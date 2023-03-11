Why pay the French to enforce their laws?

I would have thought the French would want to stop the dangerous criminal boat businesses from their beaches. They act as a magnet meaning too many people congregate near the beaches and live rough close to their ports and seaside settlements. Do the people of France want these unhappy camps? Do they not have a better legal answer for the residents there? Are they happy with such settlements in their neighbourhoods?
It also means they fail to tackle obvious criminality by the boat organisers.
The criminals who run the boat services are doubtless breaking some or all of the following laws
1 Offering sea passages for fares without a licence
2 Overloading boats , risking the passengers
3 Using unsuitable boats for Channel conditions
4. Failing to keep a manifest of the passengers
5. Failing to declare revenue and profits to the tax authorities
6 Using the proceeds of crime
7 Aiding people seeking to break migration laws
8 Accepting passengers without a valid passport or travel document
9 Launching passenger boats and embarking passengers without a proper jetty or pier
10 Encouraging or assisting people into illegal work on arrival at destination.
They may well be committing even more serious crimes if they do lose passengers overboard or lose the boat, or if their activities spread into other illegal businesses.
It should not take UK encouragement and money to get these laws enforced.
It should be possible for the French authorities to see these boats leaving with too many people on which they should intercept. Their intelligence services should be following the money and working out the big business gangs behind much of this. They could be mystery shoppers asking rates and times of crossings. They could be talking to people in the camps and woods by the sea about ways for them to get a better life legally.
March 11, 2023
Good Morning,
We have a naive and foolish PM. Doing the same thing over again and expecting a different outcome is….
To stop people coming we need to stop the ‘PULL’. This means if you arrive illegally, then you are a criminal and will treated as such. How to do this, if you arrive without any identification documents, you are illegal and therefore criminal. Why would a genuine asylum seeker dispose of the documents that prove they are at risk.
What do you do with illegal migrants?
1. Offer to transport them back to their home country.
2. If no to the above, then there’s a 5 year custody plan, secured, with food and lodging, where you are taught the skills to live in UK, and will work to make the nation better. Your skills will be assessed and tasked appropriately. Those without skills will do the work that needs doing, crop picking, pot-hole filling, street sweeping etc. At ANY time you can ask to return to your home country. At the end of 5 years you will be given leave to stay.
March 11, 2023
I remember seeing a film about the Iraq “war”.
It showed the greedfest , the pre-invasion chops licking.
Covid and small boats maybe the same?
A huge company with many VERY generous government contracts..NO expense spared.
Very strange, startling even if one looks at the top dogs.
And no echoes whatsoever of “Fighting them on the beaches”!!
March 11, 2023
We need to put them in secure army barracks and keep them there until we can send them back …no money, no phones, no solicitors, no appeal …..oh we can’t because we’re signatories to the council of europe ECHR
March 11, 2023
The pull factor to the UK is increasing and this can be directly measured by the doubling of illegal immigrant boat travelling from North Africa to Europe, this year alone (Al Jazeera News)….heading directly to the UK
March 11, 2023
Good morning.
Sir John, as you may well know but cannot say, the French government are only too happy for this to continue as it pushes the problem elsewhere.
If you want to discourage this you have to do the following :
1. Cut all benefits that asylum seekers get to the level, or just below, that the French government offer. This will discourage many from making the attempt.
2. Request that the French government allow British officials to process all those who wish to claim asylum in the UK in France, on the understanding that any that are refused asylum for the UK automatically qualify for asylum in France, and therefore cannot go to the UK.
3. Stop ferrying them across. To do so is seen as an invite.
4. Allow them to travel and arrest them when they arrive.
5. Transport all convicted illegals to special holding centres on remote Scottish Islands.
6. Send the Royal Navy to the Mediterranean and especially North Africa and prevent them from crossing there into the EU.
Those very few that are genuine asylum seekers will go for Option 2 and settle for Option 1 as it would be no different.
Once in the EU they are free to travel anywhere they wish. They head for the UK because those in power are soft, stupid and don’t care about the consequences so long as they can virtue signal or look tough depending on public mood.
Australia led the way. It would not be a bad example to follow.
March 11, 2023
Mark B
Cut every benefit no variations at all.
When I moved to Spain all I could get was 2 years free NHS once I could prove I was entitled to it by what I had paid in stamps in the UK.
Nothing else sweet BA. Pay your own way or get a job, start a business and pay their taxes.
March 11, 2023
It seems the French dont even want to stop the Russians from stealing part of Ukraine
March 11, 2023
Sir John, would you kindly send a copy of that list to Gary Lineker.
March 11, 2023
Of course the naive Left’s argument to everything JR so rightly says is…
“OK provide safe routes/transport.
Let them all come.”
More like…Let them come and find out what the plan is.
Plantations and chain gangs without a doubt.
It was always said….the End Game…compliant serfs.
March 11, 2023
Who has EVER actually cared what the people of Europe want?
What is happening however is exactly what they have consistently voted for.
They have always believed the lies.
March 11, 2023
It’s all becoming a bit of a joke. The UK is now officially a shithole
March 11, 2023
Sir John, these are criminals, they don’t fit your law abiding Home Counties mind.
With modern surveillance methods and the necessary boots on the ground, I do not understand why 100% of these people are not apprehended as they move towards the beach.
As for the French, it’s a large country and this is a localised problem in a Nord Pas de Calais area not fit for much else.
My big picture problem is Sunak once again showing how weak he is.
March 11, 2023
So ferry, ‘cross the channel
to the land that migrants love
and here they’ll stay.
Yes here they’ll stay.
March 11, 2023
FT, 08/03/2023 ‘Britain plans looser foreign worker rules to plug labour gap’.
March 11, 2023
Well Sir John we all know what thought did.
Our expectations count for nothing with Macron. We were and still are his cash cow to enable him to look better than he really is in his own back yard.
March 11, 2023
If we return the illegal immigrant boat people back to France the same day, the ‘traffickers’ business model would collapse ….it’s a cost effective, straightforward, simple strategy, that hasn’t even been tried ….WHY
And why did both leaders ignore the question of ‘returns’ when asked yesterday
March 11, 2023
Why indeed! – I suppose the French regard Sunak as an easy, soft touch who will pay anything to claim he’s solved the problem (even if he has not) …
March 11, 2023
So in December 2022 we had 452 hotels in the UK filled with migrants but now, a couple of days back the Freedom of Information Request comes back just to to say – just get lost you voters and tax payers – we just will not tell you.
So much for Freedom of Information requests and any real democracy. Not likely to go down well.
March 11, 2023
Sunaks KPI – I’ll stop some of the small boats
Glens KPI – I’ll return every illegal immigrant that same day back to France, whether they travel by small boat, large boat, hidden in private car, hidden in lorries or by aeroplane …no visa no entrance
March 11, 2023
Another French law: against putting to sea in an unseaworthy vessel, regardless of whether it has passengers in it.
March 11, 2023
The French are complicit in this scheme known as ‘Get to England and live in clover’.
Rather than giving the French even more money for not doing what they should be doing, we should be imposing sanctions on France to make them responsible.
March 11, 2023
Still no answer to the Tim Loughton question.
March 11, 2023
THEY ARE TAKING US FOR THE FOOLS OUR GOVERNMENT IS WE CAN PAY THE FRENCH HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF POUNDS WHEN WE CAN’T GIVE OUR HARDWORKING NURSES A DECENT PAY RISE, WHAT ARE YOU DOING JOHN
AND THE REST OF OUR MP’S DOIN TO STOP THE GOVERNMENT GIVING OUR MONEY AWAY I PRESUME WE WILL
NOT SEE ANY MORE BOATS LAND ON OUR SHORES IF ONE BOAT DOES LAND ON OUR SHORE WE WHICH THEY WILL ONCE WE WILL BE WASTING OUR MONEY
WE ARE THE JOKERS OF THE WORLD
March 11, 2023
It is part of the refusal by this government to adopt fully the expressed democratic wish of the British people to leave the European Union. BRINO is alive an well. I have my own views on why the majority of illegal immigrants
are predominantly young males. The sycophancy of Rishi Sunak towards Emmanuel Macron was barely watchable.
So the face of MOTD has been suspended. Impartiality has been described as “craven cowardice”. What a disgrace. The Director-General should hold his nerve and sack all those presumably contracted to provide a service. We can do without the commentators and so-called pundits for the time being until others are available.
March 11, 2023
It seems to me that the illegal boat migrants are useful on two counts.
They are an excuse for cooperation and ‘alignment’ as a step towards the UK rejoining the EU.
They will also be used to justify the introduction of Digital ID across Europe including the UK.
March 11, 2023
It is also true there is nothing to stop the UK enforcing those laws. It really isn’t difficult. These people are coming from a safe country so they are afforded no protection by the UN convention on Refugees.
The truth is the Government doesn’t have the backbone.