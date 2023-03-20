The Northern Ireland Protocol

There is a Statutory Instrument on the order paper for the Commons to debate and approve on Wednesday concerning the so called Stormont brake. This is putting the cart before the horse. Parliament first needs to have a full debate on the draft Agreement. I reproduced yesterday some of the questions the European Scrutiny Committee poses over this complex set of changes to our constitution. I have set out before on this site my own concerns about what has been agreed.
The government has still to tell us which EU laws will apply in Northern Ireland, how wide ranging the powers of the European Court of Justice will be, what limits are placed on our ability to impose VAT and Excise taxes, why EU law on many items applies to trade between GB and NI and why it applies to factories and farms in the province not exporting to the EU. They have not yet released the forms traders will need to fill in to send goods from GB to NI or what are the terms of the trusted trader scheme which shippers will need to join and follow.
The brake itself is a burdensome arrangement. If two parties and the requisite number of NI Assembly members want to apply it, the UK government then has to decide if the criteria are met to allow its use and if they wish to use it, bearing in mind the ability of the EU to take retaliatory action. I can imagine UK government lawyers and officials urging caution any time some politicians wished to use the brake. When the EU built up the number of areas that could proceed by majority voting rather than unanimity in the EU we were always told there was the Luxembourg Compromise. This was a self styled emergency brake which we could apply to an item we disagreed with which had gained the necessary majority to become law. The UK never used it and in due course it was deemed to no longer exist. When I wanted to use it as the UK’s single market Minister I was blocked from doing so. If we had enjoyed an effective legislative brake on laws we did not like we would probably still be in the EU today. Instead the railroading of laws onto us was one of the main reasons we voted to leave.
The Protocol should not be embedded into UK and international law. The Agreement looks as if it leaves too many EU laws applying to NI, still places obstacles in the way of GB to NI internal trade and does not allow us either a veto over laws nor a unilateral way out of this worrying Agreement.
3 Comments
March 20, 2023
Good morning.
Whatever happened to, “No deal is better than a bad deal” ?
The source of all our problems has been the UK Parliament and Whitehall. We are a divided nation (the governing class on one side, and the governed on the other) and, like all divided nations, we will fall.
I think it is time Ulster had a referendum on joining the RoI. If they did that there would be little else for the EU to hold over us, although they might try the same trick with Gib’ and the Channel Islands 😉
March 20, 2023
Your conclusion is absolutely correct. No Protocol, thank you very much!
The majority (against huge odds) voted to leave the EU. We didn’t have a rosy vision of the country being split into parts where EU law would prevail and where we had internal borders to our trade. The political class (with a few honourable exceptions like our host) have stitched us up, all along. They disgust me.
March 20, 2023
“On Wednesday in the House of Commons following Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak intends to subvert normal democratic Parliamentary processes and serve up the United Kingdom’s sovereignty on a silver platter to the EU Commission.”
Source: facts4eu.org