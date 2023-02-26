The need for more self employed

In early 2020 there were over 5 million self employed. The most recent figures show this has slumped to 4.3 million, a fall of 14%. This has occurred at a time of continuing low unemployment. It took place against a background of changes to Treasury rules for companies employing self employed contractors designed to reduce the numbers. There were also early retirements from self employment brought on by lockdowns.
Self employment growth is essential to healthy growth in an economy. Self employment can expand capacity quickly where it is needed. It can produce more innovation and better value than large companies can manage quickly or at all. Many self employed people provide great service. They have to take full responsibility for their actions and for their customers’ satisfaction.
The latest variant of IR 35 rules makes it more difficult for people to start up as self employed, and puts larger companies off hiring them. Of course there should be rules against people who simply work for one company entering into an arrangement that is designed to create tax advantages for themselves and or the company compared with a proper employment contract and PAYE salaries. Nor do we want to see people forced into less job security by employers who want to strip them of some benefits whilst keeping the benefits of their work.
What we do want is the ability of people who choose to do so to offer their services to a range of companies and customers without tax rules getting in the way. We need a pro self employment revision to the tax code, which was better before the 2017 and 2021 changes.
Not only has there been a drop in the number of self employed, there has been a drop in the number of people returning to work.
It is a government website, Sir John :-
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/articles/reasonsforworkersagedover50yearsleavingemploymentsincethestartofthecoronaviruspandemic/wave2
This poses a problem. With people either retiring or dropping out early who is going to pick up the fall in the tax take ?
I have said here many times, work must be seen to pay. If you keep taking more and more from people, they will just either go somewhere else or, find other means of living, whether it be on benefits, early retirement, or even the black / grey economy (eg window cleaning – cash in hand).
There is only so much people can take from a rapacious government.
Quite, the ‘nature’ of work is changing. Automatic checkout machines don’t pay tax. I was watching a ‘work social scientist’ talk about the soon coming AI functionality; goodbye white collar workers.
We will need to redefine what humans can bring to productive capacity. Who or what will the government tax?
Here’s a place to start; how about we have a national policy to grow all that we eat except that which our climate prevents?
The best way to boost employment – self or any other kind – is to rejoin the EU single market. Every day that passes proves the huge economic damage done to the UK by Brexit
Sorry guy, if your so infatuated by that dictatorship I suggest you take a return rubber dinghy to France as most of us have realised the EU for what it is and thats not democratic.
I must say I would be happier if we had no one of migrant origin in government, but that is at least manageable at the ballot box.
Many people, me included, hastened out of self employment because of govt. interference and regulations that made prices and making any profit totally impossible.
Something different and odd is happening now whereby there are self employed folk on Checkatrade etc etc but it is VERY difficult to engage them. They just don’t turn up! Are they all on benefits and thus don’t really need the work?
“Brexiteers are used to being let down, but let’s give the Prime Minister’s deal a chance
Those leading the Brussels talks are all committed Leavers. Let’s trust them on national sovereignty”
Daniel Hannan in the Telegraph today.
But why would we trust Sunak this Government or any power for the ECJ? Sunak got almost everything wrong as Chancellor and caused the current inflation. He is wrong now on tax levels, the vast government waste, the war on the self employed, motorists, on net zero, on migrant augmentation with fast tracking, on burning wood at Drax, on HS2, government is still even pushing the duff “vaccines” … why on earth should we trust him now? He is not even showing us the wording and is clearly trying to push it through without proper scrutiny.
Yes, it does look and smell like a May type stitch up. You’d think that lesson had been learned. The deal is supposed to be made public tomorrow. It’ll be interesting….
The treasury sees self employed as tax evaders hence IR35.
They work on the premise that everything belongs to them and they will allocate spending money.
Hence their push for a cashless society so every transaction can be monitored.
Self-employment is a crime under Socialism. If you don’t work for the State you’re a profiteer.
Welcome to Socialist Britain brought to you by the Tory,Labour, SNP triumvirate
Dom, you left out the worst “ the green party” Green on the outside RED to the core!
But this government doesn’t want more self employed; make people unwelcome don’t be surprised when they leave.
This government just wants “big business” (except the car industry apparently which it is destroying with the campaign against the internal combustion engine).
“I won’t agree terms that fail to deliver for Northern Ireland and the Union
The Protocol is creating serious barriers to trade within the UK. I cannot accept this”
Rishi Sunak in the Telegraph today.
Sorry Rishi but no one sensible trusts you an inch given you disastrous record as Chancellor and PM so far. What is the basis of this deal you are desperately pushing? You fail to say anything specific just worthless waffle. Any role for the ECJ clearly a politically biassed court is unacceptable Rishi.
Since I left my profession an even more terrible regulation appears to have come in.
It is a kind of scrutiny of one’s personal affairs ( “so and so had an argument with his mother and used these words and is now suspended/struck off”). As seen some years ago in the Institute’s quarterly journals. A sort of hall of shame.
Extraordinary.
On Friday two (I think sub-contracted) young workmen turned up one and a half hours late. Went and fiddled about for about two hours. Showed me what they had ( hadn’t ) done. I was so dumbfounded that I thought I’d got the estimate agreement wrong. I said “fine, thanks” then checked job description on e mail.
Job definitely not done as agreed by a long way so I phoned contractor ( used before and generally great) who arranged for same young blokes to come yesterday to actually do the job.
They didn’t come.
Luckily no money has been handed over.
I reckon our laughingly called “education” system has a lot to answer for.
As one such erstwhile self-employed, who lost sovereignty over our small business because of the over-reaction to covid by the Government and because of the Coronavirus Act 2020 which denied proper healthy debate in Parliament, I urge anyone who cares about the sovereignty of the UK to look at Brexit Facts4EU.Org:
“Sunak, the EU, and the imminent risk to UK sovereignty – Your country needs you today”.
(Thank you, Sir John, for permitting me to post this. Mary M.)
IR35 was started by Gordon Brown and has been relentlessly tightened by 12 years of Tory chancellors. There are no significant differences between the two parties on the self employed or small busineses.
The tory assault on private landlords is also symptomatic of a party who display clear leftist nannying tendencies.
Like the Ukrainians said to the Russian warship… I am sure readers know the rest… Neither of the mainstream parties are to be trusted, its wife open Sir J for a Margaret leader to step in.. the question is will it be before the GE or afterward losing by hundreds of seats?
Rhoddas,
The conservatives, so calling themselves, are far too socialist in their thinking and behaviour to be retrievable. They require replacing with a party that thinks and acts Conservative.
Quite right. As someone who spent most of my life as self employed I know the value of that sector. They are crucial to a healthy economy and functioning society.
The last three years have wreaked havoc in this sector and at the same time transferred business and vast wealth to mega companies and giant financial institutions. This I believe was an intentional outcome of the wrecking ball of policies to allegedly control Covid19. The real purpose was always to control people, instil fear in them and diminish their lives.
These ideas are now being doubled down on with 15 minute cities, digital ID’s and CBDC. And now the WHO pandemic treaty to put this communist led, unelected body in charge of UK policy. What exactly is the point of elections?
The point? So they can pretend people had a say in their agenda and the majority approved it. When in reality, the Westminster Uni-Party operates a CONsensus to prevent choice (as Blair and Hague nicely demonstrated the other day when they jointly called for Digital ID and a Social Credit System to be introduced).
“Nor do we want to see people forced into less job security by employers who want to strip them of some benefits whilst keeping the benefits of their work.”
Before I retired, I dealt with lots of self-employed and personal service companies. The majority, approx 95% of the personal service companies were FORCED into this, and would have preferred self employment or ideally, employment. Companies want to save on the huge cost of employing people. These companies should be easy for HMRC to spot if they permanently have PSC’s on their books, doing the same job year after year. If we take HGV drivers as an example, the majority are not academically inclined and would be far happier if they were employed. Few want the hassle of a PSC and using umbrella companies is expensive and reduces their pay even more.
We saw with the shortage of HGV drivers that this attitude can backfire, as many HGV drivers took other sources of employment.
Tax rules should be simple and efficient, but the convoluted ‘system’ that exists feeds itself on increasingly worthless complications.
Sir John, IR35 was introduced by Tony Blair. The incoming Conservative Government did not repel it. Sorry but no excuses we still have this piece of legislation on the books. Bit like VAT on Energy still there.
The benefits system does not encourage self-emplyment if you do not have a skilled trade. The call for self – employment may be covering the fact that the cost to employ people is getting higher and lager companies are down sizing or leaving the country for a cheaper labour market.
What help does the Government give to small companies developing battery technology or other CO2 reducing research ? You may recall how one small company went out of business
Bad as a Labour govt would no doubt be it’s extraordinary how many bad measures have been put in place quite deliberately by a Conservative govt.
John knows perfectly well that many of these people are in fact employees, but required by their employers to identify as self-employed to allow them to take free of what would be their responsibilities in a properly-regulated economy.
The labour shortage has, however, forced many employers to up their games, and so understandably those in precarious “self-employed” positions have taken those jobs.
NLH,
Typically muddled socialist herd animal thinking.
Globalists and Socialists don’t want self-employed, independently-minded people. They want multi-nationals and legions of low-wage slaves.
And that is also what the Treasury and therefore Hunt and Sunak want. They’re so much easier to control.
Meanwhile, Sunak appears to be about to copy Treason May and betray the 17.4 million who voted for Brexit as well as demonstrate that the Unionist part of the Not-a-Conservative-Party’s title is completely obsolete. He has excluded the DUP from the discussions, which is a clear demonstration that he has not met their 7 tests.
No-one has voted for Sunak to be PM; not even CONservative MPs. He has no mandate. If he betrays NI he must be ousted and if necessary a General Election must be held.
HMRC is, and always has been, anti self employment. Aided by persistent tabloid falsities, they have sought to create a narrative that the self employed fiddle their taxes.
The simple fact is Governments of all types do not trust self employed people, probably because they need to think outside the box sometimes to survive.
IR35 was the big push to try and kill off, and or hugely regulate the self employed, and it has been tweaked by many governments since then.
Covid was the final straw that broke the self employed back, with no or very little help given to help such workers, whilst £ Billions were given to new start up companies specifically formed to grab Taxpayers money under the guise of supply contracts.
It should have been so simple, help based on the last years tax returns, but no nothing.
Meanwhile contracts handed out to newly formed companies, some just a few days old with no record of ever trading before.
Clueless, absolutely clueless. Again !
We are advised that small businesses employ more people in the Uk than huge corporations.
Many small businesses are started by part time, self employed people sometimes working from home who then grow into very small but significant businesses, that occasionally grow even bigger, and sometimes perhaps into larger businesses as they expand.
You would think that the Government would want to encourage such risk takers, but no, they want to penalise them with additional legislation and punitive taxes which often starve them of re-investment money, and make them fearful of taking on more staff.
Afraid now the personal financial risk of going self employed, or setting up your own business is not worth the meagre reward any more for many people.
Simple fact of life.
Excellent suggestion by Simon Heffer to do an audit of all public sector employment positions. Obviously leave out uniformed armed services, doctors nurses and police, all of which we need more of. But the armies of bureaucrats and admin positions which are subject to inexorable growth need to be looked at. The public sector grows in numbers every year (despite eg fewer and fewer uniformed members of the armed forces). Many of these jobs are highly paid and carry expensive extra costs such as pensions. Meanwhile in the private sector there is in many areas a struggle to find people (which is typically blamed erroneously on Brexit).
That’s the way to cut public spending and so cut taxes (a policy which according to a poll out today carries 2-1 support amongst the public). Look at the 5 1/2 million people we employ in the public sector and take a rigorous view as to how many of them we really need.