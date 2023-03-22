Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, what recent estimate he has made of the level of (a) oil and (b) gas production in the UK in the next two years. (160096)
Tabled on: 07 March 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero does not estimate levels of future UK oil and gas production. Projections are made by the North Sea Transition Authority and are published here: https://www.nstauthority.co.uk/data-centre/data-downloads-and-publications/production-projections/.
The answer was submitted on 15 Mar 2023 at 14:42.
Comment
This was an unhelpful answer showing a lack of interest in domestic oil and gas output. Surely the Energy Department charged with providing greater national security of energy supplies should be able and willing to inform people of the current energy situation and say something about how they intend to improve it.
1 Comment
March 22, 2023
Good morning.
With respect, Sir John he did answer your question.
Getting oil out of the North Sea, especially now, is both difficult and expensive. Only smaller more efficient companies are looking and, thanks to this governments wrongful attitude towards these companies, is driving away investment and therefore production.
It is good though that you are asking these and other questions on other topics and I for one are very happy that you do and will continue to do so.
Nice to see an MP and someone part of the Legislature doing his job.