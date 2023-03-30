The prime task of Central banks is to support commercial banks

Keeping inflation to 2% is a crucial role of the Bank of England, ECB and Fed. As events in the USA have just shown, it is however less important that avoiding banking collapse. Since Silicon Valley Bank got into trouble the Fed has made a huge change to its money policy, flipping from ultra tight with plenty of money withdrawal by selling bonds, to a large easing with $300 bn of loans to commercial banks. It had to make the switch as it is the first duty of a Central Bank to provide cash to commercial banks so they can honour their deposits if a lot of people all want to withdraw at the same time.
The decision to shift to a much easier money policy in the short term was screened by still continuing with a 25 bp or 0.25% interest rate hike. The Fed wished to reassure some that it is still battling inflation, whilst reassuring others that their deposits are safe. Silicon Valley Bank had got into trouble because the Fed has raised rates so much, losing SVB money on the bonds it held. It is a reminder that shifting money policy to too tough brings different kinds of problems.
All the Central banks need to review where they are in money tightening and in bringing down inflation. There are always lags – it takes time to get inflation down by raising rates and throttling credit. It is important not to overdo the tightening as that can undermine banks as it hits the affordability of credit and the value of bank investment holdings in bonds. They will all need to make sure plenty of cash is available to any bank that comes under unwelcome pressure to repay deposits, as that is the way to make sure there is no such run.
March 30, 2023
And all the time this manufactured financial uncertainty keeps rolling on in its many shapes and forms China is moving in here there and everywhere doing deals and signing agreements that will end up with even more control of the Western World. Nobody seems to be showing any concerns.
The globalists will control nothing, all the main areas of industry and commerce will be under the umbrella of China.
March 30, 2023
Good Morning,
No, SVP did not fail because the Fed raised interest rates. The Fed started raising interest rates nearly a year ago, and TOLD everybody, who would listen, that they were going to do so. SVP failed because it didn’t take timely action to sell it’s long dated treasuries, the most liquid of investments, when they new rates were going to be rising. Simple management incompetence.
UK long gilt holders, particularly leveraged investors, are equally to blame for their losses. Will bonuses be cut…?
March 30, 2023
Good morning.
Why 2% ? Why not 5%, or 1.25% ?
I do not understand why there has to be a target in the first place. Why not have a more sensible policy of trying to maintain an inflation rate equal or better of that of our competitors ? Anyway, no one believes the inflation figures. Real inflation is running between 25 – 50%.
As I said in a previous post. The BoE and others cannot ‘control’ inflation, just influence it. The problem we are having, and something I keep banging on and on about, is the fact that the government is just using interest rates and taxes as a tool and does not want to cut public spending and generous subsidies.
The government is hobble itself and the nation.
Reply Inflation is nothing like 50%. Inflation is measured on a range of items making up a typical household budget, not just a few food or service items that have gone up a lot.
March 30, 2023
So if inflation worries the government so much why are they adding to it by putting up the price of gas in the hope we will buy heat pumps which are totally unsuitable for most homes? Net zero is self defeating g. The government has been handing g out cash during this cost of living crisis and now tells us the price to heat our homes is going up. I ask again, where are people going to find the money for EVs and heat pumps?
March 30, 2023
Wrong. Central Banks now exist to finance a poisonous left wing ideology that’s been embraced by western governments.
Authoritarianism is expensive
March 30, 2023
In my view, Bailey has already enforced one rise too many.
Given that almost every economist is forecasting a rapid drop in inflation, the UK needs stimulus, not restraint.
Mortgage rates are now at crippling levels and need to be brought down, as does stamp duty, to allow the housing market to recover, which will stimulate growth. A divorced friend of mine has to move for personal reasons, admittedly she is well healed, but the stamp duty on her new house is £82,500! Bad enough for her, but nobody in their right mind is going to trade down, as the government wants us to do, with penal rates such as these.
But this is just the last rate rise was just the latest mistakes Bailey has made throughout his career. He really should have been sacked before the crisis he deliberately caused to bring down the Truss government. He conspired with others in the Treasury and subverted the legitimate government because their preferred candidate, Sunak, did not win. Nothing less than a coup, and they got away with it!