My Intervention in the second reading of the Illegal Migration Bill

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Is the Home Secretary also worried that the criminal gangs that are exploiting people in this dreadful way for great profit may also be linked to other types of serious crime and helping to finance other destabilisation?
Suella Braverman – Minister of State for the Home Office:
I am afraid that my right hon. Friend raises a very worrying fact about what we are seeing. When I have spoken to police chiefs around the country, they tell me that criminality—particularly drug supply and usage—is now connected to people who came here illegally on small boats in the first place.
Thirdly, Rwanda is a fundamentally safe country, as affirmed by the High Court. It has a proud track record of helping the world’s most vulnerable, including refugees, for the United Nations.
5 Comments
March 14, 2023
So let’s ask the obvious question that everyone knows the answer to and have been telling my right honourable friend for a few years now. God save us from politicians. Should the right honourable member ask the Home Secretary is she thinks the dingys are full of air or laughing gas.
March 14, 2023
Indeed it has been reported for some years that Criminal gangs are now in control of many of the illegal people who come over and who have sold their future to such criminals/gangmasters for years in order to pay off their transportation debts.
It has also been reported that many are allegedly held in slave like conditions, working for a pittance, and are completely outside of our legal/employment system.
This ongoing criminal fiasco is simply poking two fingers up to our Government/Country.
March 14, 2023
I wouldn’t be surprised if the GHQ for most of these European criminal gangs we hear about is right here in England.
March 14, 2023
Thank you for raising this issue John. Suella confirms our fears so why aren’t more politicians concerned about this side of illegal immigration? Perhaps if they had to live in the real world like we do they may start to take notice.
March 14, 2023
Opponents of the Illegal Migration Bill appear to act as if they favour criminality.