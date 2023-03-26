The Bank of England’s mistakes

Most MPs tell me the Bank of England is independent. They tell me its sole purpose is to keep inflation down to the 2% target Parliament has set it. Yet when inflation runs more than five times target most MPs have no wish to debate why or to venture any criticism of the Bank.
They ignore the fact that government and Parliament appoint the Governor, set the target, approve and underwrite all the bond buying the Bank has been doing which meant ultra low interest rates, and question the Governor through a Select Committee. It has been lonely criticising the Bank for printing too much money in 2021 and now for destroying too much money in 2023, though all this has been approved and indemnified by government.
It was therefore a pleasure to read the Daily Telegraph yesterday with a leader and a good article criticising the Bank for its role in creating and allowing the inflation to take hold. The paper should go on and criticise the Bank for disrupting the bond market with its large Quantitative tightening programme last autumn, having to reverse it temporarily when it saw the damage it did to the LDI/pensions market, and ask more questions about whether they have now lurched from money being far too easy to being too tight.
In future articles I will look at why the Bank has got so many of its forecasts of inflation wrong in recent years, how it could improve its track record and how it should now proceed. I will stress that in practice the Bank has three aims, not just one. It does need to consider growth as well as inflation, and above all needs to ensure financial stability in the banking system that it regulates and finances. It had a bad record in the period 2006-10 doing this.
We’re experiencing financial shock; borrowing has been too cheap for nearly 15 years. governments, our particularly, have grown fat and silly on almost free money. The present PM couldn’t give money away fast enough while he was chancellor. This reset to real cost of money is going to be painful, and government is going to have to cut expenditure.
Wait till the mortgage market start to get into trouble with all the fixed rate loans being adjusted, and the variable rates now rising fast. Yo ain’t seen nothing yet!
If we’re discussing mistakes, then what about that howler made by 17 million?
The Bank of England follows the UN/WEF group think. It does nothing to assist the UK economy just like Fishy and Chicom.
Now we’re having a beauty parade if SMRs instead of investing in Britain using g Rolls Royce technology
Another bet zero farce.
The Bank of England’s one sole purpose is to act politically. Its function as a financial body ceased some years ago
Bailey’s recent comments about private companies raising their prices ‘hurts people’ is wholly inappropriate. This blame mongering of the private sector is oh so easy for public sector lackeys like Bailey who don’t have to justify their salaries by actually producing and selling things. The man’s a joke of a central banker, more a lackey for Labour and some of the Socialist halfwits in the Tory party
Some advice for Bailey, shut up
I agree fully. The Carney and Bailey eras at the BoE have been appalling for the country and the economy. Bailey at the FCA even gave us circa 40% personal overdraft rates one size for all good risk or bad at nearly all banks. Why exactly? Surely unfit to run a piggy bank.
Like the government and civil service the bank should also be very focused and pro active in recognising and eradicating waste throughout its management and operational procedures. They are not above criticism and accountability.
At the end of the day I do not necessarily blame the BoE or all the others for everything that goes wrong. MP’s and the government are there to act on and for our behalf and must themselves take responsibility for what does and does not happen.
Perhaps, like so much else (eg QUANGO’s), saying that the BoE is independent provides adequate cover when things go wrong.
And the bad record did not suddenly begin and end in 2006-2010. It has been on going.
A Government that attempts to dignify the Bank of England with tolerance of incompetence is even worse itself.
So what your article is highlighting Sir John, is another failure of government. The Daily Telegraph comments were overdue. I have long held the view that we are headed for financial disaster. The apparently seamless transition of the banking system from accounting in millions to accounting in billions suggests a lack of regard for financial stability. Sooner or later a devaluation will be necessary. We cannot go on dealing with ever larger sums. Perhaps one of your forthcoming articles could cover this issue, JR.
You are in a position to influence these matters. Have you spoken to the Chancellor and/or Governor about your concerns? What did they respond? I agree with your analysis to some extent but the banking crisis and Covid had to be dealt with at the time.
Methinks this is like the share touts who say ‘ if you had invested in Apple in 1995 you would have made a fortune’- forgetting the nearly went bust at one time. Wise after the event!
Reply I warned them they were printing too much in 2021 and warned them re QT last year!
BOE must never allow its interest rate to go below 2%.
The attitude and approach of the “most MPs” are a disgrace and shows them up for the useless articles they truly are.
As for the Bank, it seems central banks generally are just not very good at their job.