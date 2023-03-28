Please find attached below the Dear Colleague letter that I have received over tackling anti-social behaviour

Dear Colleague,

ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR ACTION PLAN

Tackling anti-social behaviour is an absolute priority for this Government. Everyone has the right to live without fear of facing anti-social behaviour, to leave their home without fearing intimidation, to shop in a vibrant high street free from disorder and disrepair, and to use and enjoy their parks and community spaces. The public must trust that there will be action taken when they report the intimidation and harassment they face.

Today’s publication of the Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan reinforces the Government’s commitment to stamp out anti-social behaviour and restore the right of people to feel safe in, and proud of, their local area. The plan is an ambitious and wide-reaching new approach that will give Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC), local authorities, and other agencies the tools to tackle the blight of anti-social behaviour facing communities across England and Wales.

The plan sets out a radical new approach to tackling anti-social behaviour split across five key areas:

• Stronger punishment for perpetrators, cracking down on illegal drugs, evicting anti-social tenants and making perpetrators of anti-social behaviour repair the damage they inflicted on victims and communities;

• Making communities safer by increasing police presence, deploying tougher financial penalties for wrong doers, and keeping our streets orderly;

• Enhancing local pride by taking actions to revive high streets and revitalise parks and green spaces;

• Prevention and intervention through funding one million more hours of provision for young people, expanding the eligibility criteria for the Turnaround Programme,

focusing on targeted support for children most at risk and working with delivery partners on National Youth Guarantee; and

• Improving data, reporting and accountability by simplifying and improving existing reporting structures and increased accountability through better and more transparent data collection.

As part of the plan, we are funding immediate justice pilots and hotspot policing in a number of police force areas but the Action Plan makes clear they will be rolled out across England and Wales in 2024/25.

We are also launching today a targeted consultation which marks the first phase of the Community Safety Partnership review. The consultation will seek views on strengthening the accountability model of Community Safety Partnerships to align their work more closely to Police and Crime Commissioners, making sure they work together effectively to cut crime. Through the consultation, we are also seeking views on changes to the anti-social behaviour powers and tools to strengthen and broaden their use. The consultation will be published on gov.uk and will run for 8 weeks.

Tackling anti-social behaviour requires a strong and effective partnership response from all agencies working together and the measures we have outlined in the Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan give the police, local authorities and other agencies a wide range of powers and tools to deal with every situation of anti-social behaviour that may arise.

With every good wish,

Suella Braverman KC MP Michael Gove MP

Home Secretary Secretary of State for Levelling Up,

Housing and Communities & Minister for Intergovernmental Relations