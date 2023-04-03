My supplementary question on the Powering Up Britain statement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con)
Who will pay for CCS as it does not generate any direct revenue from retail customers?
Graham Stuart (Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero)
To decarbonise industry, we will need CCS and hydrogen. We are socialising the funding requirements across the piece to ensure that we deliver what is necessary to meet our carbon targets, at the lowest possible cost to consumers. This year we are also consulting on measures to prevent carbon leakage, ensure that we do not drive UK industry abroad, which I know my right hon. Friend is concerned about, and instead maintain our competitiveness as we move towards net zero.
April 3, 2023
The minister seems to miss an important issue. We do not want to maintain our competitiveness (for it is relatively poor) what we want (need) to do is improve it substantially.
April 3, 2023
The way to “restore” (not maintain) our competitiveness is to ditch May’s moronic net zero agenda which was nodded through without even a vote or a sensible costing by the scientifically illiterate, virtue signalling, fools we have as MPs. Then get fracking, mining and drilling plus R&D into better nuclear and fusion. Use the money saved by ditching all subsidies for so called “renewables”.
Then cut the size of the largely parasitic state sector in half, a 100% tax on state pensions over £35k PA, relax planning and have a bonfire of red tape. Unblock the roads, cancel HS2, go for easy hire and fine and stop low skilled immigration as a good start.
April 3, 2023
YES to everything you said
April 3, 2023
“State sector” pensions I meant.
April 3, 2023
Does Graham Stuart (Selwyn, Philosophy & Law failed) understand that green Hydrogen saves no CO2 it is just a very expensive and very energy inefficient way of storing electricity when it is generated but not needed by windfarms or solar. Also that CO2 (plant & tree food) capture (CCS) wastes a very large amount of the energy generated in the process and does nothing positive for the environment either. But it does mean that China and India can open even more coal fired power stations knowing we are pointlessly pissing our money away capturing CO2.
April 3, 2023
“We are socialising the funding requirements across the piece”
Evasiveness alert! My dictionary doesn’t have the verb “to socialize” in it, at least not in the way the Minister appears to be using it. However, it sounds as if it will cost me money.
April 3, 2023
Privatise the profits, socialise the costs. It’s the same s companies paying.g minimum wage nd employees being topped up with benefits
April 3, 2023
@Wanderer; It will cost you whatever, and if not socialized quite possibly a lot more, as the profiteers seek to make brass out of common muck, just as they have with what used to be cheap and plentiful landfill and the socialized local rubbish tip were anyone could tip almost anything, not have to hire a skip and then pay a ‘recycling’ fee…
April 3, 2023
But it won’t cost their friends the shareholders of big business a bean, will it?
April 3, 2023
I think we will find it means us plebs pay, not the Establishment protected species.
April 3, 2023
Carbon capture and storage is a complete scam. £20 billion will be spent to find out it does not work. It is not necessary. Neither is hydrogen, which has to be made from water using electricity!
The whole net zero scam will destroy us if we let it. But who are we to vote for? It is like Brexit, all the main parties agree. Only a referendum can sort this out. Our whole way of life is being changed based on a theory, and we have no say in the matter. Is this a democracy? Don’t make me laugh.
April 3, 2023
It will use about 50% of the power generated to capture and liquefy CO2. That will make generation twice ad expensive
April 3, 2023
Seems like we’re about to get a ‘CCS Levy’ across all industry ….didn’t see that in the last manifesto and probably wont see it written in the next …but a new tax levy you shall have
April 3, 2023
It’s a no brainer, we the taxpayers will fund this initiative. As normal!
Perhaps one day the money we have extracted from us will actually be spent on us. For our benefit & not for the greedy wasteful state controlled by the unelected WEF.
April 3, 2023
Dream on…