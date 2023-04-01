The government is pressing ahead with carbon capture and storage projects. When I asked on Thursday who was paying I think the answer was taxpayers, though the Minister delphically said they will “socialise” the costs.
Normally when a business makes an investment customers pay for the output from the facility being installed. In this case the output is storing a lot of CO2, where the customer seems to be the state. It raises the question whose CO2 is it storing? Is that a cost of whatever caused the extra CO 2 in the first place? Some of it will indeed be CO 2 generated by the state itself, with all those heating systems in public sector offices and all that travel of public officials.
Overall the UK government needs to review just how much extra cost it is imposing through windfall taxes, carbon taxes and now these carbon capture schemes. It needs to get off the import best model. Current carbon accounting based on national boundaries still seems to encourage Ministers and officials to close down or drive out carbon dioxide generating activities in the UK, only to import the goods needed from abroad who can then account for the CO 2 in their national figures. This makes no sense for controlling world CO 2 and is damaging to the UK economy and business.
The present international carbon accounting could have been designed for April 1st.
6 Comments
April 1, 2023
Exactly to put it succinctly this government’s (May’s) net zero policy is total insanity carbon capture especially so. So what is driving it? Follow the money as usual I suppose.
Even usually sensible people like Jacob Rees-Mogg seem to accept there is a “climate emergency” though he questions the governments way of dealing with it (he has the excuse of knowing little science or physics. Capturing CO2 (plant, tree and crop food) wastes loads of the energy generated and achieves nothing for climate.
For some common sense on this issue see the Global Warming Policy Foundation, Physics Profs. Richard Lindzen, William Happper, Prof. Alison, Nigel Lawsons book is very sound too. Climate alarmism is a huge and absurd exaggeration the solutions pushed wind, solar, EVs, trains, walking… do not work even in CO2 terms and anyway China, India, Africa… will (sensibly) do nothing on CO2 anyway. A little more CO2 is (on balance) a net positive.
April 1, 2023
Rishi Sunak took private jet trips costing almost £500,000 in just over a week last year, government data has shown. So clearly Sunak must be very concerned about C02 emissions perhaps almost as much as King Charles. Flying by private jet emits circa 30 times more C02 and uses 30 times more fuel compared to flying economy (per passenger mile) helicopters can be even worse.
But Sunak (again lacking any science) perhaps does not grasp this. Heated swimming pools not too clever either if you really want to save CO2 either Rishi. Meanwhile lots of our elderly struggle to keep from freezing to death due to absurdly expensive rigged market energy prices.
Rishi Sunak has electricity grid upgraded to heat his private pool I note (so how often is he up North Yorkshire for a short dip in the tropical pool? Does he keep the pool warm just in case? Large pools do take quite a while to warm up and then all the heat is usually just wasted. Perhaps a wet suite instead Rishi – just trying to help? Only about 30 miles to the sea anyway from Richmond but perhaps best not to take a helicopter.
April 1, 2023
Perfect April Fools’ day post.
I once bought into the idea of seriously harmful anthropogenic climate change, and the desirability of doing something about it. Not for long though. I wised up several decades ago or more. Now I just see it as another scam to make some people richer and more powerful at the expense of others. “Others” being ordinary people like you and me.
We need a clean out of our political class, not our air.
April 1, 2023
The whole net zero debacle is an April Fools joke along with the government. Everything is so self defeating. Taxes everywhere you look. Their policies make energy more expensive and they end up using our taxes to prop up household bills and energy bills. We make anything we manufacture more expensive when we don’t need to. Your government just carry on digging a big whole for the country. You are wasting so much money on things that simply won’t work and expect us to do the same regarding EVs and heat pumps. Luckily Joe Bloggs seems to have more common sense but unfortunately not so much money to throw away as we’ve given it all to you.
April 1, 2023
This is utter madness. There is no evidence that climate is changing. When the climate change grift finally collapses who will pay for this?
Whilst we’re on the subject, why is the Balkanisation of London with the ULEZ zone allowed to go ahead. We all know the barrier to entry will become electric cars within a few years. Then a certain type of low polluting tyre. Then only Londoners will be allowed in and out of London.
NetZero is just one of many reasons the public think the Government has gone completely mad.
April 1, 2023
Good morning.
Good question for which I may have found you an answer.
https://www.wwf.org.uk/updates/wwf-report-uks-carbon-footprint
So we are destroying our own industry so to lower ‘domestic’ CO2 output, only for others to make and sell back to us what we made ourselves and, to compensate that we are to spend £20bn on carbon capture (probably foreign built). All the while . . .
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/02/27/energy/china-new-coal-plants-climate-report-intl-hnk/index.html
Madness does not even begin to describe what is going on in this country.