no longer include wards from two different Unitary Councils, and will no longer include places that look towards Newbury. It will mean no ward has a boundary with Reading.

 

  1. Margaret Campbell-White
    February 25, 2023

    Great ! I hope all the branches can get together to plan for the future

    Margaret Campbell-White

  2. David Smith
    February 25, 2023

    It will be a pleasure to have you as our MP again. As an incomer in 1975 I well remember campaigning for you when Bill van S retired.

