The Bank of England is data driven – it needs to be good judgement driven

Just like government explaining its line on the pandemic, the Bank tells us its decisions are driven by the data. As someone who does seek to provide sensible forecasts of inflation, growth and deficits going forward, I agree you start your task by assembling good data. You seek to understand the figure you are forecasting, so you are aware of the way it is compiled and what affects it. You need also to be aware of the imperfections in the data, and the quirks from the judgements made about how to define and compile it. As we saw in trying to compare different countries handling of the pandemic the definition of a covid death and how strenuously the authorities sought to record them mattered a lot to data outcomes. Forecasting inflation produces different results depending on whether you use CPI, RPI, core CPI or some other index.
It is however wrong to say policy decisions are data driven. If they are they will be always looking backwards. You cannot drive the car successfully by looking all the time in the rear mirror, though that will give you a perfect understanding of all the hazards you have just missed. You need mainly to observe what you can see through the windscreen ahead, but you need to judge or interpret what you see. Will the green light go amber? Will the child step off the pavement? Could there be someone dashing out from behind the parked car? Is the road ahead clear enough to accelerate safely? To drive well you need to choose the right data – data about the road ahead, not the road behind, but you also need to interpret it dynamically. So it is with the economy. Knowing inflation has been fast does not mean it will be next year. Seeing oil and gas prices surged last year does not mean they will surge again to keep the inflation rate up. You need to judge how prices will alter ahead. Putting rates up because last month’s inflation was too high is not necessarily a good idea.
To make better judgements it helps to understand how prices rise. Here the Bank ignores money and credit, yet it is if there is an excess of money and credit around that you are most likely to get inflation through excess demand. The Bank does have a model of what might happen next based on a concept of capacity in the economy. They seek to judge how much capacity there is in the economy to make things and supply services and then compare that with demand. If capacity is fully used they expect inflation, if there is surplus capacity they expect inflation to subside.
There are several reasons why this is a very difficult way to judge the future. The first is it takes no account of the ability to import, yet an economy like the UK relies heavily on imports for marginal supplies of all kinds, so global capacity matters as well as domestic. The second is it is very difficult knowing what capacity is. A business may say it can only supply 200 widgets a day, but if pushed and offered more money it might be able to add a night shift to go up to 300. A restaurant might say it cannot do extra private dining, but could then discover it can hire more staff and open for more hours to serve more meals. Another manufacturer might discover that although he can put on another shift he cannot get an increase in components for the next two months to immediately boost output. To make it easier the Bank often relies on unemployment as the best indicator, assuming higher unemployment means companies could expand easily if there was extra demand by taking on more labour.
I will look in a future piece at why it is wrong to ignore credit and money and how it is difficult to find a reliable proxy for capacity utilisation which works for the future.
March 28, 2023
It surely cannot help forecasting when you have government hell bent on a Net Zero policy with no idea of the actual full cost of implementation and the real impact on every sector of society.
March 28, 2023
According to the Daily Telegraph headline – “ Bank of England Governor warns that the shrinking workforce has pushed prices and interest rates higher”
I fail to see how increasing interest rates helps this situation as increasing interest rates pushes up annuities so makes retirement more attractive.
The only effect of rising interest rates so fast will be to cause a reduction in investment and less jobs.
March 28, 2023
The root cause of people retiring early is they are disenfranchised with the UK.
The politicians implement Woke, Net Zero and Mass Migration that was never voted for. Politicians support the abuse of the people who built this economy by calling them stale old white men and demand massive taxes and benefits from them to pay for their lack of skills and intelligence. I will retire and leave the economy in the hands of the grifters and scroungers.
March 28, 2023
Good morning.
I will pick up on one item in today’s piece and that is of inflation, and the way that it is calculated.
To me there are two types of inflation. Price inflation and wage inflation.
Price inflation is the rise in cost of goods and services compared to previous over a given time. It cannot be controlled, only influenced, as the cost is largely market driven. The only two areas here that I can see where the government and its ‘organs’ can influence the price is through the supply of money and consumer affordability by various taxes and interest rates. It can also cap local and devolved government charge rises. It is therefore difficult to forecast and can only be used, assuming they use the correct information which they do not, as a historical measure with only trending lines being of any real value.
The other form of inflation is wage inflation. Wage inflation is very much affected by price inflation but can, be controlled though good governance of Public Services with wage caps and the slowing of the economy to create higher demand for jobs. But again, it can only be seen in historical terms and via trends.
One does not ask for miracles but better figures and good knowledge of how things work do help. Currently there is a lot of speculation in the housing market. Will it go up or down, etc ? Many commentators are being honest and simply saying that they do not know. Why ? Because they do not have enough data to see a trend and therefore cannot predict which way the market will go.
I find the BoE and the OBR figures to be dishonest and inaccurate because they are using bad data. But what I find worse is, their refusal to learn and to adapt. If you did this in the Private Sector you would not last long.
Time for the government to get rid of the OBR and turn to a range of private economists to do the forecasting.
March 28, 2023
I blame institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia for the bank’s failings. Oh, and any other phobia that is invoked with one aim, to destroy and take control of any worthwhile powerful institution.
The Tories capitulation to the politics of ‘phobia’ is handing power to lunatics and cranks