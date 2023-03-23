My Interventions in the Northern Ireland Stormont Brake debate

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Why do EU laws apply under this agreement to businesses in Northern Ireland that are not trading with the EU? How many EU laws apply, and why can we not see a list of them?
Chris Heaton-Harris (Secretary of State for Northern Ireland):
It is less than 3%. This preserves access for Northern Ireland businesses to the single market, and yesterday I listed a whole host of different areas in which these EU laws are disapplied in Northern Ireland.
3 Comments
March 23, 2023
One question answered out of three.
That one answer could have been ‘ almost 3 per cent! ‘
March 23, 2023
Whether it is 3% or 99% it makes no difference. Businesses not trading with Ireland should not be involved.
Fullstop.
March 23, 2023
The questions asked about which laws APPLY and remain unanswered.
Also, a percentage is a portion. The question asked ‘how many?’ and why a list of them is not shown.