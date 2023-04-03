My supplementary question on the State Pension Age: Review statement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con)
What would be the saving were the Government to raise the age by one year to 68?
Mel Stride (Minister of State for Pensions)
That is a beautiful question because it is precise; it requires an answer that one cannot duck. I will write to my right hon. Friend with that information.
5 Comments
April 3, 2023
The problem with the question, is that your savings, is someone else’s loss.
Why not ask the honest questions?
1. How much will people lose?
2. How much extra will people be forced to pay for a less valuable pension?
April 3, 2023
@LB; If I might add…
3. How much more will it cost the NHS in further occupational injury and treatment, especially among manual workers?
April 3, 2023
April 3, 2023
Moving the retirement age to 68 requires some thought. It should be a retirement age related to the physical demands of the work they are doing. Someone digging trenches should not be expected to be doing it after the age of sixty. The other side of the coin would be scribes in Westminster or Cardiff who could be expected to work till seventy.
The weakness of our State Pension is that it is dependent on robbing Peter (those in work) to pay Paul ( those about to retire); it should be investment based and outside government control appart from law.
A word of warning prior to retirement, inform DWP of the date. If you don’t do this they refuse to pay the arrears. A nice little earner for the DWP. Caveat Emptor.
April 3, 2023
‘one cannot duck’ ? really? – stand by to be provided with a duck!