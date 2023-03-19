Central Banks lurch from inflationary policy to banking squeeze

Readers of this site will know I was critical of the Bank of England, Federal Reserve Board in the USA and the EU’s ECB for continuing money printing in 2021 well into recovery. Coupled with interest rates at zero it was bound to be very inflationary. So it proved. China and Japan did not do this and kept inflation down to around 2% despite importing a lot of dear energy.
They will also know that last year whilst agreeing with rises in rates I warned against Quantitative tightening, selling government bonds at ever larger losses to tighten money yet more. It was this policy announced by the Bank of England just before the Kwarteng mini budget that drove bonds down. The Bank of England had to reverse its policy the following week and buy up some bonds to restore stability. They showed they controlled the prices of the bonds, letting them fall too far then rallying them sharply. It was the impact of the falling bonds on pension funds including the Bank’s own that spooked them.
I also thought the Fed was overdoing the bond sales. Last week two US banks collapsed, and a third sought substantial financial help. The share prices of a few US banks show investors are worrying about them. Losses on government bonds were part of the problem at Silicon Valley Bank when it went down.The Fed had to announce a large line of credit for banks generally and pump liquidity into the markets to avoid further bank runs, reversing some of the excessive tightness of money brought on by bond sales. Just like the Bank of England with its pensions problems.
The ECB has only just started Quantitative tightening and says it has no bank troubles in its area. Credit Suisse was just over the border and said to be a one off. Nonetheless a few EU commercial banks have suffered sharp falls in share prices over the last week so the ECB should not be complacent. The main UK banks were much strengthened after 2009 and are not being fingered in the markets.
So why do these Central banks lurch from obviously inflationary policies to clearly over tight ones that threaten pension funds or banks in their areas? They ignore the growth rates of money and credit, failing to see that too much money usually brings on inflation and too little brings company and weak bank collapses.
The Central banks now share a dilemma. Carry on tightening and they could cause another crash. Relax too much and they could reignite inflation. That is why they should aim for a steady moderate increase in money and credit to avoid inflationary and deflationary shocks. The Bank of England should not carry on selling bonds at big losses. Commercial banks will now be tougher over new loans given the fears that stalk the markets.
The ECB which was very slow to try to curb the inflation it had encouraged needs to learn from the Bank of England’s bitter experience with the pension funds and from the USA losing a couple of banks.
Is it any wonder that the international banking system is appearing unstable so many countries are charging lemming like towards Net Zero and all its associated parts without the massive investment required in the nuts and bolts infrastructures for it to have a cat in hells chance of actually succeeding.
There is an ever growing number of scientists, engineers, scholars, even politicians who are against all the super hype that has poured out of these “expert committees” that have sold their doomsday predictions to the gullible pressure groups within political parties.
The globalists can desire whatever they want, but it comes at a heck of a price for the critical masses who are not convinced in its objectives raising doubts and uncertainty.
Banks hate it, its too unsettling and high risk.
I am currently reading a magnificent book on the ‘long century’ – the era from approximately 1480 to 1620 in Europe that is generally referred to as the Renaissance.
All the troubles and benefits that we grumble and moan about today were being grumbled and moaned about then – the overwhelming increase in population, how to go about getting taxes paid, the possibility of achieving a Europe-wide governing (or at least advisory) body, the violence of the young, the real value of money and so on.
I fear we live in a loop – centuries long in some cases – that condemns us all to believe we have the answers to everything, only to find that we actually don’t.
Carry on the good work Sir John, but don’t expect anyone in a position of influence to listen to you
History may not repeat but it rhymes.
Have a look at “The fourth turning” for more examples of how generations cycle through particular characteristics. Or look at Roy Dallio’s writings on credit cycles.
Unfortunately those in power don’t appear to learn from history.
Well you know the saying, ” He who ignores history is likely to repeat its errors.” or words to that effect.
Pass laws to criminalise woke fascism before it destroys our nation
Just satirise it, daily.
@DOM; Indeed, but first one would have to define what “fascism” is and is not, careful of what you wish for…
A better way, as @agricola says, just satirise it, daily.
They do it on purpose.
Yes.
You can’t build back better unless first you’ve destroyed everything.
A judge has stopped an Iranian who r*p*d a British woman from being deported. This now means illegal immigrants will do this to women to stop being deported. They will get free housing and food for 2 years with good behaviour then British citizenship and benefits for life. A much better outcome than being sent back to living in Iran.
Please explain to me why British women should vote for the Conservative Party?
‘Carry on Banking’ ensues, but Kenneth Williams or Charles Hawtrey would act better as governers than Andrew Bailey or George Carney.
The ABC of monetarism. It’s almost inconceivable that the central banks are oblivious to these basic laws. Of course administered price rises do add to the problem if the administration refuses to reverse that disaster even in the face of inflation.
But then the medical establishment has stoked a health crisis – Bridgen explained it.
The Defence Department don’t know that a war is unwinnable when you run out of ammunition.
The King is on the board of the WEF, annoyed that there is still ice in the Arctic after 50 years of predicting there would be none ‘in 5 years’.
The Archbishop of Canterbury does not even mention the killing of thousands of Christians annually.
The women of the ruling elitists Van der Leyen and Nuland, think that 6 men in a boat can be sold as the perpetrators of the Nordstream disaster.😂😂
And the peasants make effigies of their President to burn – practising. And nobody knows why!
You are of course correct; this is all part of the plan. War is coming, it has to we are too many mouths to feed. Why do you think the super-rich are buying up farms in the mid-west.
Nobody in the know makes money from stability.
+1
Agree.
And it struck me that the SVB collapse will put an end to a lot of tech innovation. Very convenient for some?
The speculators make money when the market rises, and they make money when the market falls.
The Central Banks and Regulators are not protecting the interests of the little people who are worst affected at the wide swinging of policies intended to ensure their Governments can carry on squandering £billions regardless of the idiocy of their schemes.
They are banksters who are doing the Globalists and Governments’ dirty work – which is why they are never held to account for their actions.
And the speculators make money.
Perhaps central bankers should take a long holiday , as when at their desks they are constantly trying to correct their own screwups only to create the next screwup.