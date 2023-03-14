There was a strong divide in the Commons yesterday, with much better attendance than usual for the debate on the small boats bill. Labour, the SNP and Lib Dems were angry about the idea that people arriving on illegal boats should be asked to leave and will lose their right to apply for asylum here in the UK. They thought this would be against Human Rights law and were on the side of the people paying large fares to gain illegal entry.
Many Conservatives were only concerned about whether this Bill will be strong enough to act as a clear deterrent to people not to spend their money on dangerous crossings, lining the pockets of people traffickers. More concern was expressed about the risk to lives and less about the legal issues. There were questions about whether this Bill would be proof against endless appeals and legal claims against any rejection of an asylum application. The Home Secretary pointed out that many of those coming by illegal means come from safe countries. She told us that many Albanians have now been required to return to their home.
There was argument over the adequacy of existing safe routes. The Opposition spoke as if there were few or no such routes, and as if the UK did not take enough people in need. The government pointed to the Afghan, Syrian, Ukrainian and Hong Kong schemes which are much used. It also reminded the House that there are schemes for people from any qualifying country around the world, with the family reunion route, the Community support route and the general UNHCR scheme. The UK has found homes for a large number of Ukrainians and Hong Kong citizens in recent months.
There was an unwillingness by the Opposition to accept the idea that the country should set a maximum for the numbers of asylum seekers we can take in any given year, given the need to provide good homes, schools, health care and the rest for new arrivals. Most did agree that migrants occupying more and more hotels at taxpayer expense was not a good model, though there was less agreement over how much such emergency accommodation was needed and to what standard. This is going to be a major divide in Parliament over the next few weeks, and will pose a challenge to the Lords.
5 Comments
March 14, 2023
There needs to be a change in the law to enable the Government to deem the person driving one of these boats to be the Captain of the Vessel and therefore responsible in national and maritime law for the safety of the passengers and seaworthiness of the craft. The the law needs to be enforced by arresting the persons at the helm (outboard motor) and charging them appropriately. They would also be liable under the Offences against The Person Act by endangering the lives of others.
This is so simple I cannot imagine why it has not been done. The boats would quickly stop coming if one or two ‘skippers’ were then imprisoned and fined large sums.
No drivers = no boats.
March 14, 2023
Good morning.
Like all the many, many other laws over illegal immigration and the numerous schemes like Rwanda where, for every asylum seeker we give them, they give us one back, this will not work. And I will tell you why.
This is whole business is driven by the need. The need for a better life. Those arriving here have no future in their own countries. They have no education, no prospects and no future. So their only hope is to get to the UK where they know they will get everything. This is why they do not want to stay in France because the French will not give them as much as we do.
Until you reduce the pull factors this whole business will not stop. They will keep coming and, due to the provisions inside the bill all they have to do is claim they are minors and we cannot deport them. The whole thing is a farce.
Go back to my post of a few days ago on this subject. THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO DO !!. DO IT THEY WILL STOP COMING !!!!
March 14, 2023
“given the need to provide good homes, schools, health care and the rest for new arrivals”
Wouldn’t it be nice if the British people could have these things?
March 14, 2023
Very good point Christine.
+1
March 14, 2023
If you stop giving legal aid to those arriving the appeals will stop overnight.
The government has allowed this to become a million billion pound industry