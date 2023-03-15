The government’s proposals in the budget

Today we deliver our Budget for Growth by focusing on the Chancellor’s four pillars of Enterprise, Employment, Education and Everywhere:
Extending 30 hours of childcare a week to working parents of children aged 9 months to 4 years
Paying Universal Credit childcare costs up front rather than in arrears
Introducing reforms to the childcare sector including changes to 2-year-old staff: child ratios from 1:4 to 1:5
Introducing a £25 billion three-year tax cut for business investment
Increasing the annual pension allowance to £60,000 and abolishing the Lifetime Allowance
Establishing a new Universal Support programme for disabled people and the long-term sick
Abolishing the Work Capability Assessment and increasing the Administrative Earning Threshold to 18 hours
Extending the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 for three months
Freezing fuel duty for a thirteenth year, saving the average driver around £200
Delivering a Brexit Pub Guarantee so draught duty will always be less than duty in supermarkets
By doing so we will remove the obstacles that stop businesses investing, tackle the labour shortages that stop them recruiting, break down the barriers that stop people working, and harness British ingenuity to make us a science and technology superpower.