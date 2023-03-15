The government’s proposals in the budget



Today we deliver our Budget for Growth by focusing on the Chancellor’s four pillars of Enterprise, Employment, Education and Everywhere: Extending 30 hours of childcare a week to working parents of children aged 9 months to 4 years Paying Universal Credit childcare costs up front rather than in arrears Introducing reforms to the childcare sector including changes to 2-year-old staff: child ratios from 1:4 to 1:5 Introducing a £25 billion three-year tax cut for business investment Increasing the annual pension allowance to £60,000 and abolishing the Lifetime Allowance Establishing a new Universal Support programme for disabled people and the long-term sick Abolishing the Work Capability Assessment and increasing the Administrative Earning Threshold to 18 hours Extending the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 for three months Freezing fuel duty for a thirteenth year , saving the average driver around £200 Delivering a Brexit Pub Guarantee so draught duty will always be less than duty in supermarkets

By doing so we will remove the obstacles that stop businesses investing , tackle the labour shortages that stop them recruiting , break down the barriers that stop people working , and harness British ingenuity to make us a science and technology superpower.