The subsidy/tax merry go round

The western economies that have prospered from vibrant free enterprise sectors with competition driving change, quality and value are being subjugated by large scale interventions from government. The US, the UK and the EU are moving towards more managed models, with the state introducing price controls, windfall taxes, subsidies and regulations to have more say over what is bought and sold, where and how things are made and over what people are allowed to buy. State spending and taxes rise as the state takes money from people and companies to give back to people and companies. The energy sector has been particularly prone to this during the energy crisis, with widescale adoption of income support, price controls and company subsidies alongside windfall taxes, redirection of energy purchases and a major drive to change the way energy is generated or provided.
Energy is not alone, however. The price of money was taken way down by state and Central Bank action, only to be priced up again when the predictable inflation broke out. Housing is more and more regulated with more controls over landlords and higher taxes, leading to a contraction in supply and more upwards pressure on rents. The state is deciding to ban products like diesel and petrol cars and certain types of heating. Governments are using sanctions, origin rules and other methods to change the patterns of trade.
Each of these individual actions is introduced to tackle a problem or to pursue a general policy goal, but taken together they can put people off going into business and can deter companies from making the large investments they need to make to provide sufficient capacity. UK gas and oil stays under the sea as policy prefers to import. The electrical revolution requires a massive expansion of grid capacity but so far this has not been forthcoming. This leads to windfarms with no ability to sell their power and companies looking for the power they need to expand their activities.
The subsidy/windfall tax balloon raises state spending and may also raise state borrowing. Governments are underwriting more risks that should reside in the private sector. Businesses ask governments now for grants and loan guarantees before committing to battery plants, EV plants and new energy provision. Governments need to rein in some of their excesses in these areas. They are likely to cut supply and make it more difficult to find the homes , the power and the transport they need.
March 2, 2023
Good morning.
To me that latest and next big calamity is food production.
The noise being made over food production and its supposed impact on the environment is alarming. Government is using taxpayers money to stop farmers producing food and thereby prevent them from selling into the market. We have already seen what a disaster this has been, idiots thinking that we can just import and it will be OK, only to find out that, when those countries have themselves a bad harvest, they will not export to us and so we go without.
There are just too many competing siren voices using all manner of nonsense to promote their loony ideas with no concept of how things work in the market place. And we are paying for it !
March 2, 2023
MB. No argument there. But I suggest you take a look at UN Environment Programme report “One Atmosphere (2023)”. ISBN 978-92-807-4005-9.
Its subject is SRM (Solar Radiation Modification). That is, blotting out the sun in order to cool the entire planet. Hardly a recipe for increasing agricultural output! Methods include injecting huge amounts of sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere, much as volcanoes do.
It sounds laughable but they are serious. They want “a conversation” about introducing it, and suggest “a robust…scientific review process to reduce uncertainties associated with SRM and better inform decision making”.
What could possibly go wrong?
March 2, 2023
Your brexit and the ensuing labour shortage is the main thing stopping UK food production.
March 2, 2023
No shortage of UK grown potatoes, carrots and parsnips. Tomato growers can’t compete with southern growers because of the deliberate increase in gas prices caused by disinvestment, ESG and EU policy of interconnections, renewables and the French nuclear EPR disaster.
March 2, 2023
I can not see how growing and raising food can possibly be worse for the environment than increasing the number of houses to accommodate a growing population but house building seems to be OK.
However the biggest threat to homegrown food is supermarket pricing and consumer attitudes to paying for food – not subsidies.
March 2, 2023
A snivelling, appeasing Tory govt laying the foundations for a true Socialist government in the next 18 months when Labour really will UNLEASH the full force of their poisonous leftist ideology on all of us
Thanks John and please pass on our regards to your fellow colleagues for colluding with the globalists to politicise even the air we breathe and indeed everything else that is normal human life
March 2, 2023
Would anyone invest in new CCGT plants when the environment is so hostile
Why aren’t you investing in the RR SMR. Is it because you don’t want the manufacturing in the UK because of net zero.
Charlatans the lot of you.
March 2, 2023
Over the next 7 years most nuclear will close down, SMRs will not be ready or sufficient to replace, older gas stations will close. We will be left with an increased CO2 content on the grid and insufficient backup during long wind lulls. Batteries and hydrogen won’t work for long periods. The government hasn’t a clue.
March 2, 2023
Sir John. Sadly a lot of the situations we find ourselves in are because the vast majority of politicians for years have been in control of things they know absolutely nothing about and have relied on special committees and experts and scientists with computer predictions to sort out these problems instead of the government taking a harder line when considering new projects and capital investment. It invariably all falls back into the lap of the taxpayer. Energy, Transport, Illegal Immigrants, NHS, and Housing are just a few where the roundabout and swings mentality has seemed to be applied. For the taxpayer, they jump off of the roundabout only to be hit in the teeth by the swings. It all ends up as mountains of waste as successive governments apply solution after solution and refuse to address the real problems.
March 2, 2023
Turbo
Indeed the problem is most politicians do not have any real commercial/financial experience, people management experience. but most importantly they have no skin in the game, they are not penalised in any way for getting decisions wrong, other than a vote every five years.
I despair at the way we are going, being taxed and controlled.
It used to be said they would tax the air that we breathe if they could, well they now have with the introduction of complicated ULEZ areas, and by taxing any fuel that has some sort of emissions.
Local Authorities are now just collection and financial re-distribution centres, Central Government going the same way.
What is the point of an individual trying to make a real effort to get ahead, when much of it is being taken away, and given to others who cannot be bothered ?
March 2, 2023
Markets tend to sort themselves out naturally. Some intervention occasionally helps to smooth the way. However, Govt attempts to control the entire process in minute detail. Instead of stabilising values, it exerts jerks of high turbulence, each in a desperate succession attempting to re-correct its own errors. Govt would be sensible not to interfere in the first place than pay benefits to people they have overtaxed in every other.
March 2, 2023
Almost sounds like a Communist dictatorial state!!
Managed decline whose end it seems is to level up, by levelling down.
We see it everywhere, schools especially where everything is reduced to the lowest common denominator forcing everyone’s standards down. Then we can all marvel at ‘equality’.
March 2, 2023
Hope, not pessimism today.
I hope that the government will back off a bit and let people make up their own minds on home heating, what car they use and where they use it.
I hope that the government, local and central, will learn to trust us British to use our sense. We do not need bribing with subsidies. We need freedom to develop, knowing that if we get it wrong, we pick ourselves up and start all over again. We are the finest people in the world and we need to be given our head. (Pace Liz Truss.)
I hope that the government will allow fracking, more coal mining for clean coal and prices to rival the Americans for our oil.
Hope, not pessimism today.
March 2, 2023
Yes Zelensky deploys the ‘Hope Strategy’ too. However his is short of an army and has lost, so is demanding the USA send their sons ‘because it’s NATO’ at risk now.
I’m not keen on the Hope Strategy.
March 2, 2023
Nice thought, Anselm, but what reason do you see for being hopeful? There was a Conservative leader who decided in January last year to ‘trust the British people’ and relax the Covid restrictions – what happened to him?
March 2, 2023
Governments almost invariably distort markets, push and subsidise totally the wrong things, often killing the right things. We see this in energy, net zero war on plant, tree & crop food, the road blocking & constrictions, the vast subsidies for public transport & HS2, the net harm vaccines even for the young, the pointless lockdowns, electric cars (that produce more CO2 than keeping an older ICU car anyway).
March 2, 2023
Well put Sir John. It sounds much like a repeat of all the failures of the old Soviet Union which will inevitably lead to failure. Countries determined to succeed are going for cheap reliable and abundant energy from coal, oil and gas. Such as Poland, China, India and Russia.
Tax, subsidies and government intervention in the name of non existent CC/GW to ‘protect’ us will impoverish us all.
March 2, 2023
Every market that government gets into with its subsidies gets distorted.
Oh for a small government with a much smaller, balanced budget
March 2, 2023
Sir John as usual your overall assessment of the UK economy is spot on.
But this is the old problem of balancing Capitalism with Socialism, but more recently Globalism v Nationalism ( put the interests of ones own citizens first). The Elephant in the room of course is the population explosion in the UK for various reason. Wars are the current main driver and to a lesser extent climate change. Dare I mention the benefits system. If you can get across the channel in a small boat a 5 star hotel awaits you.
Some people are making a lot of money from the above situations and the tax payer is funding it .
The Government does not want a small business economy because it can’t control it . The private rental market is a very good example. It wants this in the hands of large corporations and not private individuals.
Mrs T sold off the council houses and now the Government is taking back control of the rental market, effectively Nationalising it. Sorry putting it in the hands of approved government subcontractors.
March 2, 2023
True. These policies are those decided by the UN Marxists and the WEF Socialist/Corporatism agendas, all in writing and followed by politicians of all parties, who are ex young leaders. Stamer even says he prefers working with Schwab’s Dovos crackpots than in Westminster. Many civil servants also think they are ‘beyond authority’.
We need a clear out.
March 2, 2023
A very good summary John of our business and economic decadence. It is corporatist socialism brought about by the ideology of the left and the lazy incompetence of Conservatives. In my 1990 Bow a Group paper “Conservatism in Danger” I warned the party was becoming dangerously corporatist. It has got gradually worse since then.
March 2, 2023
The subsidy / tax merry go round has encouraged people and business to be less resourceful than in the past and to rely (indeed campaign for) the next handout
March 2, 2023
It’s always good to look back in time and try to learn from history. So let me think, are there any examples of countries where the Government controlled the means of production, including farming and food production; distributed approved goods according to the perceived need of the people and created a massive surveillance state to control the population and to identify and “deal with” dissenters?
Because that’s where we’re headed …… there must be somewhere that’s previously tried this form of governance.
Oh yes ….. the Soviet Union. The former Eastern Bloc. Mao’s China and North Korea.
Communist States.
March 2, 2023
True, there are far too many governmental interventions but government should still be an intervener of last resort – most especially as government and its civil servants lack both general competence and real financial discipline.
March 2, 2023
Micro managing life by government does not work, it fails to take care of those who really need help, it creates a dependency culture, kills enterprise, it is very expensive to manage, and absolutely fails to produce the best economic outcomes for country, company, or individual citizen. The result of it in the UK is a complete shambles, nothing works because government and it’s scribes could not organise a pissup in a brewery.
The answer is to reorganise the whole system of taxation, pensions, banking, health, energy, et al. I suspect that the electorate will get so sick of the abject failure of the Westminster bubble that they will do it for you in 2024.
March 2, 2023
Renewable electricity this winter has displaced more than a third of the UK’s entire annual gas demand for power generation. Without it, the UK would have had to increase net gas imports by more than 22 per cent (including gas imported via pipeline)
Generating the same amount of electricity using CCGT would have required around 95TWh of gas – equal to 110 tankers of LNG – or the amount more than 10 million UK homes would burn over the winter.
In 2022, UK renewables provided 38 per cent of the country’s electricity generation, nearly as much as gas (at 40 per cent) and we became a NET ELECTRICITY EXPORTER for the first time since 2010