Wokingham Conservatives Selection Council

February 25, 2023 6 Comments

The Wokingham Conservatives Selection Council last night passed a motion to adopt John Redwood as their candidate for the next election.
The Selection Council comprised representatives from the different parts of the new Wokingham seat. It did not include representatives from the parts of the present constituency that pass to  new seats being formed.

  1. John McDonald
    February 25, 2023

    Congratulations Sir John but a great pity that your advice and experience ignored by the majority of the Conservative Party in Government. In fact is there a Conservative Party in Government?
    Maybe after the next General Election the two party system will disappear as it is no longer democratic and reflecting the wishes of the electorate.
    But perhaps more to do with the Morden day politician than the system itself ?

  2. Cheshire Girl
    February 25, 2023

    A very wise decision.

  3. Sea_Warrior
    February 25, 2023

    Congratulations, Sir John.

  4. DOM
    February 25, 2023

    Congratulations but I urge you and other non-woke, sensible and normal politicians to speak out against the attacks on our culture, our freedoms and our sanity by those who seek a world in which discrimination and surveillance becomes the norm

  5. Donna
    February 25, 2023

    Congratulations Sir John, thought quite why you want to continue associating yourself with the Blu-Green who are Socialists destroying your Party is beyond me.

  6. Ian wragg
    February 25, 2023

    Congratulations, it’s a pity you’ll be outnumbered by dripping wet limp dumb.

