My Interview with GB News, where I spoke about the Spring Budget, going for economic growth and particularly the need for lower taxes on small businesses and on people’s incomes.
You can find the interview below between: 1:17:14-1:26:57
March 21, 2023
Sir JR
Considering the size of the audience of GB news who really cares_
March 21, 2023
As you explain, wanting growth is not enough rather the Government has to implement measures to bring it. And those need to go well beyond tinkering about with nursery place availability.
(As you will be well aware, the shortages afflicting this country extend also to leadership. It was notable that Sir Starmer made a speech approving of economic growth very soon after an earlier Comment of mine appeared here a short while ago suggesting that you were a more effective Leader of the Opposition than the putative one. Further proof that this is a magic diary!)
March 21, 2023
Indeed, but alas your Con-Socialist party has been taken over by tax, borrow, print, waste, over regulate and demand expensive & intermittent & unreliable energy too. Then for good measure they want to tie us into the EU using his Windsor knot/noose.
As to Boris recklessly misleading the House of Commons what about Sunak (I believe that the Covid vaccines are safe and effective) or Blair’s weapons of mass destruction within 45 mins (but I do not actually know what these weapons are) or Sunak/Hunt again inflation is due to Putin and Covid – no it is mainly due to your money printing, the idiotic lock downs, the vast government waste, over taxation and your potty net zero agenda, the net harm vaccines… Sunak. But no it is the Boris birthday cake that is clearly the most serious matter.
March 21, 2023
The Truss/Kwasi budget was mainly blown out of the water by the daft action the appallingly run BoE (so who was pulling the strings here?) –
Correct JR.
March 21, 2023
An excellent interview! I particularly like the way you pointedly refused to be drawn into thestupid Boris fluff and tried to highlight the issue of REAL importance, that of the constitutional destruction of our country.
On the issue of income tax, I am a bit disappointed however that you do not seem to support focusing on raising the personal allowance. If this were raised to £20,000 it would take all those on the minimum wage out of the tax system, which would be fairer, reduce the administrative cost of raising trivial amounts of money, and be very electorally popular with your blue-collar voters! Raising the personal allowance also benefits those on higher pay (especially if you abolish the taper), so ALL the people – and all your supporters – will be better off. By increasing living standards it also reduces pressure on wage demands. Why not make this the personal taxation priority?