The Protocol Vote

22 Conservative MPs including myself voted against the Statutory Instrument on the so called Stormont brake. Some said it was also a vote against the principle of the Agreement with the EU though that did not appear in the motion. It is reported that another 48 Conservative MPs abstained. The Statutory Instrument carried with a massive majority with all the Opposition parties other than the DUP voting for the government proposal.
The government only allowed 90 minutes to debate this wide ranging Agreement and constitutional change. Several MPs were unable to make speeches at all, several were limited to just 3 minutes and I only got a few seconds at the end. The Commons proceeded to an early adjournment at around 4.15 in the afternoon, showing that we could easily have had a four hour debate on this to accommodate more views and give the government more time to answer some of the many questions the SI raises.
The Labour spokesman wrongly accused me of supporting the Protocol in the past, unaware that on 30 December 2020 I spoke against the Protocol and fishing parts of the final EU/UK Agreement and refused to vote for it. I have been a long standing critic of the Protocol from inception.
There was no need to rush the Stormont brake part of the Agreement through Parliament. The brake can only be invoked following a request by 30 members of the Assembly in session. As there is no Stormont Assembly because the Unionists cannot accept this Agreement there can be no use of this brake. It is also difficult to see when it would be used were there in due course to be an Assembly in session, as the criteria are difficult for the UK government to trigger the process and for it to succeed without EU challenge.
All those interested in why I and others voted No yesterday should look at the legal advice I posted yesterday which was drawn up for the ERG.
19 Comments
March 23, 2023
I have noted that 48 abstained making 70 MPs not supporting Sunak or 1/5th .20% of the Tory group
March 23, 2023
It is amazing how easily Sunak got away with it.
The media were onside. It was not even the main headline. The Boris Johnson partygate story was a useful distraction.
March 23, 2023
The reports that Brexit is now completed would seem to be wide of the mark.
Unsettling to see the opposition as usual put party before country for the nth time.
It reinforces to many that the present state this country finds itself in is a damming reflection on the quality of our politicians.
March 23, 2023
As with a number of recent rushed votes made in the commons over the last few years this is yet another one that will come back to haunt them.
Act in haste and repent in leisure.
When will they ever learn?
There are around 12% in the cold hard light of day who are worthy of the position they hold.
March 23, 2023
All the opposition parties other than DUP voting with the government proposal.
I’d say the only real opposition there being DUP as all else in the room are just different parts of the same blob, who have at every opportunity sought to keep the door ajar for EU Commissars to have us dance to their tune.
22 Conservatives voted against, I’ll rule out the abstainers as those without conviction who just want to see how the wind blows.
So 22 resignations from the party then over what surely must now have violated every principle they have?
March 23, 2023
Heed the gypsy’s warning. Never take anything for granted.
Even in the EU they are experiencing the difficulties of making major decisions without full proper investigation and debate.
Six countries are now pushing back against the all electric drive to ban the ICE.
It seems to be a disease that inflicts governments in general.
Note to leaders: Learn to stop peeing before flies are open.
March 23, 2023
I have no doubt that in the not too distant future the Euro will become the de factor currency of Northern Ireland. Other EU laws will also be applied in a stealth like manner.
We are now GB. UK died on the 22 March 2023.
March 23, 2023
+1 DOM.
March 23, 2023
You and the other 21 Conservative MPs made a principled stand, in the face of huge opposition.
48 Tories abstained. On an issue as important as this! That just doesn’t cut the mustard. No point in being an MP if you’re not going to take a stance on a constitutional issue.
March 23, 2023
Wanderer
+ many. Got it in a nut shell.
March 23, 2023
I asked my MP Theresa May to vote against it but she replied saying that she supported it. As she bears part of the responsibility for creating this mess I was not particularly surprised. I circulated an email as follows:
“So now we are stuck with EU compliance checks being applied to the wrong flow of goods, the flow of imports into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, a flow of goods in which the EU has no legitimate interest, rather than to the correct flow of goods, the flow of exports from Northern Ireland across the land border into the Irish Republic, a small flow or trickle in which the EU does have a legitimate interest.
And we have got into this fix through Theresa May thinking that it would be clever to use the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border as a pretext to keep the whole of the UK under the economic thumb of the EU, followed by the Great Charlatan Boris Johnson caring far more about his pathetic little “Canada style” free trade deal than about Northern Ireland and the unity of the United Kingdom.
Still, as my last word, I repeat that there is nothing in the protocol to prevent the UK establishing a system of UK export controls for goods which are to be taken across the open land border into the Irish Republic and so the EU Single Market, initially alongside the ill-conceived EU import controls, and that would only need secondary legislation to expand the remit of the existing Export Control Joint Unit.”
March 23, 2023
22 plus the excellent Andrew Bridgen and the 48 abstentions Sunak’s Windsor Framework is truly appalling & likely to mean the end of any real and meaningful Brexit. I assume that is Sunak’s and Starmer’s intention? So at best 70 sensible Tories and most of them support net zero so even they are not very sensible.
I do not have much concern about Boris and his birthday cake problems but he did surely mislead the committee yesterday by saying of the lockdowns “whatever people say of them now they were essential for public health”. Does Boris really still believe this total drivel?
The lockdowns, like the vaccines, did very substantial net harm to health, education, mental health and to the economy. This is surely very clear indeed. In as much as the lockdowns delayed a few infection they also delayed natural vaccinations for people. The vast majority of whom were never at serious risk from Covid anyway (thus doing more health damage than any good plus the vast economic, education, mental health and other harms). Still he talks of “safe and effective” vaccines despite. This despite the clear evidence of as many as 1/800 suffering serious injuries per jab.
Sunak also misled the House in reply to a question by Sir Jeremy Wright he talks about:- “the fantastic roll out of the Covid Vaccines across the UK” and that vaccine damages are “extremely rare”.
Hardly Sunak at circa 1/800 seriously injured per Covid jab.
In my view it was criminal negligence (and it certainly was to give coerce them into young health people who never even needed any protection from Covid). At 1/800 the net harm down done is vast. 85 million/800 is over 106,000 people with serious damage. See also the huge fall in fertility and we do not even know of the long term effects.
Are Boris and Sunak still deluded on these issues or was this misinformation this deliberate and/or reckless?
Sunak’s claim for the Windsor Framework and the Emergency Brake are also surely dishonest or he is really that deluded?
March 23, 2023
Good Morning, Sir John,
I would appreciate your explanation one day of why an MP would have abstained yesterday in a vote that was clearly to do with the future sovereignty of the UK. Was there a positive tactic in abstention, or was it fence-sitting, or hedging of bets, or was the MP just being lily-livered? My request is sincere.
Thank you.
Mary M.
March 23, 2023
The Establishment’s Westminster Uni-Party did what it was required to do: united so that there was no genuine opposition to a “deal” which has betrayed Northern Ireland and will ensure that the rUK is permanently aligned to the EU ….. as a precursor to becoming an Associate Member when a two-tier organisation is eventually created.
So we now have:
1. A Labour Party which isn’t in the slightest bit interested in the labouring (ie working) class
2. A Liberal Democratic Party which is neither liberal nor democratic
3. A Conservative and Unionist Party which isn’t conservative and has effectively parcelled Northern Ireland up and handed it over to the EU.
I wonder how long it will be before the SNP is demanding the same “deal” for Scotland?
Perhaps that was the Establishment’s plan.
March 23, 2023
So if the ‘brake’ is unlikely to be used, and it’s ‘difficult to see why it would be used’, why make an issue of it? Perhaps it’s just as well another four hours of Parliament’s time wasn’t wasted on the matter. As inflation rises to 10.4% (official figure) perhaps there are more impactful problems for our rulers to address.
March 23, 2023
Biggest disappointment for me were those that abstained ed and Steve Barker who is a turn coat. Look after number one seems to come to mind. As a nation we are going downhill fast.
March 23, 2023
You and the other nay-sayers will go down in history as being on the right side. I’m afraid the Remainers won this round but it’s not over yet and the battle to become a self-governing democracy continues.
March 23, 2023
Yet more evidence of the rottenness of this dreadful House of Commons. As usual, the majority performed their role as mere lobby fodder. Last week the chamber was virtually empty to listen to Andrew Bridgen speak in an adjournment debate about the efficacy of the mRNA Covid vaccines – clearly having no comcern for any harm to their constituents. These words of Oliver Cromwell seem just as relevant today “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately … In the name of God, go!”
March 23, 2023
If the Scots-origin Northern Irelanders want to be British, that’s fine. Let them come and live in Britain – just about everybody else in the world can, apparently.