The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK

Last week Bank account users at SVB UK could withdraw their money or make their payments from their bank accounts safe in the knowledge that the UK Regulators thought it solvent and well run. It had its banking licence. Any regulated bank should have access to Bank of England funds in the event of a sudden increase in withdrawals straining the bank’s liquid reserves available to pay out.
Last weekend the Bank of England announced its plan to put SVB into administration. This followed a similar move by the US authorities on the parent bank in the USA. It happened despite UK SVB telling people that it was ring fenced from the US operations. I thought it was meant to be independently regulated in the UK.
All this leads me to ask why did the Regulators change their mind last weekend about its solvency? Was there some requirement from the US parent that did require money from the UK Bank? Or did the Regulators discover things had gone wrong in the UK Bank?
If the UK Bank had invested in bonds which had then lost lots of money as some press comment suggests the U.S. bank had, the Bank of England would have known that in the autumn when they launched their Quantitative tightening programme on the eve of the Kwarteng budget. They had the clear wish to drive bond prices down to get interest rates higher. When they saw their impact on LDI funds owning bonds they should also have seen the impact on banks holding bonds direct as investments. If some venture capital loans had gone wrong for SVB again the Regulators should have known their exposures and asked about their bad debt position.
Whatever the banking issues there needs to be a quick fix so companies with trading money on deposit with SVB can access it to carry on their businesses. We do not want taxpayers to have to bail them all out. We want good banking regulation and an orderly wind down of SVB if there are good reasons to take it into administration. A takeover by another bank which protects the depositors would be a good idea in such circumstances.
Update: It appears there is an agreed takeover guaranteeing deposits with no taxpayer bail out.
38 Comments
March 13, 2023
2008…or as commentators said then…
“You ain’t seen nothing yet!”.
Was this ignored/encouraged on purpose to impose CBDC?
Most importantly I suppose…how contagious is this?
Follow the science lol. They’re good at viruses, our leaders!
Or as the Queen said “WHY did no one see this coming?”.
Well..most of us did actually.
March 13, 2023
Agreed Cuibono. Back in 2008 some were shouting fire and were ignored. Our regulator knew better… As they did on inflation, QE, bounce-back loans, etc…
This example is another cock-up on Andrew “bunter” Bailey’s watch. How many mistakes does that man need to make before aciton is taken? Oh of course for him the conseequences of failure will be a gong or a peerage.
March 13, 2023
You are quite right. My question to Sir John is do UK banks, insurers, pension funds and other financial industry players have the same regulation as in the U.S. regarding valuation of government bonds; namely there is no requirement to ‘mark to market’?
It would appear so, since the pension industry nearly fell over a few months ago.
There’s a dirty LARGE secret…
March 13, 2023
Following my above, This from the CNN website:
US banks were sitting on $620 billion in unrealized losses (assets that have decreased in price but haven’t been sold yet) at the end of 2022, according to the FDIC.
Gives a bit of scale. And that doesn’t include this year’s interest rate increases…
March 13, 2023
+many
Agreed.
March 13, 2023
Sadly nobody knows any better
March 13, 2023
Regulators here and in the US are completely ineffectual. They are just there to provide a figleaf/ pretence of scrutiny.
When it is all done and dusted the big boys will, once again, walk away without punishment.
March 13, 2023
Good morning.
There are similar questions being asked over the pond as well to what is the USA’s second biggest bank failure. The tragedy is though, many investors had over the protected limit the US Government provides saved in SVB. This caused four of the largest banks in the US to lose collectively $50bn of their worth in just one day.
Once again a number of people in all areas, from regulators to the media, never saw it coming. Maybe if the US had people both at SVB and Regulators cared more about doing their jobs rather than celebrating equity and diversity, perhaps this would never happen.
SVB – Go woke and go broke.
March 13, 2023
Go woke and go broke will be on the tombstone of European civilisation if someone doesn’t soon grab this lunacy by the scruff of the neck.
With our so called education system churning out a mass of woke indoctrinated automatons into the workplace, we can expect this virus to spread through every facet of commerce and industry until it implodes.
March 13, 2023
In the aftermath of 2008 the banks had a real greedfest with the fake money given to them. They loaned and loaned at the lowest rate…free money. None for depositors though!
Not a one of them looked after depositors.
They didn’t need their money!
Will they counterfeit again ( they maybe grasp the inflation concept now?)or will they try to grab what little we have been left with via bailins?
How well has the magik money theory worked out then?
March 13, 2023
One thing is for sure, the regulators won’t be punished. I read that a lot of the larger depositors discovered what was coming and in part precipitated the already rapid collapse, by taking their money out ASAP.
As ever, the small guy loses. Our financial system system is not all it’s cut out to be. A bit like our health system…our transport system…our energy system…our system of government. All self-serving, despite the spin. There is no accountability to the Plebs, because we are not there to be served. Our function is to pay the bills until we own nothing, and be happy.
I wish I could start the week with more optimism.
March 13, 2023
Wanderer the underlying problem is that the plebs are running all of the systems you name and the elite are trying to fund it all.
Same thing happened in South Africa so I have seen it before, those unable to compete got preferential selection to State ‘jobs’.
When Jack is in charge of his Master all are doomed.
Redwood is a rare outlier. We MUST take power to SELECT our candidates freely and present them to the party machines, which they will control! They will also have to control the Civil Service and cut it to the bone.
Redwood said he was asked to explain the bond market to MPs. How can they see anything coming, much less be allowed to VOTE for it to come, when they are so unspeakably ignorant?
March 13, 2023
“Lower for Longer” didn’t work very well for SVB then?
And apparently, this time, investors will be hung out to dry and since this bank dealt with companies who deposited their “Angel payments” and then drew on that for wages…
Wages will not be paid!
Maybe some dosh should be clawed back from Ukraine?
March 13, 2023
If the UK regulators had been doing their job they should have been on top of the situation . My understanding was for the regulators to simply not allow another financial crash by UK banks, they failed again.
March 13, 2023
The BoE was too busy trashing Truss to worry about bank solvency. Just like Hunt is out to bankrupt the country as a whole.
March 13, 2023
Indeed. I have had zero confidence in Bailey/Carney before him/the FCA or the BoE. No confidence in Hunt or Sunak either.
Reported in the Telegraph:- Jeremy Hunt will undermine Brexit by surrendering tax rights, warn Tory MPs
Chancellor told signing OECD agreement is incompatible with ‘taking back control’ as backbench rebellion grows ahead of Budget
Richard Wellings in a tweet suggests:- “The main reason this “Davos gang” was installed is to undermine Brexit. This is why they’re sabotaging the UK economy with punitive taxes and red tape. The establishment want a demoralised country to crawl back into the EU.”
Punitive taxes, red tape & expensive unreliable energy and the total idiocy of net zero. What other possible explanation of their economic suicide agenda is there?
March 13, 2023
“We do not want taxpayers to have to bail them all out.”
No, taxpayers should NOT bail them out.
Once again, the Regulator appears to have been asleep at the wheel but there will be absolutely no negative consequences for them, because there never is. They are a protected species who, no matter how badly they perform, are never penalised. Instead, we have to pay even more attention to their pontificating and prognostications which are treated as though they are Holy Writ.
Move along, don’t ask any awkward questions; just be prepared to have your wallet picked (again) by the Socialists in No.10 and No.11 to pay for the failure.
March 13, 2023
+1
March 13, 2023
The banksters are at it again. How much have they got away with this time? I smell another £trillion on the national debt and cable fallling to $0.50cents on the pound
March 13, 2023
cable?
March 13, 2023
As soon as I read that technology start ups would suffer, alarm bells rang about the risk profile of their lending book. High risk early stage capital should never be financed by on demand consumer deposits. I wonder whether said deposits were being offered far higher interest rates than the market which is always a give away. There is always the possibility of fraud. We read senior risk management was either non existent or more occupied promoting diversity and equality.
Saying that ordinary Americans have a far greater risk appetite hoping for the next billion dollar etc unicorn so were the regulators ‘blinded’ by racy valuations based on froth rather than solid foundations.
Whatever the reasons the Treasury’s record of naïve support to small business resulting in the avoidable loss of billions during Covid gives me zero confidence that money won’t be thrown away again if the ridiculous Chancellor’s words offering help are followed through.
Serious diligence should be done. The problem is their officials don’t have the expertise and the decision will be political not based on sound financial principles.
March 13, 2023
January last year: ‘Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and their investors, today announced it has committed to provide at least $5 billion by 2027 in loans, investments and other financing to support sustainability efforts and the company has set a goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2025.’
https://www.svb.com/news/company-news/silicon-valley-bank-commits-to-$5-billion-in-sustainable-finance-and-carbon-neutral-operations-to-support-a-healthier-planet
Go carbon-neutral, go broke.
March 13, 2023
Treasury and BoE interference again, artificially holding interest rates at crazily low levels.
Please, please will common sense prevail and there will not be a bail out of SVB, otherwise banks will always believe that tax payers and customers are there to benefit them, and not the other way around.
March 13, 2023
+1.
I suspect HSBC will get government inducements – one way or another.
March 13, 2023
I and many of my immediate circle of friends and family have become increasingly irritated by the continual attempts to interfere in the running of the BBC.
On the one hand we are continually told that the BBC must be impartial, yet a man who has donated £400,000 to the party and is under investigation for arranging a huge personal loan to Johnson is appointed as Chairman. The Lineker controversy this weekend shows attempts from the top to censor his entirely reasonable views on the boat people issue.
Now we hear that David Attenborough’s excellent new wildlife series has also been censored because of puppetry from a handfull of far-right MP’s who disagree with his opposition to the destruction of our environment and efforts to rewild it. Sharp and his flunkey Davie must resign immediately and the politicians involved should should keep their views to themselves
March 13, 2023
The disciples of populism – on the grounds that it is “popular” – on this site might want to ask themselves who is the more popular, Gary Lineker or a millionaire Tory donor?
March 13, 2023
Who is Gary Lineker ? NLH!
March 13, 2023
Please provide evidence that the language used by Government was like that used in Nazi Germany during WW2?
It wasn’t about ‘entirely reasonable views on the boat people ‘ – it was his comment on the nature of the criticism of the Government. Reasonable? Really!
March 13, 2023
Habitat is being destroyed by housing developments, but you won’t hear that from the BBC.
March 13, 2023
Yep, the BBC go full eco and sustainability for their climate change religion , but oddly miss out criticising one of the critical factors the British states insane over population policy, I wonder why?
March 13, 2023
It is not necessary to be “far-right” to disagree with re-wilding. Why is it ok for its proponents to express their views, but politicians (charged with running the country) “should keep their views to themselves?”
March 13, 2023
OFF TOPIC. yesterday.
Thousands of homes are without power this afternoon with properties across 10 regions of the UK affected by the outage. The worst affected area is West Sussex with almost 30,000 homes without electricity and the next worst is said to be Greater London with reports of 326 without power.
Other areas affected are Norfolk, Bedford, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Surrey, Kent, and Brighton and Hove. In Norfolk there are 169 properties without power, 98 are affected in Bedford, and in Cambridgeshire the figure is 94. Hertfordshire has 76 properties affected by a power outage and in Surrey there are 61. In Kent the number is 54, in Brighton and Hove it is 47, and there are 32 properties affected in Essex.
March 13, 2023
I started reading this blog in 2008 when Sir John was (I think) the only MP in parliament to oppose the Brown bank bailout. He said – which I strongly agreed with – that failing banks should be provided with cash to meet withdrawals against collateral and should then be restructured at the expense of their shareholders and bond holders. Oh no said all the ‘experts’ that will lead to collapse of the economy (for unspecified reasons). It is interesting to note now that in neither the US nor the U.K. is there the slightest suggestion of adopting the disastrous Brown approach to SVP. SVP U.K. has been sold and SVP US has guaranteed depositors but will either be restructured or sold with equity and bond holders, but not taxpayers, taking the hit. It is some progress, albeit it would be nice to see some acknowledgment from the self-righteous statists 15 years later that they were wrong and Sir John (and a few others outside parliament) were right.
March 13, 2023
The fundamental misconception many contributors seem to have is to think the UK, or UK authorities have any independence.
The last independent decision the UK made, was the invasion of Egypt to reverse the nationalisation of the Suez Canal. Some Nation ( who could it be ) put a stop to that.
Then, don’t forget the invasion of British territory Granada.
Since then, we’ve been allowed all the trappings of statehood, Parliament, the Monarchy, the Queen’s speech, but the UK is nothing other than a North European version of Puerto Rico.
Why on earth does London need a Silicone Valley bank ?
To the question of another commentator, ‘how contagious this is? ‘ Well, Another US bank, Signature bank has just been taken over by the US authorities.
I have occasionally wondered why Michael Foot, and recently Jeremy Corbyn never got to be Prime minister. We’ve certainly had worse. Heath, Blair and likely get worse, Starmer. But it’s probably because both Foot and Corbyn would have attempted to plot their own independent foreign policy, and step one, might have been, we don’t need fifteen US military bases in the UK.
March 13, 2023
Yet another example of why you cannot trust assurances from official bodies, especially when it comes to your health or wealth.
March 13, 2023
Money supply has gone negative in the US for only the 4th time in 130 years.
These reckless people think they can ignore monetarism.
Another very expensive lesson about to not be learned!
We MUST change the people! No reality can change the current incumbents minds!
Hunt MUST drop interest rates (yes – he’s in charge) and taxes. He HAS to get money into the pockets of the people and fast.
March 13, 2023
The BoE appears to have taken a jerky response late in reaction to recent events rather than maintaining control at a point that would have prevented the predictable and unwanted outcome.
March 13, 2023
Ps. And now we read that the pariah, how virtue signalling politicians view it, HSBC has bailed out HMG etc by buying the company so instantly become ‘acceptable’
What a wonderful example of two faced politicians devoid of moral scruples.