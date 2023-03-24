They did not lend us their vote. They gave us their vote. They did not vote Conservative hoping for the Conservatives to be Labour light. They knew the Conservatives might cut tax rates for the rich as part of a general tax cutting agenda to make all taxpayers better off. They were reassured by a Manifesto that clearly ruled out most tax rises, unlike Labour. They expected the Conservatives to promote growth and to restrain migration. They expected some opposition to wokery. They knew the Conservatives would look to the private sector to do more of the heavy lifting of investing and promoting jobs.
Some Conservative MPs and Ministers seemed to think they needed to be more like Labour to keep these wandering voters. A Conservative government with a majority of over 70 has as a result introduced windfall taxes that do not even limit themselves to just taxing windfalls. These will now cut supply and damage investment. It has hiked business taxes. It has renationalised large parts of the railway. It has spread state education and child minding down to babies and the under 5s. It locked the whole country down for long periods, instructing people not to meet friends and family or to go to their regular places of work. In each case Labour has supported these moves but of course complained that they did not go far enough or were introduced later than desired. It has reinforced the misleading Labour idea that prosperity comes from Whitehall grants, encouraging MPs to bid for state funds to renovate or adorn their towns and cities, without releasing sufficient entrepreneurship to rev up the private sector economy.
Some of my correspondents write to me about the Lab/Con coalition they think we live under. They do not praise it, but complain it is not delivering what they thought they were voting for when they voted Conservative three years ago . Where is the clean Brexit, free of the EU and European court interference? Where is the control of our borders? Where is the low tax pathway to faster growth they ask? I write back and explain that there are some clear dividing lines between Conservative and Labour. Just look at the squeals of protest from the left as the government does try to implement the Prime Minister’s most memorable promise, to stop the boats. There has been some fight back over extreme wokery, with a successful challenge to the SNP’s approach to legislation on gender issues. The government was persuaded to reverse its foolish increase in National Insurance, and says going forward it wishes to cut taxes for the many.
There is still the danger that the government will not do enough to show why voting Conservative gets you a better deal and is sufficiently different from the massed parties of the left. They fight each other to be more pessimistic about the outlook, to be greener than each other in ways which intrude on daily lives. They invent news ways to tax success and enterprise. They favour importing anything that creates carbon as if it saves the planet if foreigners generate the gas and take the jobs and profits. They vie with each other to come up with more ways of regulating business and family life, and to expand the state budgets and workforce well beyond the affordable.
People voted Tory in the hope of something better. They have, like the rest of us, have been clearly disappointed.
The Budget was the Tory’s last hope of survival. And you blew it ! Spending £20bn on carbon capture when China is building a coal fired power station every two weeks. How is that suppose to keep the lights on and our energy bills down.
You people have totally lost the plot and deserve to go.
Agreed. I’m predicting a massive last minute upswing by Reform. People need something different than the ConLabLib Party for the sake of their sanity.
It’s not about politics anymore. It’s about the countries mental health.
I’d say it’s serious enough to be about the countries overall survival.
Indeed the voters want far less government, lower taxes, a real Brexit, sensible legal only immigration, far less red tape, simpler taxation, no road blacking or war on cars, far less government waste, no net zero, no renewable subsidies, decent police & criminal justice & law order (for real crimes), no woke lunacy…
Alas the Tories have got almost everything wrong. The following all did net harm and wasted £billions:- the lockdown, net zero, the net harm vaccines, HS2, test and trace, the vast tax increases, furlough, eat out to help out, frightening the pant of people with Handcock’s evil adverts, Sunak’s inflationary money printing, shutting schools and hospitals, dumping people into care homes, killing people with breathing issues with life ending drugs, burning imported wood at Draz, the diversity over ability lunacy, the failure to reform and speed up planning, no soft loans for duff degrees… what else have I missed.
Indeed yet Sunak and Boris still think Vaccines and the Lockdown were great successes or claim to. Have they not looked at the figures? Or perhaps they cannot bring themselves to see the vast harm their policies did. The walk out and whip removal from Andrew Bridgen for just telling the truth is appalling.
See Dr John Campbell videos for excellent coverage of this.
No “they” voted Tory not in the hope of something better for them, but for something worse for those whom they hate.
The “they” being the most degenerate section of the electorate, but enough to make the difference between win and lose.
Peter Hitchens recognises this, and he sees democracy here as in a terrible state as a result.
‘Conservative Home’ is not really a conservative site. They regularly host David Gauke who was kicked out of the party. Gauke also appears on ‘New Statesman’.
This is a symptom of the problem. The Conservative Party has now left conservatism behind in favour of an interventionist, managerial state approach.
Those in charge of the party must accept their part they have played in what amounts to the waste of the position that the Tories found themselves with an 80 seat majority after the last election.
All the hype beforehand that all candidates would be vetted regarding their commitment to Brexit was just that hype.
If the politicians were totally fully committed to change and taking full advantage of the opportunities I believe the Lords would have struggled to justify their resistance and weakened their own position.
Stopping the boats and deporting those with criminal records and economic reasons is absolutely critical.
If your party MPs really want to survive they have for what little time is left to start acting and behaving like real conservatives intently listening to what the people want and deliver it.
If they don’t the political annihilation that is being predicted will happen.
In 2019 it wasn’t just “red wall” voters who voted Conservative. Many long time Tory voters would have voted for the Brexit Party, as they could see they were the only ones committed to a true Brexit. Many of those Tory voters are now even more disillusioned at their betrayal by the supposedly Brexiteer/Conservative Sunak. But rest assured the Brexit Party’s phoenix of Reform UK, will rise from the ashes left by this Government to restore democracy that has been stolen from all 17.4 million of us.
At the end of the day it came down to people and for the vast majority of those elected they were just not up to the task in hand. That goes for both sides of the house.
The Scots saying about you can only pee with what you’ve got, is very true.
You cannot put old wise heads on young shoulders.
Too many die hard remainers who took their seats did so with one thought only. To cause as much disruption and mayhem as possible to reduce the speed of advance of the peoples Brexit decision.
The Left now control the UK. When Labour come to power we will see a realignment and an authoritarianism that will terrify those who voted Tory and Labour.
Voters still do not understand that both main parties in England are now slime, filthy and utterly bereft of respect for morality and individual freedoms.
State authoritarianism using woke brutality is now the only game in town and for that we have brain-dead Tory and Labour voters. Well, I hope these voters are happy
Too little too late or as JRM once commented, thin gruel!
Stopping the boats. Just words as an ever increasing army of illegals gather in hotels, fed with healthcare and cash to spend.
Betrayal of NI, the Union and Brexit.
Very expensive and unreliable electricity harming household budgets, business and industry.
Woke marches on. Freedom of speech curtailed. Freedom to demonstrate clamped down on. Freedom of movement on the way. Probably much worse to come.
Promises, promises….not acceptable anymore. We need the promises delivered. We need representation for the British people not Globalists, EU or big business.
We need experienced MPs – not career politicians who detest the masses.
We need all emergency rulings revoked. So all our freedoms & our democracy is returned to us in full.
A true but sad reflection of the present Conservative Party and it’s policies JR.
Likewise a true reflection of the thoughts and abilities of many on all sides who sit in the talking shop named the Palace of Westminster.
Fully aware the World is changing, and with it sometimes laws and regulation need to be fine turned to keep up with the effects of modern technology, but the simple fact is politicians are now trying to run and dictate what we do and how we live our lives with our money, with no account taken for effort, or risk and reward.
We are on a downward spiral and so called help from politicians is at the moment the last thing we need.
Two prime example of foolishness:
The NET ZERO fiasco !
Helping, supporting, and paying ILLEGALS to enter and stay in our Country !
A persuasive analysis, except for the underlying presumption that there is both a pathway to recovery for this government and that it might be taken.
This Govs. tenure has been rather like my school report. ‘quite disappointing’
You have about one year to turn this mess around. Failure will grant us a Labour Gov. Just typing that fills me with dread.
“They knew the Conservatives might cut tax rates for the rich as part of a general tax cutting agenda to make all taxpayers better off.”
Did they, yet in your opening paragraph you said the Red Wall voted to get Brexit done, and/or to keep Corbyn out, now you’re suggesting they might have voted Conservative for all number of reasons – there were many pledges found through out the 59 manifesto pages.
Anyway, that was 2019, a lot of water has flowed since 2019, we are now in a post Brexit age, a post Corbyn age, what matters now is what those voters think today, next week, next month, next year. Conservatives need to fight the up-coming election, not the last one!