My Telegraph article

We need a better paid jobs, more investment, good news, growth type of budget . This one promotes more employment with useful measures to encourage more people to get into the workforce which is welcome. It also comes with higher taxes, higher state spending and an increased role for the state in the economy.This is not yet the march of the makers, the liberation of the growers, the freeing of the small businesses, the attraction of the big companies and investors that could boost our output, cut our imports and lift our spirits. This is a budget that rightly says the wholehearted socialism of the Opposition parties would be worse, but thinks a bit of socialism is what is needed. It includes unfunded spending increases.
This budget prolongs energy subsidies, imposing windfall taxes and higher corporation taxes on energy suppliers and VAT on domestic energy consumers and motorists. Why the money go round? Why big taxes on energy when the price of energy is too high and has been so inflationary ? It looks as if adopting the Opposition’s favoured higher energy taxes will cut investment in domestic oil and gas making us more dependent on imported fossil fuels with their added property of increasing world CO 2 in their production and transport. Without more domestic energy the tax revenues will slump from the sector, the balance of payments tilts further into the red and we lose the well paid highly productive jobs. Why continuing subsidies for higher income homes to cushion the costs of using luxury levels of energy at home?
Windfall taxes now on wind farms don’t help much either, particularly on top of a big lack of grid capacity making it difficult to connect new investment to customers if a business did still want to try.
Just when Spain runs out of water for salads and Dutch food is hit by their government wanting to stop the farming the Uk opts to subsidise wilding, taking land out of food production altogether. The policy adds to the food miles and leaves us less to fall back on when the imports dry up. Instead of more tax revenue from growing and selling more this approach needs extra taxes to pay the subsidies to do nothing.
Much of industry needs large quantities of fossil fuel to produce iron, steel, ceramics, glass, chemicals, aluminium and much else. The UK imposes one of the highest carbon taxes in the world, hikes the corporation tax and then wonders why so much is closing. Susbsidies are ploughed in to offset some of the taxes, but too little too late to save some at risk plants.We end up importing more, with more CO 2 created by the transport to get the products here. The taxpayer has to pay to stave off more closures.
The motor industry had a great technical and market strength in cleaner more efficient diesel engines. These are now being closed down, with the government proposing to ban all new diesel and petrol cars by 2030. No other main car producer country plans such an early phase out. The industry is rushing to end investment in the UK and to shut factories ahead of the deadline. The advice to the industry to make electric cars here has not resulted in a surge to do so as the UK struggles to attract enough battery capacity . The industry finds many more people are put off buying new diesels than want to buy new electrics.
We could expand small businesses rapidly if they would lift the VAT threshold. Small business innovates, offers flexible service and can move quickly. We could start more businesses if the tax regime was friendlier for self employed people trying to build multi client businesses. We need more small building, repair and maintenance firms amongst others.
We could keep and attract much more investment here if we set a competitive corporation tax rate. Why not match the Irish rate? The EU and the Protocol seems to want align us in other respects with rules and laws in Ireland so why not do so with their most successful business policy? We know it works.Ireland raises so much more business tax than we do per person thanks to so many more companies setting up business there.Investment allowances help a bit, but large companies look at the longer term profits and cash flow of an 8nvestment which are seriously hit by a 31% increase in the tax charge.
A lot of socialism as recommended by Opposition parties takes you on a walk along a path paved with good intentions through mediocrity to poverty. A windfall tax here, a subsidy there, a price control here, a nationalised or government led business there and gradually you deter and lose private capital and competitive enterprise. Go the whole way like Venezuela and you end up with permanently empty shelves, rationing and an absence of investment. Talented people rush for the exit . Doing a bit of socialism will not increase the supply of homes, energy or food to ease our shortages. We need a capacity revolution. Cut the tax rates and grow more. Cut the rates and cut the deficit. Every time Conservative governments have cut business and income tax rates they have grown the revenues. The photo of Nigel Lawson in Number 11 should remind the government that even a little bit of Conservatism can work wonders.
March 17, 2023
Good morning.
Yes, Sir John we could do that and more but, for that we need a Conservative government.
My main concern now is inflation and the folding of U.S. banks and investment funds. The U.S. Fed’ is not having as much success with curbing inflation and rates may have to increase. This has led to many firms (eg SVB) who are sensitive to such changes and the potential knock on effects. We here have seen the problem that sudden high interest rates cause (pension funds).
With inflation eating away at peoples spending power and the anticipated fall in the housing market, due either late this year or early next, has the government factored in the massive blackhole that the loss in Stamp Duty / Housing Tax will have ? I have long argued that the government should never have got its grubby fingers on the sale of homes. It does not between other private transaction, so why homes ?
Less is more.
March 17, 2023
Mark,
Your first line is the key. We have a Tory party in name only pursuing socialist policies and a labour party in thrall to the vocal wokey-cokey DEI brigade.
I fear for the UK and the rest of Western democracy. Who can point to a pro-capitalist, free enterprise, small government country? I’ll be drawing up my emmigration papers and heading there.
March 17, 2023
@PeteB I would suggest that as the Tory/Conservative party was excluded from the normal process of choosing their leader, a PM, hence a Government, it should not all be lumped in with showing any sign of approval of the Socialist, destruct the UK so as to return to the EU cabal we now have. Bring in the Dutch Farmers!
March 17, 2023
Oh taking permanent ownership of a big % of Britains homes was too much for the thieves to resist. They get their share when sold and keep the it asset! It’s called ‘having your cake and eating it’.
This is going to end badly.
March 17, 2023
What can you expect from a government and party whose main policy is the destruction of the UK economy through “net zero “. The ship of fools sails on.
March 17, 2023
Correct
March 17, 2023
The housing market won’t fall that much, too many people chasing too few properties.
US inflation was down to 6% this week so no immediate interest increases
March 17, 2023
As ever good sense says that you couldn’t be more wrong.
As for getting people to join the workforce, if – as these Tories always will – you remove the protections which go some way to prevent work per se from being grinding, demeaning, precarious, poorly-paid, dangerous, unhealthy and the rest, then anyone who is not forced to do it does not.
However, whatever the economic arguments, preserving that position is essential to many Tories for no other reason than to teach the ordinary employed person to know their place, and which would appear to remain paramount.
March 17, 2023
Mark B,
Your first sentence says it all. We only have about 100 real Conservatives in the Commons. If Reform take to the stage they could achieve what the Brexit Party achieved in our last Euros. Theg currently reflect Conservative thinking.
March 17, 2023
I agree entirely. Yes, they absolutely do reflect current Conservative thinking, as the ERG demonstrate repeatedly.
March 17, 2023
The Farmers Party won in Denmark, perhaps the Reform Party could win a few here ….the people aren’t happy with net-zero
March 17, 2023
Much later, Conservatives might be a better party when they change back to maintaining the qualities that Thatcher achieved.
Until then, joining the Reform Party and donating to their efforts toward power will help tug Conservative MPs away from making us poorer.
March 17, 2023
Good Morning,
If you take out increased government spending from this years GDP forecast, we’d be deep in recession. This is the nonsense of government GDP reporting. As I’ve said before, you need to look at GDP, EX government borrowing. You’d then see a very different picture, sadly.
Sorry Sir J, this is just Tory PCP economic mismanagement, and the PCP are not fit for office.
March 17, 2023
More investment in self would make a start. That way more of us would be able to look after ourselves and the children we create, without having to pay what the Govt charges to do such jobs on our behalf; plus funding all those who act carelessly about themselves, and the children they create, but prefer others to support for life.
March 17, 2023
This is a job destroying budget which kills off the private sector in favour of the public sector.
I object to subsidising childcare at enormous cost when the recipient only pays a fraction back in taxes. It doesn’t make sense.
If this will get people back to work the proof will be if my 47 year ild perfectly fit stepson is forced to get a job. He,s spent 20 of the past 27 years unemployed and there’s no sanctions to force him into work.
March 17, 2023
The aim is simple. It is to destroy the United Kingdom as a fully functioning sovereign entity
Brexit revenge has been almost achieved with Labour in government the final victory
Voting Labour and Tory is destroying this nation
March 17, 2023
It should be as plain as the nose on one’s face, alas it seems not to be to many.
The old ‘my party right or wrong’ line, which is just plain wrong.
March 17, 2023
That is why they have a deaf ear to those that empower and pay them
March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023
Government are missing a few tricks and are not thinking outside the box.
Yesterday I was working in a secondary school as a Teaching Assistant with a mixed class of 12-13 year old sadly the hard-core activists with their mobile phones, drinking bottles of Cola, eating sweets constantly talking and disrupting the teacher knowing just how far to push before stopping were wasting so much time and the teachers still battled on trying to present an interesting lesson for those wanting to learn.
I explained to my group that they have 3 years if they are lucky to get their acts together if they wanted a worthwhile job as at the moment they were bordering on being unemployable. I got them interested in what was being attempted to be taught was essential in the real world of commerce and industry from my experiences.
We are starting too late, in that children need to be taught pro actively within the curriculum to identify what they are being taught has a important position in the work place. More lessons should be clearly identified as work place linked.
Start to set clear goals of the paths ahead other than a paper qualification.
March 17, 2023
I helped out voluntarily at a local school with a project aimed at the same age group, to prepare them for future employment. How to present themselves, sell themselves etc.
One of those volunteering with me gave a fantastic speech explaining to these children that stardom/fame etc. only comes knocking to the very few. He went on to highlight the merits of engineering/medicine/architecture etc etc as opposed to the froth of fame. A couple of the teachers walked out, clearly not impressed.
As for behaviour, well sadly I see this lack of basic manners in many much older people at certain classes I attend. These children will be learning this trait from their parents and even grandparents.
March 17, 2023
You’re doing good work, Turboterrier, but you and your colleagues are being undermined by a headteacher who will not set, or uphold, rules on mobile phones, food and drink in classrooms.
March 17, 2023
TT, well done. Agreed.
March 17, 2023
Very good piece.
“The photo of Nigel Lawson in Number 11 should remind the government that even a little bit of Conservatism can work wonders.”
That you need to be saying that to a government that is ostensibly Conservative, says it all.
Our ruling class (outside Westminster too) is the biggest danger we face. If there is not radical change they will destroy our freedom, our economy our health and our culture. What a ghastly legacy for our children.
March 17, 2023
What has happened to the old philosophy that Less is More?
Less or no waste = more profit
Less unskilled labour = more high skilled profitable workforce.
Less unprofitable customer call backs = more efficiency and profit
Less more costly reworks and customer complaints = more repeat business and recommendations.
March 17, 2023
TT,
We already have the philosophy from Professor Deming of MIT. This transposed to ISO9000 and QS9000, which is why most japanese cars do not break down and have good residual values.
March 17, 2023
Then ego got in the way, tried and proven ISO is sidelined to silly CE markings and now UKCA
March 17, 2023
Profit today labels you as a fossil fuel loving capitalist who hates immigrants and wants to kill the planet ….labels used by communists during the Russian revolution …the winning magic business model today is subsidy and socialism
March 17, 2023
The photo of Nigel Lawson should also remind us of the need to ditch the bonkers climate alarmism & the man net zero religion. His book:- An Appeal to Reason: A Cool Look at Global Warming is excellent.
Cheap reliable energy, a bonfire of red tape and far less government is what is needed.
The net zero renewables agenda is mad for three reasons – all of which are true but any one alone is sufficient.
1. CO2 is not a serious threat to climate – see the excellent recent Happer Lindzen report. On balance bit more CO2 is a net good. We live in a relative dearth historically of this harmless plant, crop and tree food.
2. The solutions pushed – wind, solar, biofuels, EVs, walking, heat pumps, public transport, walking… make no significant difference even just to UK CO2 production (when properly and full accounted for). They just export it and the jobs.
3. Russia, India, China, America… will (v. sensibly) just keep burning cheap coal regardless.
March 17, 2023
But wasn’t Nigel Lawson the one who said we did not need manufacturing?
Our bright, shiny future was in the City…….doing unspeakable tricks with money….
March 17, 2023
@LL; “just keep burning cheap coal regardless.”
If only the UK could, no other country sealed off, more or less put beyond (safe) access, 500+ years of cheap coal…
March 17, 2023
But the Tories just can’t do it, they’ve had 13 years to fix the country and every year they become more labour, more socialist, more EU WEF UN
The Tory government(s) just can’t bring about Tory principles of business & economics, principles of sovereignty & democracy, principles of market forces & freedom of choice …they just can’t do it
March 17, 2023
The Social Marxists have infiltrated universities and their protege have infiltrated Government.
When Blair said “education, education, education”.
What he meant was “infiltration, infiltration, infiltration”.
March 17, 2023
Honestly though…is it the opposition or the INFILTRATION?
Plus when it looked as if the tories ( with an 80 seat majority) could actually be an effective Conservative Party….they blew it totally.
March 17, 2023
That should be Bunter Boris’ epitaph, ‘He had the wherewithal to do great deeds, but he blew it on partying and indulgence.
March 17, 2023
True Cuibono. If we had a conservative Party (not the Conservative Party) on the ballot next time around they could do well. We certainly need an electoral revolution on the scale of the Brexit vote or bigger.
I am heartened by the amazing result of the Dutch Farmers in their Senate election – from zero to being the joint largest Party. Under a PR system of course, but one lives in hope.
March 17, 2023
@Wanderer +1
Yes, the Dutch Farmers have shown the way.
March 17, 2023
@Cuibono; Yes, but that is what happens a with one-trick pony, “Get Brexit Done”, then what? Don’t blame the policy malaise on Covid, other countries had as tight or far more stringent working restrictions on their politicians but still legislated effectively. As for “Infiltration”, I assume you mean within the Conservative party (?), perhaps, but such infiltration has not been from Socialists, after all the modern Conservative party has long accepted a roll for the State and a mixed economy, even Mrs Thatcher accepted it to a point.
When a steam engine runs out of steam, when the IC engine has no fuel, both are just useless lumps of iron…
March 17, 2023
Cuibono. Makes you think the Tories and Labour are already a coalition
March 17, 2023
@Cuibono, then again are these actually Conservatives. I believe the Conservative Party as a whole is Conservative, I could even stretch that to a good chunk of those that call themselves Conservative MP’s are. What we mustn’t loose site of is that the Conservative Party was denied the option to choose their leader, therefore PM so this is what we end up with.
As the Conservative party membership was denied a vote, will the membership get out and campaign in the up and coming General Election. If they do they will be acting as numpties who enjoy being kicked in the teeth.
March 17, 2023
A very depressing read Sir John. Do Sunak and Hunt really want to destroy our economy? I really think they do. Why?
March 17, 2023
If this had been the budget speech, we would all be walking on air.
March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023
Our debt stands at £2.4 trillion, or 97% of GDP. This is equivalent to around £35,000 per person in the UK. Apart from anything else, it doesn’t come cheap.
Liz Truss’s budget did not help. It made low tax look very dangerous.
And BBC, ITV and even LBC spend their entire day griping that this or that group desperately needs government money urgently or it will collapse.
And then there is the suicide note called Net Zero… (They seem to have gone a bit quiet over the cold snap).
March 17, 2023
But we’ve got loads of money, we must have …£2,000 cash bonus to the 321,624 nurses and £2.9 million to investigate nuclear power on the moon ….we don’t even have a spaceship
March 17, 2023
In your list of high energy industries you missed out cement – you know, the vital ingredient for building on our green, wooded land and potential for farming.
March 17, 2023
“Dutch food is hit by their government wanting to stop the farming”
That is tabloid writing and far from the truth:
Dutch food was hit by high energy cost, forcing greenhouses to run at lower capacity.
March 17, 2023
JR: “We need a better paid jobs, more investment, good news, growth type of budget . ”
This from a supporter of the current government. The same government that has been in power for a decade. The same administration that gratuitously curtailed individual liberty and human rights. Played a cruel confidence trick on the population at large ( we know it now, thanks to the bovine Matt Hancock ), and force medicated the gullible. In contravention of the Nuremberg convention. People who were so medicated, certainly didn’t have all the facts at their disposal, and thus, could not by definition have made an informed choice.
But all Redwood can come out with is the same old tat he’s been writing about for years.
What a waste of electrons.
March 17, 2023
It’s 3 maybe 4 out of 10 for this budget and government. Very disappointing, a wasted opportunity and almost certainly means a Labour govt at the election. But Labour would be even worse. Listen to the likes of reeves Starmer and cooper. They have absolutely nothing to propose. in so far as it’s possible to discern any policies it’s yet more borrowing and taxes, make the public sector even more bloated, ever more govt intervention in markets, and presumably – though they won’t say it, cave into the EU on any and every point of dispute. With that choice no wonder we’ve got an investment and productivity problem!
I have to remind people that had we had a smooth transition from Boris to Rishi last summer we would not now have hunt as chancellor and the blob would not have taken the control it did after the abysmal mess created by Liz Truss, who was wholly inadequate for the role of PM. Much as I agree with Sir John on most issues, I fear when the history books are written that choice of Truss will be seen as the pivotal political error by the free market right of the Conservative Party.
March 17, 2023
The moves to get some disabled candidates into jobs and keep those who become disabled in jobs when they are working are positive. However the money being spaffed on childcare would be better spent on Access to Work, more people to administer and more money for adjustments.
Most adjustments are one off costs after which the worker is productive. Childcare is a four year ongoing commitment.
Being a parent is a choice, disability isn’t.
March 17, 2023
It confirms that the conservative party in government has nothing to offer a post Brexit UK. Labour has nothing to the power of ten. The British people have a lot to offer with the help of visionary leadership, so the big question is who can offer it. There are about 100 real Conservatives in the Commons and a Reform Party with a manifesto of, dare I say it, Conservative ideas. They need linking up to put a stop to this drive to mediocrity without a map.
March 17, 2023
I have just received my year end payslip.
Total tax deducted from my potential earnings (including ERS as they could be paid to me instead of the government was 46%. Add 8% for workplace pension which could also have been paid direct to me or not paid by me and I have been taxed @ 54% of my earnings.
Frozen thresholds won’t improve that next year but if I was on benefits I would be guaranteed an inflationary increase. Trebles all round
March 17, 2023
Two points if I may;
1/. Diesel engines, they were never clearer, nor necessarily more efficient, just zero CO2 emissions, and at one time taxed less!
2/. As for salads, strange how our northern European near neighbors still had plenty of southern European grown salads on their shop shelves, in fact some had an excess of supply. That said, I agree with the Secretary of State from DEFRA, even if she did put her point in a rafter indirect way (and thus baffling to the tabloid media), we should learn to eat seasonally again.
March 17, 2023
The article makes sense and surely many people can relate it to their own day to day economic business.
Why would you not be self-sufficient and keep your money in house but instead splash out needlessly at high cost.
Why would you claim something to be a danger, yet do everything to increase that danger by denying it a foothold in your own home and importing it at high cost from elsewhere.
A merry go round indeed, one of utter madness it seems.
I can only conclude that this climate emergency death by CO2 fable isn’t quite the big bad wolf we are told and something else is at play.
Like the covid nonsense where people were not dropping down dead in the streets, people only need to open their eyes and the contradictions are lit up like a Christmas tree for all to see.
There are none so blind as the saying goes.
March 17, 2023
This woeful government hanging on for the sake of it enacting labour policies. For goodness sake put you and us out of our misery, call an election and put Starmer into power. At least he will be honest about his politics unlike you. We are getting the policies, we might as well get the government,
You can then reflect in opposition, and hopefully the centrists selling out conservatism will have been voted out/moved to the Lib Dims and the Right can reset under the likes of Patel. Braverman, Badenoch.
If you personally and similar thinking colleagues have any conscience whatsoever, you will vote against this appalling budget.
March 17, 2023
Maybe though, our problem has been that all govt.s always refuse to understand the concept of dividing a cake into too many pieces.
Did this country over-invest in education and healthcare to the detriment of industry? Probably well before Thatcherism.
Where did that get us…we now have NO health service and as Turboterrier can attest …education…well!
Over investment in the wrong things in the wrong way?
March 17, 2023
I understand that the Lifetime Allowance on Pensions (LTA) for this current tax year is £1.073 million and will be abolished from April 2023. Consequently is the rumour true that those who have spent years as refuse collectors or working at supermarket check-outs for example, cannot wait to come out of retirement and resume their previous careers thus boosting their pensions?
Incidentally the reason that a photograph of Nigel Lawson hangs in 11 Downing Street is because the occupants of that address have no idea who he is and are waiting for someone to tell them.
March 17, 2023
Well, Sir John, you don’t sound at all happy with the direction our government is taking the country. Join the club. Maybe now you will realise we have been infiltrated by WEF traitorous stooges whose only aim is to sacrifice our country for the benefit of the super-rich.
We see the same pattern of bad political decisions in all western countries. This period will go down in history as the self-inflicted suicide of a great nation.
All I can suggest is people stock up with food and essentials, spread their money around, and plant a garden. We haven’t seen anything yet. Once they control the money with their digital currency and the food with their food hubs there will be riots.
So sad as it didn’t have to be this way.
March 17, 2023
This budget was the chance to try and turn around the dire prospects for the so called Conservatives come the next general election. Instead we got a socialist budget from a ConSocialist party.
Its becoming increasingly obvious that Sunak and Hunt want Labour to win the next election so they can take us back into the EU and the nonTories can say it was nothing to do with us Guv.
March 17, 2023
Sir John, You with your connections, if you cannot get your ideas for improvement of the economy across to Sunak and Jeremy Hunt before the budget is finalised and before it is passed in the House then what is the point in writing articles in the Telegraph post everything and afterwards. Worse still if you did manage to get your advice and suggestions across but nobody is paying attention – well then as I say – what is the point?
March 17, 2023
When you look at the situations faced in the UK, be it business growth, the economy as a whole, inflation, cost of living, even the NHS, and so on and so on, it all comes down to 13 years of miss-management by pseudo Conservative Governments.
Every situation in the UK today has been worsened by the members of this particular so-called Conservative Government. It is compounded by their refusal to manage, refusal to work to a balanced budget. The obvious answer is the are taking their orders from their master in the ‘Blob’ (Civil Servants, Treasury, OBR, BoE etc even the EU Commission) who them selves are concerned to create empires to shield themselves from the ‘plebs’. What the Conservative Government is certainly not doing is working for the greater good, serving those that empowered them or feeling obliged to carry out the duties of a proper Conservative Government.
March 17, 2023
Excellent article today, just a shame you’re in opposition with your own government. Your article would make a great basis for a new manifesto
March 17, 2023
“Why big taxes on energy when the price of energy is too high and has been so inflationary ?”
Make no mistake, the high price of energy is a result of our energy policies and the rigging of the wholesale electricity market.