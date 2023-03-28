My letter to the Planning Inspectorate

March 28, 2023 1 Comment

I have written to the Planning Inspectorate urging them to uphold West Berkshire Council’s decision to refuse planning permission to the erection of 32 houses on the land rear of The Hollies, Reading Road, Burghfield Common, West Berkshire RG7 3BH.

 

 

  1. Chickpea
    March 28, 2023

    It’s time that this was stopped, if the local Council refuses planning permission, it should not be overturned by a government body by people who do not even reside in the area.

