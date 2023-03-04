More investment

The Chancellor needs to look to the investment figures. They are likely to decline this year. A hard pounding from windfall taxes and price controls to be followed by a 31% rise in business tax should push investment down and put big companies off investing here.
Yet what we need is a surge in new investment to raise more capacity.
We need more domestic oil and gas. There is plenty to get out, saving imports and cutting CO 2 but high and erratic taxes and regulatory enthusiasm for imports over domestic is costing us dear.
We need more transport capacity. Crowded roads and poor junctions need alleviating with more bypasses and freer flowing main routes. Rail investment is dominated by an ill judged HS2 which is cost and no benefit this decade. We need more local and de bottlenecking improvements along with digital signals to raise capacity.
We need more steel capacity as we keep closing plants thanks to overtaxation
We need to grow more of our own sustainable timber
We need to put in more market garden all weather growing capacity. instead we offer wilding grants to stop farming.
We need more electricity generating capacity from reliable sources. Where are the contracts for Small Nuclear reactors? Where the new combined cycle gas stations to keep the lights on when there is no wind?
We need more reservoirs to meet the demands of rising population
We need more grid capacity to convey wind power from Scotland to users
We need more ship and aircraft building capacity to meet defence and civilian needs
We need to rebuild our fishing fleet
Much of this can and should be done with private capital. To do it we need lower and stable tax rates. With it we will receive more revenue.
A few more complex corporation tax offsets will not fix this. It needs commitment to low and stable tax rates to grow the taxable capacity. On current policies businesses taxes will shrink.
March 4, 2023
Is the government deliberately trying to make things worse because it knows it will lose the next election? If so, what’s the point? Labour will waste no time desrtoying whatever remains.
March 4, 2023
+1
If we take it that there is actually only one political party…liblabconkip (+ Reform) then it doesn’t really matter to the politicians.
They are all actually marching to a totally different drumbeat..The Agenda.
So we are diverted by the theatre of fake politics while the huge crushing machine of globalism rumbles on, more or less unnoticed by most until now.
March 4, 2023
Wander, I do wonder if Government intention is a scortched-earth plan giving Labour no chance. If so objective achieved and get on with a snap election now.
As for Sir J’s list, in the past capitalism always worked pretty well to meet demand at the best price. Perhaps a bit LESS government meddling would help?
March 4, 2023
Most large businesses – and many smaller ones – are international.
You and your brexit have made this country highly unattractive to them, by denying them unfettered access to an enormous market right on our doorstep..
Oh, except for – despite your best efforts – Northern Ireland, but even then they’d still far rather the Republic.
March 4, 2023
It’s making things worse so it can take us back into the EU.
It must be seen as a failure so as to put the agenda back on track
The Windsor Agreement is the latest step on nullifying Brexit.
The Sue Gray debacle should answer everything.
March 4, 2023
Does Government actually worry about anything other than the public perception ?
For example for me Matt Hancock’s What’s App messages cause me great concern that he isn’t seriously discussing the vaccine, medicines, the actual threshold of age, weight and comorbities that make the virus a risk etc.
You could say that most of the text has not been published but seriously, the issues I just mentioned should form 90% of the text. These messages show Government ministers and the civil servants and spin doctors are just not focused on the public’s needs and the actualite of the situation.
March 4, 2023
The Hancock files show that a senior government minister was pursuing policies that ran counter to good sense and counter to mounting evidence that the policies were harmful. The exchange between him and Gavin Williamson was particularly revealing. They confirm that with Johnson’s government the wreckers were in charge. It is no surprise to see Sir John today imploring Sunak and co. to favour investment growth, as a Conservative government should surely do, and not need to be told to do. But this government clearly has other plans for us. As before, the plan is to wreck, not to build. To weaken the country’s energy infrastructure that uses reliable energy sources and to subsidise the sources that can’t be relied on. To weaken our agricultural production by turning fields over to weeds and scrub (‘wilding’). To weaken our borders and divert resources into surveillance of the population rather than strengthening our military and the defence of the realm. Wherever you look, you see evidence that the government is taking a wrecking ball to the nation we grew up in. To accuse them of incompetence would be to place a favourable interpretation on the harm they are doing.
March 4, 2023
Agreed R. Hancock pursued policies that MIGHT reduce pressure on his departhment (Health), knowing they would be very damadging to the education of millions. No grasp of the bigger picture.
That said, the media at the time backed him up and demanded more and more restrictions. How about a bit more admission of fault from the press?
March 4, 2023
Well, Pete, let’s be fair – the press were doing the job they were paid to do. Paid millions of our money to keep us in line.
If you hire people to do a job, you would expect the same, wouldn’t you?
Of course, that meant the end of the legacy media as sources of reliable information, but do our rulers want us to enjoy objective sources of information?
March 4, 2023
RG well said. Sadly for us there are very few “old fashioned” politicians left. Most of our host’s colleagues clearly don’t care about our country and its people, and many seem to loathe and despise us.
I find it puzzling that no new grassroots party emerges to effectively raise standards .
March 4, 2023
The whole “scandal” is probably a distraction.
You rightly say that it is the things NOT mentioned that are important.
They don’t seem to be talking much about Midazolam do they?
Our crass politicians actually think they would make good magicians.
Also makes me wonder about Reform!!
March 4, 2023
We need more real determination to address the horrendous waste by government and within the civil and public services.
If investors perceive us as efficient and effective as a nation they might be prepared to put their money into the country.
March 4, 2023
We know what we need and many people are saying this but what is the government doing about it.?Anyone can say what we need (as labour regularly do) but action is needed to ensure that things are put in place.
Many people are sick and tired of all the background ‘goings on’ which are detracting from the important work of government.
All ministers should be fully dedicated to working for the wellbeing of their constituents and country. Life is very difficult for many people at the moment. This will, in turn, affect elections in the future.
March 4, 2023
Mary Walker
What we really, really need is a new breed of politicians that are experienced, qualified, business oriented with real life experiences and common sense. Not career only politicians like a lot seem to be now.
March 4, 2023
Good morning.
Everything you list, Sir John the government is working hard to destroy.
When ULEZ comes into force, people will be driven off the roads. It will also drive up costs of home deliveries and put further downward pressure on the economy as people reign in their spending. Much better to keep it in savings and get some interest on it to offset the rising costs of everything.
My phone bill has risen be nearly 20%. Still quite affordable and necessary in this highly connected world where we need the damned things for an ever increasing amount of business. All for the sake of convenience, but at a rising cost.
I am not looking forward to my Council Tax Bill and the inevitable inflation busting Mayor Khan’s *Precept. It was 12% rise last year, so God knows how much this 21st Century ‘Robber Baron’ is going to demand.
I often say less is more, but in the context of the above I guess it means, less for me and more for the State.
* Meaning – A direction or order issued by an authority; a writ, command, or process.
March 4, 2023
We need to stop the tens of thousands ilegal immigrants entering this country costing the taxpayers millions. We do not need more low skilled Shirkers working short hours, low paid claiming top up benefits.
We need to stop all this Net Zero rubbish and concentrate on saving this country and not pontificating on the world stages lecturing others on what is and is not best for them.
March 4, 2023
Turbo Terrier:
I agree 1000%.
I could say more, but its all been said before, on this site, and by the general public. I despair.
March 4, 2023
You say that and then you’re branded a racist. Yet that really needs to be the agenda. The water companies can’t cope with the human waste already going down the drains, the country doesn’t grow enough food to feed the population. I’m not sure about the CO2 crisis, but pollution in its wider sense is a real issue that can be addressed in this country by reducing numbers.
I understand there’s a demographic problem, with rising numbers in retirement needing care and to support the National Debt interest burden, but this is a problem the country needs to solve with the people already here.
March 4, 2023
Unfortunately globalists like Hunt do not think in terms of a well-run, independent nation state.
So those are not his needs.
He will act along WEF lines.
March 4, 2023
We need to “take back control”.
And there’s us about to submit again to the will of the WHO!
Apparently this latest power grab isn’t a new thing…it is what was irrevocably signed up to in 2005.
A new clause, to which we must agree, tacked onto the agreement.
March 4, 2023
Actually, it seems we have been signing up to these international health things since 1948!
They appear to just keep adding new clauses.
March 4, 2023
In the past traffic has always expanded to fill new by-passes ( which destroy habitat and greenery).
What town centres will be left to by-pass?
How many cars will actually survive this reset?
March 4, 2023
We need to get the low risk prisoners languishing in jail organised into a massive workforce to pick up the tons of litter covering every verge in and around our villages towns and cities. Painting the road markings anything else that gives the impression of a clean caring environment instead of a vast rubbish tip. Something that will set an impression on investors driving to their hotels and meetings. Like it or not it is all part of a sales presentation, unless your trying to present an atmosphere of being in a third world country.
March 4, 2023
We need to urgently get rid of all this Woke Crap and its associated parts that is doing so much damage to people’s lives. It is costing millions and for what?
March 4, 2023
The eight most dangerous words:
“I’m from the government, I’m here to help.”
Fair go, though, the government has stood up to the Unions with their middle class members and inflation is being kept under control. Also we are paying off the massive debt. Labour will do none of this, in fact quite the opposite.
Why is population growing, by the way? White British birth rate (including 1/4 million abortions per annum) is well below par. The White British population is in fact shrinking.
March 4, 2023
I’m more interested in what Sir John deliberately ignores for political convenience rather than what it chooses to focus upon
March 4, 2023
All sensible suggestions but pretty much all run into the net zero wall. We need more roads and we don’t need hs2 but green orthodoxy says cars are bad and rail is good. Steel plants are closing because net zero policy makes energy in the UK far more expensive than elsewhere. Imports of energy are favoured over domestic production as imports don’t count towards net zero targets. On this mendacious obfuscation Greta Thunberg is exactly right.
But let’s keep in mind our possible winning slogan for the next election: ‘watch out, Labour would be slightly worse!’
March 4, 2023
We need all that, quite right. But we will not get it with the usurper WHO trained globalists in charge. The agenda it seems is to run the UK into the ground before we once again join the Single Market.
This government is preparing the way for Labour.
March 4, 2023
We need? We need? We need? We all know what we need. We need 650 Members of Parliament able and willing to stop fannying about, able and willing to listen to the constituents they are supposed to represent, rather than persuing their own vested interests and obsessions. We need a government that knows how to govern rather than posturing, lying and trying to convince us they are fit for purpose when they demonstrate on a daily basis that they are not fit for purpose. That’s what we need.
March 4, 2023
We are not going to be allowed to develop energy or food security.
We are not going to be allowed to encourage investment with low taxes.
We are not going to be allowed to deviate from the Net Zero lunacy (which is why we have almost no steel-making capacity and many energy-intensive industries are being exported).
We are not going to be allowed to compete with the EU by having lower taxes, and we are being forced to remain aligned with, and become increasingly inter-dependent, with our “friends” over the channel, because that’s what the Globalists want.
That’s the whole point of Sunak’s NI “deal” which will be enshrined in International Law, with no get-out clause. It’s to permanently hobble the UK.
Hunt, arch Remainer, is going to do nothing to stop it. Which is what Sir John is calling for in today’s Diary Entry.
And neither will most of the MPs in the Not-a-Conservative-Party.
March 4, 2023
Rather a lot of reader comments think this destruction is deliberate!
It would seem that some of past treaties etc signed up to years ago are beginning to bite us now. So it is deliberate!
March 4, 2023
Oh well, we don’t really need to bother about anything.
They intend to keep us cold without medical or dental care.
They intend to ( and are so doing) obliterate farming.
They want to get rid of co2, which we need.
And they are now trying to deflect the heat of the sun again. (A long term plan).
Never mind jabbing us.
We don’t have much time left.
March 4, 2023
If ‘We need more reservoirs to meet the demands of rising population’ then we need to stop increasing the population – not submerge scarce land. Immigration-fuelled population growth has to end, now,.
P.S. I listened to Thames Water’s CEO on R5L this weekend. She spoke proudly of how her company – much of it owned by China – was ‘investing’ in ‘social tariffs’. Let me translate: many of her customers can’t afford the modest water charges, so she’ll have other customers subsidise them.
March 4, 2023
All been said many times before JR, but afraid those who are in charge either do not want to listen, or do not understand that private enterprise pays for all government spending with their tax payments.
Less private enterprise less tax to spend, less employment etc etc etc.
March 4, 2023
Sir John, no one would disagree what needs to be done, but how. The first obvious thing preventing what you propose is it does not fit the Globalist agenda. It is Nationalist thinking, that is a self sustaining country.
PREVENT may even class this as a right wing tendency to be monitored😊
Secondly who are the likely investors, how many would be UK based ?
Thirdly who is likely to invest in a country at war with Russia ?
Not sure if we are selling all our defence capability or giving it away.
Perhaps we could do a reverse Mrs T and sell the State. We could buy UK investment shares to raise some cash.
March 4, 2023
Sir John, every issue you have highlighted today has it’s roots in either. Green lunacy, 40 years of EU membership or mass uncontrolled immigration.
Do something about them.
March 4, 2023
Avoiding the immense increase in population that has occurred during the last 20 years alone would have prevented virtually all the needs listed from occurring. Reducing business taxes is important to include.
March 4, 2023
Absolutely none of those things will happen because it doesn’t fit the lunatic net zero agenda.
March 4, 2023
Most observers with half a brain know we continue to go through a period of sustained carpet bombing of logic and commonsense regarding everything fiscal or economic. This attack on the prosperity and living standards of the people is designed to reduce our nation to what is termed ‘third world’. For many we believe that objective has been achived and often surpassed. What hope for turnaround is there?
March 4, 2023
Yes to all those things, but first you must put out all the decoys before the birds fly in. For decoys read a sensible none punative tax regime. A tax regime that does not drive the enterprising away. Were I a 30 year old in the UK I would already have bought my ticket.
March 4, 2023
If the Reform Party would make a better Government, many of the needs listed would be in their current manifesto.
March 4, 2023
Your long list of what the country needs and will not get is the fault entirely of the Conservative Party in government which is no longer a bulwark against damaging collectivism. Jeremy Hunt has already said there’ll be no tax cuts forthcoming so I am not sure why you keep calling for them. The Tories have adopted windfall taxation, to be firmly entrenched under the Labour government to come. Labour has already made explicit that windfall taxes on ‘excess profits’ are for them a planned instrument of policy. Excess profit is a matter of opinion and we can expect it to be applied to more sectors than fossil fuelled energy. We must never forget that our current woes are entirely the fault of Conservative governments, as we try to protect our own interests as best we can and hope that the destruction in train and to come does not mimic Venezuela in all aspects.
March 4, 2023
Sir J, you need to form a Conservative party.
The governments well planned decline of the UK continues, Labour will accelerate the process. Our membership of the eu has left us with a State that cannot run the country without getting edicts from above. At the next general election I will probably spoil my vote. If Labour get in, so be it, one lot of socialists will follow another.
March 4, 2023
I agree with everything Sir John says.
The problem is that the civil service is running a Labour government in preparation for the Starmer regime.
March 4, 2023
This anti-UK Conservative Government, doesn’t invest. Investing implies spending money to create a future, preferably with a reinvestable return.
This anti-UK Conservative Government, give the taxpayers money away, doesn’t ask for a return or attack accountability to the money handed out.
This anti-UK Conservative Government, also piles a lot of taxpayer money into handouts, grants and subsidies to address the situations they have created that distort and punish with their corrupt failing tax system.
This anti-UK Conservative Government, in simply terms refuses to manage, refuses to do the job we empower them and pay them to do.
March 4, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I have said before that it seems there is hardly any aspect of your government’s policy you now agree with. Some readers of your blog say you should leave the Conservative Party for another home, perhaps the Reform Party. This is, of course, entirely up to you and I doubt you would ever even consider it. Indeed, you have urged your readers and voters to get behind the Conservatives and push for change from within and that is commendable. However, one thing is sure; you may not leave your party but it has certainly left you.