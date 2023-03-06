The need to change the law to stop small boats

The Prime Minister promised us he will stop the small boats that risk the lives of illegal migrants to get them into the UK. He made this one of his five aims. Last November he promised early action to deliver.
A previous Home Secretary introduced legislation to resolve this problem in UK law. Best Home Office and legal advice did not succeed in drafting a lawyer proof law, so the Home Secretary’s aims were thwarted by legal challenges. Even criminals stayed in the UK with lawyers and the courts preventing their departures.
This week the PM and new Home Secretary I read may publish their draft bill. I have been urging them to get on with this since November. It will not work unless it expressly overrides the Human Rights laws for these specific cases of people who have come here illegally. They should not be able to claim asylum from the UK after illegal entry . The Bill could contain a clause making this point and saying this applies, all other laws and Treaties notwithstanding.
We need to get on with this. Filling up hotels with illegals, keeping them there for many months and failing to send back those with no good asylum claim is unacceptable.
The Home Secretary’s aims were thwarted by legal challenges, were they? So what do you want, that the government should have powers that can’t be legally challenged? There’s a lot of history about countries who do that. None of it good. So sad to see where the ‘modern’ Tory party is going
Far more to the point.
What do YOU want?
I want to see them processed off shore
I want an end to the hysteria. A few desperate vulnerable people arrive on our shores – FAR fewer than arrive in most European countries, and in many cases they come from countries which the UK has destabilised (Iraq, Afganistan). We should let them in, treat them humanely, and take advanatge of the work ethic and determination they have shown by getting here in the first place
Yes, it’s hard to see how these ideas could not break UN undertakings.
However, the Tories can rely upon their rags to twist the story into being that “woke judges” had blocked the plan, rather than the the fact of the UK’s UN participation that they had interpreted correctly.
Try reading the piece again. Sir John urges the govt to introduce legislation so that there will be no such challenges as they will have no legal basis.
Let’s hope there’s lots of vocal and self-righteous opposition to this from the left and it gets done nonetheless. Did you see that a couple of violent foreign criminals whose recent deportation was prevented by virtue signalling leftists have now murdered someone?
Reading again: ‘he will stop the small boats that risk the lives of illegal migrants’.
Does this mean he will not stop the illegal ones using large safer boats to get through?
Once they arrive they will not, and cannot, be deported. France does not want them back.
Stop making laws that will not work as :
1) ECHR and the law on Human Rights trumps domestic UK Law.
2) We cannot stop people leaving on the French side.
3) We are actively encouraging illegals by letting them stay and housing them.
If we rehoused them on a remote Scottish Island as I have been saying we would discourage further attempts. We should also work in the Mediterranean and sent the illegals back to Africa. The Rwandan deal is a con as it just swaps one refugee for another. At least most of those who land hear are young and fit, where as, under the Rwandan deal we would have send one to them in exchanged for someone with serious mental or health problems.
Australia did not sit around making pointless laws and agreements. They acted by telling those they wish to enter our country they will not be allowed on mainland UK territory and their efforts are for nought.
Australia – like NZ and Canada – has a human rights act near identical to the UK’s and like UN undertakings.
In the case of the Vietnamese boat people the facts were simply different. Vietnam was not then held to be a country from which asylum need be claimed.
Correct. They should be processed off shore; we have plenty of islands where they could stay until their claim is processed. South Georgia would do just fine.
Not trying to be “clever” or anything but I really would love to know why/how the govt. can obtain powers to do stuff like “The Lockdown” yet can’t prevent or repel what is basically an invasion.
Is it their terror/love of the Left? Yet they must know that the Left wants to destroy the country.
Why the delay? Why the prevarication? Why take notice of legality all of a sudden?
Would the same happen if actual troops from a warring country landed?
Cuibono
The Corona virus act was to control, punish and terrorise the domestic population. The whole state machine and the media were against us.
And it usefully paved the way for all the 2030 rubbish. Net Zero = covid rules.
And now an “inquiry” to throw some ( only obeying orders) under the bus.
To lull us back into sheeplike oblivion?
Exactly.
JR rightly says:- “We need to get on with this. Filling up hotels with illegals, keeping them there for many months and failing to send back those with no good asylum claim is unacceptable.” Indeed it is and of course it advertises and encourages ever more to arrive in Kent and elsewhere so they do. But Sunak/Hunt have no intention of doing sensible things like leaving the ECHR, not entering the Windsor Knot, ditching net zero, cutting the size of the state, having a bonfire or red tape and the vast government wast, stopping the wars against car users, landlords (and thus tenants), the self employed, the hardworking & productive or reducing taxes hugely.
Though he has promised to halve the inflation his money printing (as chancellor) has clearly caused.
My local hotel is full of Afghans for the last 12 months!
Which makes me wonder if every last British soldier serving in Afghanistan had his own personal interpreter.
Good morning
How about changing the law so that people arriving illegally into the country aren’t entitled to legal aid.
Oh yes Gramp, and no cash or phone either.
Definitely!! This has been much too long coming into force. The majority of people in the UK want something put into place to stop these people coming into our country. Our economy is fragile and people in this country are suffering from high prices. The country is seen as an easy ride for many of the people who arrive. Obviously, genuine refugees need support, but others need to be sent home. People will complain that it is a costly exercise but surely it is much more costly to keep them here.
This importation from France is strategic, deliberate and ideologically motivated. What a pity it is that the Tory party refuse to expose the sinister ideological underpinnings of this migration of humanity
Powell’s ‘rubbing the Tories in diversity’ and the Tories appeasement through fear to this politics simply provides more ammunition to the progressives and provocateurs who use identity as a a weapon of war against speech, culture and freedom
The Tores could expose Labour’s real purpose but choose not to
If they could just back control of our language.
So many words are now impossible to use.
What Braverman did with her “invasion” speech was a very positive step.
But more MPs need to be courageous!
And then stick to their guns.
Maybe it would be a good idea to concentrate on getting people in the U.K. off benefits.
Get them back to work doing anything.
Make absolutely certain that employers can not discriminate against applicants for being English, having a degree ( “oh …you are over-qualified” and anyway we wanted a woman”) and simply because they need to fill a bonkers quota.
Destroy the totally berserk benefits system and the U.K. is no longer “Eldorado”.
And when one considers how totally impossible that would be …it is apparent what terrible trouble we are in!
Cuibono
Declare a National emergency to get the laws needed through because if it keeps on that is what it will become if its not now.
The time and place is not for weakness.
All charities supporting these invaders to lose their taxation benefits.
The whole immigration system is weak and rotten to the core and is being totally annihilated with weak laws and incentives to those openly abusing the system.
Indeed even RAF discriminated against white men recruiting on diversity grounds rather than talent. Do we really want less able RAF pilots and staff so as to match diversity targets?
I just can’t imagine my Dad’s or Grandad’s reaction to the RAF betrayal.
And my other Grandad had been driven mad by shell shock 1914 – 1918.
Bottom line is that voters will not vote for any party that does not deport illegal immigrants.
If you don’t deport them then voters will get somebody else in who will deport them.
I wish you were right Javelin, I truly do, but it seems a majority of voters would still vote Labour if given the chance, and nobody can seriously think Starmer would deport large numbers of illegals.
Indeed but who will this somebody else be, certainly not Labour.
Why does the UK treat the illegal immigrants like VIP’s? It’s an enticement to come here. Other countries don’t provide all these perks/benefits to ‘asylum seekers’, so why does the UK?
Do as Australia did and don’t allow hem to set foot in the UK. Once they are on UK soil we become responsible for them.
Stop all the benefits and hand outs and once and for all get us out of the ECHR. Stop tinkering around the edges.
The traffickers see themselves as knights of old giving the people a the chance of a better future. They now live over her and launder their money into the communities. All highlighted by recent press and media articles. Put a bounty on their heads and the offer of citizenship to expose them. Fight fire with fire.
Set draconian taxation levels on the legal companies milking the system and earning millions. Make the whole process totally not viable to get involved in.
may publish their draft bill
Unless they get emergency mesures to get this bill through it won’t happen in this Parliament , it’s all show to look tough on illegals and what about the thousands that are already here , your government as had years to do something about it and for the last 4 years had the biggest majority to pass any law it wanted, could it be that there’s a General Election just around the corner, don’t take the public for idiots we are not stupid
Five live had an immigration lawyer on yesterday morning.
He made two interesting points:
We only have agreement with 4 countries to send their economic immigrants back.
We used to send back 60,000 per year before 2010 with applications processed in two days, now it takes four months and we only send back 5,000
Solve these two issues as part of any change in legislation. The make work civil service can be used to process face to face quicker rather than siting working at home on “policy”
All refugees are from the EU which is a safe-haven. They must ALL be returned.
We also need to get rid of non-Dom status as in the USA. All people with duel citizenship should lose their British citizenship.
Then we will have sufficient resources to care for the remainder who have been vax-damaged.
Did you see the CNN report Sir John? Ukrainians killed 240,000 Ukrainians disabled 250,000. Let’s STOP the WAR! It’s cruel to Ukrainians who are being sacrificed on the alter of the Neo-Cons.
A type of Australian solution is the only effective one.
My preference would be to promise illegals they will never be allowed to work, and will be contained in very basic male and female holding camps until we deport them or they leave of their own free will (as an incentive we’d pay the outward travel cost and give them a month’s living costs at their new destination). No asylum claims processed from anyone considered to have come via a safe country.
Totally agree, we need to ensure that illegal entry to UK. Is just that, illegal. If all benefits are removed, this blatant illegal crossing of our borders will stop!
resile from the refugee conventions for 20 years. We can still invite who we wish to invite.
I suspect the detail of Sunak’s proposal will turn out to be as honest as his “Windsor Deal.”
The “Trade Deal” to keep us umbilically attached to the EU requires us to stay in the ECHR …. so there’s no way he will be able to ban for life asylum applications from people crossing the channel and claiming asylum here.
Is he going to ship out the 80,000 who have been ferried-in over the past 2 years? Of course not …. he’s going to quietly give them an amnesty. They’ve struck gold by forcing their way into the land of “free everything” and have a lifetime now of British taxpayers funding them and their extended families they will ship in.
Seems you missed Braverman being questioned on Sky News I think it was recently, when she intimated it could be at least a year before any legislation is completed. Yet another government comment on this issue encouraging yet more crossings. Once again let’s try not to expect anything at all in order to avoid disappointment from this government. The fact that you have written in the way that you have to day Mr Redwood shows you too seem to have have no real faith that this will be resolved.
What law is it that mandates that the dinghyists must be fed, housed and pocket-monied? Is there any such law?
The cross-Channel invasion is a daily reminder that the government (with a healthy majority) is INCOMPETENT and out of touch with the mood of the nation. Either fix the problem, and hear the nation chear, or face oblivion at the next general election.
P.S. I remain disgusted with this government’s performance and currently intend to spoil my ballot-paper in May. News of what’s in Johnson’s resignation honours list hasn’t improved my mood.
The other part to this would be to block illegal migrants accessing legal aid. This enables the human rights lawyers to get rich at taxpayers cost. Only allow charities to fund these cases.
Plus our civil service levels of staffing need to be reviewed. For competence, integrity & productivity levels. Which appears to be sorely lacking these days.
I now believe only what the goverment and its aspirants do, not what they say.