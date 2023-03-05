Lockdown arguments

The Telegraph is writing the history of the pandemic lockdowns before the official enquiry gets underway. Today I provide an opportunity to comment on the stories so far.
I joined the group of MPs who wanted a solution more like Sweden, with fewer restrictions. I voted with them against the more extreme controls. I pressed for better protection of care homes, drawing attention to the discharged patients from hospitals as possible carriers of infection. I pressed for isolation hospitals for covid, and for use of the Nightingales. I wanted the full use of the contracted private sector hospitals for non covid work.
I and the group of MPs challenged the data, drawing attention to the important difference between dying with contact with covid and dying of covid. We pressed successfully for Parliament to meet, in hybrid form at first and then got the proper restoration. The Opposition supported all the lockdowns and urged more and longer. They did not press for early restoration of Parliament which some of us wanted to question and scrutinise government and experts more.
I have no comments on what Mr Hancock has saying and doing. I need to concentrate on todays issues.
Sir john the last novel virus killed 236,000 people when the population was under 30 million. London is the most populous city in Europe. Sweden has a population of under 10 million and 50% live alone. Sweden is not a comparator. And lastly there are many vital services that require people to work together . We didn’t lose all the vital services water power food etc.
Most of the time I agree with everything you say but not this time. Until there was a vaccinated population and effective treatments letting it rip was not sensible. Do we even know how many are now disabled for life by long covid.
You try to invalidate the Sweden comparison, Cartimandua, by saying more British people live in multi-person households than in Sweden. So you imply the greater Covid death and illness numbers here pro rata were due to more people being together indoors. But then you have to admit the lockdowns, which made people spend a lot of their time indoors in their multi-person homes, were counter-productive.
I hear very few people these days who still say lockdowns were the right thing to do.
Cartimandua:.
I agree. The Government were in a hopeless situation, They did what they could at the time, when there was nothing known about the Virus, but that doesn’t suit the Media or the Opposition parties, who are hell bent in getting the Conservatives out of Government.
‘There was nothing known about the virus?!’ CG, you’re repeating the usual lame apology for the government narrative. I found online in March 2020 the medical report by the doctors who went on board the much-publicised Diamond Princess cruise ship, and reported what they found. Out of 3700 people on board, who’d been mixing and breathing the same air for weeks, seven had died, 20 needed hospital treatment, and everybody else, mostly fairly elderly, walked off the ship unscathed. It was very clearly not a lethal killer virus that threatened us all. If I could see that report online, so could every politician and health authority in the country. It was also known from the start that SARS-CoV-2 was very similar to SARS Covid 1, which is why the PCR test devised very early on was based on the chemical make-up of SARS Cov-1. Another thing that was known at an early stage was that the asymptomatic transmission story was based on invalid data. The Chinese woman in Germany who was supposed to have transmitted Covid without symptoms was soon discovered to have been suppressing those symptoms by taking paracetomol. But the initial media scare story did the trick.
So you are right in saying ‘nothing known about the virus’, only if you mean how little the public was *allowed to know* by the compliance enforcers in the media.
The Government KNEW that the mortality rate for Covid was very low when they launched the first lockdown. If you were under 70 and in reasonable health you had a 99.98% chance of surviving Covid.
If you were over 70 and in poorer health you STILL had a 95% chance of surviving it.
The average age of those who died from/with Covid is 83 …… which is OVER the average age of death in the UK.
There was no need to shut the country down waiting for a “vaccine.” They just needed to shield the highly vulnerable and use the existing treatments many doctors quickly identified: Ivermectin, Hydrodxychloriquine, Budesonide and others. Instead those doctors were silenced and discussion of these treatments was banned.
Funny though how every measure fitted in so well with the requirements of The Great Reset.
If we had just gone back to normal after a few months of pointless stupidity I might have agreed that although highly flawed, some measures may have helped.
But we were repeatedly warned that we would not return to our normal. And all measures taken have been far outweighed by the damage that have done.
And we haven’t gone back to normal.
And now the powers have shifted the argument towards “climate change” and are working towards the ultimate lockdown.
Any comparison with Sweden should include a comparison with Sweden’s neighbours (Norway, Denmark, Finland), all of whom had significantly lower death rates than Sweden did.
“What did they do differently to Sweden and why did it deliver better outcomes than Sweden’s approach?” is a more relevant question than comparing Sweden with the UK.
For me like a lot of people I struggle to understand why it took so long to shut down all air traffic from China. As the situation worsened world wide with outbreaks appearing everywhere, why all inbound passenger traffic was not stopped and only those people in mid transit be allowed in to be immediately isolated and tested for a determined period.
The government is afraid to upset China.
Having successfully de industrialised Britain we can no longer live without them.
It’s only going to get worse with all the net zero nonsense especially as they shut down agriculture.
The interests of Britain don’t figure in the equation.
+++Agree 100%
And the cynical might just observe that those in control of the whole affair had no fear for themselves, their families or their lovers.
It was as if they knew something that we did not!
And we were fed a lot of untruths about immunity, transmission and death numbers.
Plus small boats arrived throughout the whole farrago.
And regarding immigration is there now no fear of transmission?
And how odd that we were subjected to imprisonment, humiliation and fear-mongering in order to save our lives….yet all health facilities were closed down!
Excess deaths are apparently huge now and no one cares one jot for Ukrainian deaths in battle.
Such a virulent plague…baffled by a tiny layer of cloth! Give over.
Good point. The CCP shut down domestic air traffic from Wuhan while demanding that the rest of the world took no action against planes arriving from China. Immediate termination of flights wouldn’t have stopped the virus arriving but it would have slowed the arrival. I was also gob-smacked that the simple measure of temperature-testing wasn’t adopted at our airports.
Yes, the past is history – we need to sort out the present. So much time is wasted digging up the past. It’s happened – we need to move on and help people now and looking forward.
I’m not “moving on” until the Guilty Men and Women are punished.
March 5, 2023
Donna
Punished?
Do you mean elevated to the other house?
March 5, 2023
Might I ask, Mary, what you were saying about lockdowns, a mask mandate and a vaccine mandate at the time?
March 5, 2023
Oakeshot and the FBI simply confirmed what we already knew. Evil took hold in the minds of public officials and that evil and hate for freedom has become baked into our political system
We have become an EXPERIMENT
Yes DOM. In a nutshell, and soon to be extended with digital imprisonment. For our convenience and our own good. The test bed was Covid.
March 5, 2023
You seem to be getting confused with Russia, and your cheap hyperbole is an insult to the Ukrainian people who are having to deal with the real thing as we write.
March 5, 2023
I don’t have any confidence that an enquiry will produce anything of value. I rather fear the opposite will happen. Terms of reference, participants and timescale can all be manipulated to achieve a desired outcome by those in charge.
My worry is that it will therefore suggest an authoritarian response, involving secrecy, censorship and digital control of the population is the way forward.
That is not a world that I want.
This enquiry will hopefully serve not only as a lesson for the learning but also a warning about how we treat and react to scientific advice.
The investigation and checking of the data is essential to ensure the correct action is taken.
Government’s never seem to learn as they seem to charge into a policy which as time evolves more sound research and data becomes available to undermine their actions.
Sound familiar? Net Zero anybody?
The reason why it’s vital to talk about the mistakes made during the Covid crisis is that we must avoid making them again in future. I don’t just mean all the bungling or worse by the likes of Matt Hancock. One of the most serious mistakes was for the public to trust what government agencies and its tame media were saying. By shining a spotlight on the appalling misjudgments, statistical fakery and obsession with control on the part of political and professional elites, the DT has done us a great service. We must be vigilant and stand up against any future attempt by our rulers to remove our rights on the pretext of a public health emergency. The WHO (a UN-linked agency) is right now attempting to lock us into a new international treaty that would allow bad actors to lock us down again, only more thoroughly this time. Instead of the reluctant vacillating bumbling of Johnson over lockdowns and mandates, we would have Starmer acting as the WHO’s henchman, enforcing brutal lockdown regime and mandates far worse than what we had in 2020-21. The DT’s ‘lockdown files’ are not just an indictment of what a bunch of misguided politicians did three years ago – they are a warning to us all to keep our eyes wide open in future. If not, it will be our own fault.
Richard:
‘The DT has done us a great service’ . Since when do the Media do us a great service? Every day they are hell bent on doing a hatchet job. It is often the Government, if they are Tories (never Labour) if not, the Police, Fire Service, Emergency Services.
The Papers, and the TV News channels are pretty much unwatchable these days. They dont seem to care about what the Public are really worried about: ie. unlimited immigration, rising crime, Shortage of social housing, dilution of our culture etc.
March 5, 2023
Well, I will be paying greater attention to what Hancock was saying when he was messing the country about. I’ve long had a suspicion that the current crop of politicians – whether Conservative or Labour – pay too much attention to how they look rather than to what they are doing. Their reliance on a mass of know-nothing ‘advisers’ is one of the reasons for that failing. One Spad in the papers last week was advising a senior minister before she was even 30! WhatsApp? The PM needs to ban its use for government business.
March 5, 2023
Never mind Johnson and his Partygate train crash that has turned the nation overwhelmingly in favour of Socialism, the most positive story about this lovely blue marble in space that we inhabit came out of the UN yesterday.
After 15 years of stalled talks, more than 100 countries have reached a historic agreement to protect the high seas – a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses from climate change, overfishing and ensure sustainable development.
The legally binding UN treaty to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity was finally agreed after five rounds of protracted UN-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline. Apparently even the Chinese have signed up to it.
March 5, 2023
The removal of our Civil Liberties and Human Rights over a virus the Government had already downgraded from a High Consequence Infectious Disease because they had already identified it had low mortality rates (done a week before the first lockdown) was absolutely disgraceful.
And the PsyOps fear campaign the Government authorised and launched against their own people is the most evil act the British Establishment has carried out in my lifetime. I don’t kid myself Labour would have been any better: Starmer wanted longer, harder, more draconian restrictions which is what his fellow Socialists, Sturgeon and Drakeford imposed on their people.
They have wrecked the economy and ruined millions of lives. All the time – as Johnson, Handcock, Gove and Sunak (the Quad making the decisions) behaved like Fascist Dictators – they were playing politics and were laughing at “the little people” whose lives they were wrecking.
And what did “our” MPs do to stop it?
NOTHING.
They did nothing because they disagreed with your incorrect analysis dear
March 5, 2023
Totally correct, allowed by a weak vacillating Prime Minister. Ego driven power mad. I didn’t think the dung heap could get any higher but it has.
The enquiry is just a political stunt to push it all into the long grass. I wish we could prosecute some people for corporate manslaughter.
100%
Yes! 🤗
I am still in a state of shock over the similarity to one of those horror films where gradually the main character realises that EVERYONE else has been turned into a zombie/alien/Stepford wife etc.
It must have felt like that to those who did not agree with the Russian/French/significant other-but -unmentionable revolutions.
March 5, 2023
Will the Telegraph address the lies of Covid?
It was dangerous only to us oldies.
Asymptomatic spread was a falacy.
Social distancing did not stop infection.
Masks were completely innefective.
Lock downs of healthy people were not effective and wrong. Also caused mental and physical ill health plus economic harm.
Poorly tested gene therapy jabs have caused harm and death on an unprecedented scale, surpassing all previous vaccines.
If these are not addressed then it is doubtless a means of supporting the official narative. We must not forget that they too have funding from certain billionaire sources!
Well aware of your original thoughts JR as you outlined them on this site at the time.
My concern is that any enquiry (years after the event) will be tainted by today’s so called experts and with the benefit of hindsight, so easy to be right after the event and criticise all concerned, but many who speak very loudly now, were very quiet at the time and offered no solution at all !
March 5, 2023
Like the Government can’t stop the invasion of rubber boats across the channel. It was not able to react fast enough to slow the virus infection entering the Country via air travel ( passenger planes) and to a lesser extent by sea. Damage to the economy was the excuse at that time. Also at that point the view was it would only wipe out the oldies. Think of all the death duties 😊 there was then the usual battle of the experts on how to deal with the virus which was a bit more than a bad flu and a lot of people died. But not that clear how many more than from the normal flu and their general state of health. Enter statics and modelling so we better lock down to prevent the spread of infection until the vaccines are produced. We are told this a really serious threat and the vaccines are fast tracked without the usual care. We have a cheap British vaccine but this is dumped in favour of a much more expensive US version. (There is a lot of money to be made here)
The NHS can’t cope. The Government is on the hook. What to do ? What do the experts say? Politics and Management thinking now guides actions as nobody can decide what to do. Project Fear starts. Standard Infection control goes out the window and managers send infected people to old peoples homes. But everyone else must isolate to save Granny.
It is clear by now that vaccines don’t stop the spread of the virus, you can still get the virus multiple times, and masks don’t protect you. So more lock downs for everyone. Beginning to emerge that perhaps the vaccines have down more harm than good . Especially to the young who were not really at risk from the various.
It’s beginning to look like Government initial inaction, following panic action and Government Politics has done more harm to the Country than the virus could achieve then and more worryingly into the future for individual lives and the Economy . A bit like net-zero and funding the war in Ukraine.
For those who did their own research and questioned the narrative from the beginning, most of the revelations in the Telegraph are no surprise.
The Coronavirus Act 2020, introduced by Matt Hancock the then Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, did not fully expire in March 2022. All remaining provisions of this Act which are still in force must now be removed, especially in the light of these revelations.
JR: “I have no comments on what Mr Hancock has saying and doing. ”
Right. But what about Hancock’s use of Whatsapp for privileged government communications. Not only was Matt Hancock breaching ministerial regulation, civil servants that communicated with him about government business were breaching civil service regulations too.
Is there anyone in Parliament that gives a damn ?
Then, there is the gem of a communication between Hancock, and a civil servant on the topic of people who on returning from holiday to the UK, and following government advice – in good faith, to self isolate in hotels at their own expense was considered ‘Hilarious’ by the civil servant concerned. But of course, you don’t want to comment on that, Convenient!!
What a disgusting rabble.
I posted on this website many times at the start of the covid flu.
I commented the death rates were similar to the Asian and Hong Kong flu in 1957/68 and that you couldn’t stop the country because of that. I also said Prof Ferguson was an amateur programmer who could not be relied upon.
I commented that the current (very comprehensive) flu monitoring mechanism would tell us the exact death rate and measuring everybody who died with a cold and because of a cold could easily be calculated by an actuary.
I also commented out that the Labour Government calculated (accurately) a 1% drop in GDP caused 100,000 deaths and that locking down the country will kill more than the flu.
I commented that the healthy should get on with life and the Government should protect the vulnerable.
I commented that the vaccines had not been throughly tested and they were an emergency medicine and that natural immunity would anyway be better.
Go back and look at my comments.
The incompetence and poor decision making by ministers was pure “panicary”.
No government should have to see its internal workings spread all over the newspapers.
Whatever ministers discuss should remain private and we should be in a position to hold them to account for the resulting outcomes.
There are far too many leaks anyway. For example, a civil servant leaked the confidential Inland Revenue affairs of a senior cabinet minister. That was a disgrace that will go unpunished.
Hancock was naive and stupid to release all his Whatsapp messages to a journalist – what did he expect to happen?
This IS one of today’s issues.
The “kids” running the country then and now haven’t the gravitas or experience to look at things in a rounded way. Hysteria was omnipresent amongst these folk, and most of us then and now see through it.
Of course there was some sort of a virus, but frankly after a couple of weeks the complete absence of bodies laying in the streets of Wokingham was persuasive evidence of the absence of the Black Death scenario which was being promulgated. False graphs and figures as you pointed out extended our scepticism.
It’s relevant today when hysteria about climate change is leading to stupid decisions by these kids in Government and. of course, amplified by the Left.