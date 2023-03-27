Small boats

Today and tomorrow the Commons will take the Committee stage of the illegal migration bill. There are various amendments tabled to seek to make the decisions about the future of illegal migrants proof against excessive delays and legal appeals. Whilst it is important that anyone claiming asylum should have a fair hearing and a right to an appeal if necessary, it is wrong to allow so many legal interventions that people arriving illegally get to stay here for years whilst endless legal processes are explored against the original decision, at the taxpayers expense. It is also important not to effectively give illegal migrants some priority or ability to get round the rules and to stay here regardless of where they came from when there are safe routes for legal entry from countries where they are at risk.
The government is promising to look at the suggested amendments with a view to strengthening its Bill. It is important it does so, as people will expect these legal changes to be sufficient so the government can deliver its promise to stop the boats.
5 Comments
March 27, 2023
Good morning.
The Bill is nothing but a sham. Illegals can get around the rules by claiming they are either homosexual or minors. There is also to be a procedure in which illegals can effectively be given an amenity simply by filling in a form and getting an Indefinite Leave to Remain.
We have signed an agreement with Albania to take yet more immigrants. This is due to the fact that most of those trying to enter the country illegally are Albanians who, coincidentally, make up the largest single ethnic group in our prisons. The government seem to think that, by giving more visas to Albania this will stop the illegals (I refuse to use the term migrants or boat people). The reason for this is simple. Those who do not want their identity known will not use traditional routes.
So more people sucking at the teat of the NHS and other services.
But don’t worry everyone, Jeremy Hunt MP and Rushi Sunak MP (neither deserve the title of their positions as they are usurpers) have a plan. They intend to spend £20bn on Carbon Capture because that is what is REALLY important right now.
What a farce !
March 27, 2023
They may stop the boats with great fanfare, but I don’t trust our MPs or government to stop the influx.
This is an email sent by Care4Calais to its mailing list over the weekend, urging people to write to MPs:
“We don’t normally write to you at the weekend. But this is too important to wait. On Monday MPs will vote on the draconian Illegal Migration Bill that will devastate the lives of thousands of people. And this is our only chance to make a stand.
We’ve launched an amendment which will allow refugees with viable asylum claims to access visas for safe travel to the UK. Safe passage is a more effective way of achieving the Government’s objectives than brutal deterrence…”
Note they say with “viable” claims (a lawyers’ paradise!) and “achieving the government’s objectives). I bet this appeals to many of our rulers…keep the inflow of migrants via anonymous taxpayer-funded air travel, but look tough because small boats aren’t crossing the channel. The “optics” are so much better. They take us for fools, so I wouldn’t bet against this sort of stitch-up.
March 27, 2023
It is incumbent on those in office to do their duty to the people of this country, who should in all events be first in line when it comes to talking about ‘rights’.
It is also long overdue that those in office take their responsibilities towards the people of this country and look at all the ‘pull factors’ that have been the main reason behind so many wanting to come here.
Not everything is about money either.
March 27, 2023
The next Labour government will simply start the importation again. Such cultural enrichment strengthens Labour’s core vote.
Maybe the Tory party should explain to the country Labour’s REAL MOTIVES behind their love for all things ‘multi’. We all know it comes back to ideology and politics and not any real concern for human beings
Labour are pure filth, the Tories merely careless grifters bar a few hardy souls who understand this nation is not what it was once
March 27, 2023
It’s taken so long for Parliament to wake up. I fear some are still asleep as they continue to regard these people as refugees instead of what the are, illegal economic migrants. It has long been known that the immoral self serving money grabbing lawyers have and will continue to make their fortunes on the back of illegality. They always have. This bill will never work so long as there is a single loop hole for them to exploit at the taxpayers expense. If the outdated and much abused ECHR has an input then bill will not be worth the paper it is written on. Our own judges are sufficient.
I was wondering if the 6 million a day for the hotel bills is much smaller that the legal aid paid to such unscrupulous lawyers, who should be regarded in the same way as the traffickers making as much money out of this as they can. That amount never seems to be mentioned.