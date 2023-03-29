Illegal and legal migration

The government is currently concentrating on illegal migration with its eye catching and contentious promise by the Prime Minister to stop the boats that bring many of the illegal entrants to the UK. The Opposition parties oppose him strongly, demanding more safe routes for migrants and asylum seekers to come, and easier processes to allow people to enter more rapidly.
Most Conservatives believe the UK should provide refuge for some people fleeing violence or oppression elsewhere. This should be an offer as part of a wider offer by many richer countries to spread the responsibility and to provide geographical choice to those seeking a new home. Many of us also believe the UK has been offering too many economic migrants a home and a job here, seeking to perpetuate a model of growing the economy by recruiting plenty of lower paid labour from abroad. Instead we would prefer to see investment in machines, computing, training and higher standards to get more of the work done with fewer better paid people. We want more better paid and high quality jobs for people already living here, backed by the investment it takes to raise productivity and therefore wages.
The low pay model is not a great one for the people coming nor for the taxpayers who need to foot much of the bill for so called cheap labour. Paying people too little means state subsidy to provide them with housing, income top ups, health and education provision and a range of infrastructure and other public service provision. Last year we added 500,000 more people to our totals. To ensure they have a decent life that will take a lot of new housing, public sector facilities, roadspace, electricity and water capacity and a range of other capital intensive service provision. The EU some years ago suggested it took Euro 250,000 to provide for a migrant family or individual coming to the EU to provide all the facilities needed.
34 Comments
March 29, 2023
I am now capping my salary at £100k. The rest will go into my pension and other benefits.
March 29, 2023
Lucky you! Too much information. Spare a thought for young families wondering how to pay rent/mortgage, feed the family and pay the Council Tax, Heating /Lighting bills.
March 29, 2023
Good morning.
Yes. And at the expense of the indigenous population who are sent to the back of the queue, if they are lucky, or ignored completely like are own homeless who have never been offered any shelter, let a lone a 4 Star hotel and spending money.
Like Javelin above and from my post yesterday, I shall be arranging my tax affairs in such a way that the government gets as little as possible.
You don’t deserve the sweat off my brow.
March 29, 2023
I did that years ago. I invest as much as I can I. My business to ‘cap’ profit.
We need to starve the government of money!
Obvious really.
March 29, 2023
All sensible Reform UK thinking.
March 29, 2023
Your last sentence on the costing of supporting coming here €250k just confirms the untenable situation the government is creating by allowing such high numbers of immigrant illegal or otherwise into the country.
We already have a hard core base of residents working on low wages obtaining benefits. Add to which the demands on all the other services that you have highlighted the country cannot really grow with such a heavy demand being made on the taxpayers.
82% of the council charges raised in my area go to supporting social needs.
In many countries unless you have proof of a large savings account, monthly income or enough to start up a business which will support 5 jobs access is refused. If you are fully qualified in the skills they are short of you can get a work permit and then after a period of time apply for residential status.
Our Achilles heel is our benefit system which just compounds the problems.
March 29, 2023
The UK has gone from a managed decline to a managed collapse.
March 29, 2023
So a politician admitting what everyone else knew, half a million annually incoming. Still proclaiming a shortage of workers because as we all know, the gimmigrants are in the main unskilled and unemployable.
Never mind the indigenous population cn be squeezed dry to pay for it all, until of course they can’t
March 29, 2023
erase the word ‘managed’.
March 29, 2023
Yes bizarrely here it’s preferable to bring nothing to the party, so to speak.
More a Golden Passport than a Golden Visa, and free.
They are laughing at us.
March 29, 2023
1. The White British birth rate is beneath sustainable. We are dying out!
2. The Welfare system depends on people paying in through taxes and suchlike. It is designed as a safety net, no more, like the NHS. It has become a human right.
3. The more people, from incredibly different economic, religious and cultural backgrounds, we allow to suck the Welfare teat, the less for everybody. And it corrupts the people who are simple enough to rely on it.
4. It is obvious that the second and third generation immigrants who hold major offices in this country would roundly agree with all the above.
March 29, 2023
This country is like a massive vessel at sea in difficulties.
The captain and crew charging around the massive decks firefighting and plugging small holes and repairing the internal infrastructure of power and water supplies.
Ignoring all the holes beneath the water line being created by bad thought out policies and decisions. Net Zero, NHS, Infrastructure, Immigration, Housing and Education to name but a few.
The fires will go out when the vessel sinks as the damage control facilities are overwhelmed.
Irrespective of the politics a complete rethink of where we are and where we want to be has to be undertaken.
The process is known as Force Field Analysis.
Far too many of the existing population are living in very poor conditions with little chance of dragging themselves out of their life situation. Cheap subsidised labour is not the answer, never was, never will be.
March 29, 2023
Isn’t that the same or similar to root cause analysis? If so it does not help deciding on strategy and direction. It merely solves current problems, which exist regardless of in what direction you wish to procede. Nevertheless I agree that the UK Government is neither addressing the most serious problems it faces nor clear about its direction and what sort of country it wants the UK to be. The reason for that (root cause) is that the party in government is such a broad church it is deeply divided on the main issues in economic and social domains. A cynic would say tat on illegal immigration, for example the Tory party is taking action only because it believes doing so might help it win the next election but many of them are not committed and not even supportive of the actual policies and and intended results. That won’t cut it with voters.
The end result of your Force Field Analysis would be that we have the wrong party in government and need to throw it out or reform it. The latter might be possible by a strategy away day that focuses not on winning the election but setting a course for the country and fixing the problems. I wouldn’t hold my breath. It will have to do its away day when it is relaxed in opposition instead of fighting fires above decks!
March 29, 2023
A brilliant summary of a complex issue. But much can be improved by relatively simple measures. For example Australia in the 1990s set a target for employers to invest in training of their employees – can’t remember the figure but around 3% of sales – and took in tax what they didn’t spend on training. Employers could not fill a vacancy from overseas unless they could show there was no applicant from Australia with the required skills. The knowledge generated by these measure informed the broader points-based immigration system and the requirements placed on training establishments. The tax collected was used to boost funding of training colleges. The way I have descibed it makes it sound like a Stalinist planned economy but it was actually more a case of facilitating market forces once a single impetus was given at one point that made employers more long sighted in the interests of the country as a whole (this last might be difficult in the UK!).
At that time, but I think to a lesser extent now, Australia would also include requirements for technology transfer (of which knowledge transfer is the major part) in public procurement contracts, particularly for defence. This again will be an important component of the AUKUS submarine project. I mention this not because technology transfer is needed in the UK (it isn’t) but because it illustrates a culture and political regime that really understood what investment was needed for the long term sustainable future of the country and a willingness and commitment to act on it, whether labour or conservatives were in power, all of which seems to be lacking in the UK.
March 29, 2023
I believe regarding your point on employers in Australia having to prove that they could not fill a vacancy from within is something the government here removed under their new points based system, while Patel was in office.
This was something Migration Watch was watching very closely.
March 29, 2023
So which country will be taking us in when we flee from this oppressive regime that steals our money and gives it away? ( And locks us up on a whim )
Nary a one I’d warrant!
March 29, 2023
I think we’re 2 steps away from all that.
We’re housing people regardless of their ability to contribute to the prosperity of the country. Worse than that, we’re housing people who have wandered through numerous countries more prosperous than our own who have either thought them an economic disaster zone or at least where they haven’t, for whatever reason, found gainful employment.
Until we can place some filter and control on whom we accept, it’s almost pointless having other elements of an immigration policy in place. As said above, when folk are scrambling on to a boat holed below the water line, the only way out is for the ship to sink and survival of those who can swim to rebuild and reset the rules.
March 29, 2023
Far tool sensible for our Consocilists. There broad church has shifted so far left as to think Blair/Mandelson and Brown are far right. The only solution is an election, get Labour and then Reform will get in as people will finally realise that Worstminster doesn’t represent them but all things minority and foreign.
March 29, 2023
At the risk of being a complete bore I will say it again. The only effective way to stop the criminals arriving in boats is to turn them around in the English Channel using the RN. It is the humane solution.
Legal immigration is a travesty. The deliberate import of the low paid to the detriment of the indigenous population with all the unaffordable costs you list Sir John.
March 29, 2023
and the UK is NOT a rich country. We have a huge trade deficit and owe the rest of the World hundreds of £billions. We cannot compete with lower GDP per capita countries. Most of the Western economies are in the same mess. We have to lay down that we cannot afford asylum seekers, nor any other immigrants. Likewise, we cannot afford to build nuclear submarines, nor HS2. We have to create our own energy resources.
March 29, 2023
Conservatives; concreting over England to provide homes for illegal immigrants, while dumping on our own needy.
March 29, 2023
Hats off to the EU for jacking the ridiculous 2030 ban on ICE engines, which is not remotely achievable. That’s one piece of dynamic alignment I assume we can all celebrate – the U.K. must of course follow the EU’s sensible lead. One slight tweak though – the EU says the ICEs will need to use non-petrol alternatives. Great let’s do that also, but let’s add a clause saying that rule comes in once such fuels been invented for use at scale, and doesn’t mean environmentally damaging ‘biofuels’.
March 29, 2023
But Sir John why do UK employers need to invest in expensive new machines, AI etc, assuming the task can be automated. Will our competitors have such expense, given their plentiful access to a cheap and willing labour force, if not will our next action have to be the pulling up of the drawbridge to such imports?!
Migrant workers only became a full blown issue because the Blair govt created a vacuum of younger workers with its crazy politically correct policy of opening up higher education to all who want it, no matter what subject, no mater what level of compulsory educational attainment or ability. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for Higher Education, just not continuous full-time (16+ hours) education, for as long as possible, whilst being swaddled in cotton wool.
March 29, 2023
Peter Gardner
Very well presented Peter.
I find it rather sad when people like us can see the pitfalls their actions and know about other very workable solutions from other countries, that seem to be just ignored.
Australia and Canada also load heavily the age factor when considering applications.
Why try and reinvent the wheel if it works for them there must be areas where we are compatible? Basic benchmarking could be applied.
A lot of the problems are that too many of our politicians are trying to work well above the limits of their capabilities.
Already it is being reported that Rishi is doing a U turn on the timing of the Rwanda flights.
March 29, 2023
The fact is that Merkel opened doors and borders without consultation wanting a sainthood, when in reality the flood needed to be controlled by helping to stabilise the living environment in several countries. The populations in several countries cannot be peacefully and economically spread over Europe even the dreaming lefties and financially out of touch elites will find themselves targetted by the incomers and downright poor of European societies.
March 29, 2023
Only the well-off Wokerati and progressive zealots would argue with today’s post. The rest of us have been thinking this for years.
Other than an ISA, I can’t organise my tax affairs to reduce the government’s take. My vote is worthless, in terms of getting a government that would not throw our taxes away.
I’m left wishing we were a little more like the French citizenry, when it comes to defying a political class that believes it has outgrown its electorate.
March 29, 2023
OT the green bxll is starting to unravel, with the EU rolling back on the 2035 cars commitment. Of course we’ll follow, as “Follow the EU” trumps “Green stuff” with this government. Reform wouldn’t have wasted time and money on this rubbish in the first place. Ahead of EU, not behind it.
March 29, 2023
National Govts exist to look after their own people.
Some nations fail, just as ours does and many are worse.
Enabling millions of outsiders to live better lives here has been kind.
Kindness does not stretch to solving all world problems.
Billions of animals are killed because humans eat too much.
How many animal lives should the UK house here as refugees?
There are sensible limits, although Govt idiocy is an exception.
The UK needs a break to digest and absorb what it has swallowed.
March 29, 2023
Hasn’t Sunak just announced plans to bring in 20000 MORE immigrants per year from around the world? We are not fooled, George Osborne blew the whistle when he revealed that Tory governments have no intention of keeping promises to restrict immigration. The only reason there is a sudden emphasis on these schemes is the forthcoming election, just as Starmer has been told to pretend he knows what a woman is.
Whichever member of the Uniparty gains the most seats we can expect a rapid amnesty for the illegals currently in the country, quiet shelving of deportation schemes and acceleration of the trans/woke and Net Stupid agendas, in line with WEF diktats.
March 29, 2023
The government don’t give a monkey’s for Britain or England. For instance they debauched the currency wihout hesitation in early 2020 (we are now going through the great devaluation) and a year later coerced the population into getting injected with the untested muck, which they did not take themselves and whose lethality they are trying to conceal. Now they are bringing the population of the world to this country.
March 29, 2023
Firstly it makes no sense to allow unlimited immigration from a world of 8 billon people into a small country which has already one of the highest population densities in the world.
Secondly economic migrants are not necessarily cultural migrants and many indigenous residents in the UK have no wish to see their culture and laws changed by large scale immigration.
Thirdly there are very good reasons why the countries from which these illegal immigrants come have not been able over the last two centuries to take advantage of the economic benefits of the Industrial Revolution and remain poor.
We have a controlling elite who wish to turn our laws and culture into a third world country through large scale immigration and the economy through Net Zero.
March 29, 2023
Sir John , I totally agree with your post today ; you have summed up all of the issues of importance .We have been soft-soaped to immigrants in the past and this must stop . We first must priorities the difficulties that our own population faces before trying to address those of the wider world .
March 29, 2023
To look good on the international stage, our political elites will continue to allow massive immigration, both legal and illegal, saying we are a “safe, welcoming and hospitable country”, until either such a serious event occurs that we are no longer “safe, welcoming or hospitable” or the country has descended to become indistinguishable from those nations the migrants are currently fleeing.
Economic migrants are not necessarily cultural migrants nor even come with the intention of working.