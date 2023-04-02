What is a windfall?

Windfall taxes make the things taxed dearer. They reduce investment and output in the items taxed, cutting supply.
We were told that the very high prices of gas and oil that resulted from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and from the West’s decision to stop buying Russian energy were generating windfall profits, both by the fossil fuel companies and by the renewable generators whose prices of electricity reflected the gas price. Gas remains the largest fuel source used in UK generation.
It is true there were such windfall profits as the gas price soared. Today the wholesale gas price is 85% lower than the peak it reached at the worst point after the outbreak of war. The oil price is also down by a third from Ukraine highs. If you impose a windfall tax based on a one off shift in prices that gives companies a bonus, shouldn’t you remove the tax when that price change disappears? It was a weakness of the windfall tax that it did not describe the nature of the windfall or seek to fairly reflect its size and duration going forward.
Few will be sympathetic to large energy companies who have recently been making large profits. However, if the UK perseveres with a level of taxation that is materially higher than elsewhere for energy, and demonstrates an unwillingness to remove windfall taxes after the windfall has gone, we will find it more difficult to attract the investment and jobs we need to produce more domestic energy. Customers end up paying the higher taxes and business will migrate to lower taxed countries.
Windfall taxes are very counter productive and prevent re investment by the companies in future projects and more importantly in its workforce.
The vast majority of the major energy companies are foreigner owned and controlled so it understandable they have split loyalties.
The government could write in clauses that companies reinvesting in our country with new projects and state of the art training facilities for the new generation of engineers and R&D in the UK will not attract windfall taxation
We never seem to hear about windfall taxes on the companies paid millions due to Covid? Does the same criteria not apply to them as the energy producers?
Indeed, the ultimate windfall there in Covid PPE etc. All the Track and Trace, windfalls.
Nobody wants to grass on mates though, do they?
Vast profits are made by off shore windfarms that are the result of all the subsidies and constraint payments they receive from the UK energy customers bills.
Many on show windfarms are in a similar situation. Add all the other forms of renewables bio mass, bio digesters, solar farms and that is billions paid out to the companies and their shareholders but where are the thousands of jobs that were promised when the snake oil salesperson were convincing the politicians to push their schemes? Many windarms were constructed be foreign companies and their work force.
Why does it seem government’s will persist in shooting themselves in the feet.
As with some major housing projects.
What gets proposed at the planning approval stage in community benefits more often than not gets watered down by the time the project is completed.
Show should read shore. But thinking about the vast amount of time they are idle maybe they are show farms? Highlighting the stupidity of the government and devolved parliament who could have got many real extras for the benefit of the people.
All the prospecting companies in the North Sea have reduced or stopped investing.
Rolls Royce have stopped recruiting for their SMR programme because the government wants to go to international tender.
No other country would be so stupid as those in Westminster.
I despair
Talk about an own goal.
The government has no plans either to invest the UK’s human capital with saleable high value skills or to force employers to do so. Therefore it is imported. Cheaper in the short term but crippling in the long term.
A Toby Young tweet today:- A new law will let staff sue their boss if they overhear customers saying something that offends them. Why is Rishi Sunk presiding over a massive expansion of the Equality Act 2010?
How is an employer supposed to control and be responsible for their customers conversations exactly? In a pub, shop, bus, train, restaurant, theatre, comedy club… ? If you cannot offend people then free speech is dead. If a restaurant or pub manager or similar told me what I could and could not say I would leave never to return.
The aim of Labour and Tory barbarians is to DESTROY ALL FORMS OF SPEECH in all environments. Voters actually put a cross in a box and elect these filthy reprobates into Parliament. Why? MPs and bureaucrats are maliciously destroying our core freedoms with a brazen arrogance not seen for many a century
The Tories are doing Labour’s dirty work for fear of being accused and slandered with the usual ‘ism’. The fascist left aren’t just rubbing our noses in diversity ideology they’re force feeding the nation directly into the stomach
When Labour come to power living in the UK will be akin to the Germany or the Soviet Union.
Tory appeasement is destroying the very soul of our nation
Folk are beginning to realise the only hope is Reform.
For the benefit of the nation and all its energy users this government should remove the correlation between gas and electricity pricing. When that happens then remove the VAT on fuel pricing.
Or is it all part of the demolition of the country so it can be built up better by the new world order political believers?
The aim appears to be to maintain a highish gas price via the windfall tax in order to increase the profits of Green Energy rather than gas or coal suppliers. If reen suppliers become profitable perhaps the Government would reduce their subsidies?
What is the windfall tax revenue used for?
All of the Governments problems can be traced back to their woke ideology and not putting the country first. The underlying evidence for this is the Government are trying to buck the market with a marxist-type ideology. Whether it’s green-energy, mass-migration, diversity-targets, virus-controlling-lockdowns, the Government woes all stem from a God complex that they are superior to nature.
Yup, we’re on the same path as France, as far as our economy is concerned, just a few years behind. Let’s hope the EU unreality project implodes before we do.
The question is-where is it all coming from? The sources, wherever they are, are keeping extremely quiet and pushing these idiots from the sidelines.
Talking of windfalls, according to the DT today, the Government are planning to force farmers to feed cows anti-flatulence supplements in their diets to prevent them from expelling methane as a green house gas.
The Government is now a fully immersed citizen in clown world. Honk. Honk.
Problem is that there is no oversight on what government does. When we were in the EU we had to adhere to the European norms of 27 other countries and if was overseen and pointed out if we were out of step but now that we have taken back control we are cut off and government can do or not do as if pleases – our system of government with the race to the bottom between the two main parties will keep us poorer unless we have reform real reform – like first of all we need proportional representation in our general elections – then a fazing our the unelected Lords to be replaced by elected ones but nof for life – ten-years should be enough. We need Reform
A windfall is a peak in an erratic profit and loss performance. In terms of gas in the UK economy, it results from deliberate government negligence in insisting that we be subject to fluctuations in the global market, as a direct result of their ill conceived Nett Zero, and refusal to this day to maximise use of our own gas sources. A large slice of the inflation we are suffering is a direct result of government doctrinare attitude that I equate with such as the Inquisition. We await a Rennaisance which we are not going to get from consocialism. Bare this in mind when you make your mark in the ballot booth in May and later in 2024.