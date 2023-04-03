UK trade and investment – exports

In the last year Brexit Britain’s exports soared by 24%
Rejoiners who want to put our country down may wail, but the facts are the facts.
Great news that last year UK trade surged and inward investment reached a new record. The BBC and the Remain campaigners push out errant forecasts and strange models to suggest post Brexit the UK will do badly, ignoring the reality of trade and overseas investment rising. Why do they always want to run the UK down? Why do they play down the significance of so much investment coming from outside the EU despite their dogma that our trade and prosperity depend on the EU? The USA is by far and away our biggest export market and we are doing well there. Services are particularly strong. Now we are out of the EU we are negotiating trade deals like the TPP one which include services, something the EU did not include in most of their deals.
April 3, 2023
Sir JR,
I did services in the Eu across all countries for 20 years without any barriers at all, so I do not know what you ar talking about in terms of no services within the EU?
Reply In EU Trade Agreements with ROW
April 3, 2023
An increase on a low base due to Covid. 2022 is roughly the same as 2014. No wonder the majority of the population now believe Brexit was the wrong decision, not to mention Dover queues and massively increased legal and illegal immigration.
April 3, 2023
The attack Britain because we are the keystone of the freedom arch. Break Britain and he dominions fall – her greatest ex-colony the USA is isolated and the ‘English system’ of capitalism and democracy is gone.
They have managed to pervert big. Capitalism (where the HUGE majority of people own capital and assets) and Democracy (where the largest number of people get their way via the ballot box rather than by ‘traditional means’).
We must hang onto our traditional values – of which the neo-cons know nothing. And to our Constitution. They guarantee that we can recover from anything!
April 3, 2023
But are the facts actually the facts, given the so called “Rotterdam affect”, our notional export figures will have surged now they are counted as UK exports and not lumped in with the combined EU export figures, or treated as part of the internal market, thus whilst as a Headline our exports might well appear to have “soared” we are doing no more actual business. Then of course the comparison is being made between a year badly affected because of Covid restrictions and one when many of the restrictions had been lifted, why wasn’t the comparison made between say 2019 and 2022, rather than 2021 & 2022?
If the UK is to make a success of Brexit we need clarity, not even more smoke and mirrors that we had before!
April 3, 2023
..and I hope Britain’s imports from EU has fallen?
April 3, 2023
You ask why the BBC put out a lot of negative, black, and remain propaganda. Not complicated, they are the voice of Remain. Guardian/BBC/Remain is the way they are. The big question is, should we continue to be taxed to support them. The Guardian we pay for if we want it, we believe in remain if we choose to, but the BBC is pay for it, like it or not. At the very least the news and current affaires division of the BBC should be privatised. They can then sink or swim on the propaganda they broadcast. Will your consocialist party do it, not a snowballs chance in hell. They believe in the message.
April 3, 2023
@agricola; Whilst TalkTV and GBNews put out a lot of pro Brexit propaganda, being the voices of Leave…
At least we can choose if to fund the BBC or not, unlike with the commercial news channels, funded as they are via the supermarket checkouts, or via cross media ownership etc. No one is being forced to watch TV, you can listen to radio for free, there is a lot of news and entertainment available on the internet without the legal need to have a TVL.
April 3, 2023
Meanwhile, the EU27 trade deficit plunged to -€432bn in 2022. Triumph of the Common Man over the political elites in the UK.
April 3, 2023
Everyone’s favourite senior Tory Tobias Ellwood with support from Conservative Robert Buckland and the Labour leader Keir Starmer have today hit the media claiming that the hold-ups at Dover are down to Brexit. Its nothing to do with the French having a series of strikes. Their claims are also at odds with why it is just travel connections to the EU State of France and not with other EU States.
April 3, 2023
Nothing to do with the bl…. awful weather either presumably. Thursday – no dinghies crossed. Friday – none. Saturday – none. Sunday – none. Some kind of facts & figures analysis would be helpful from our leaders. Were any of the know-alls monitoring events & movements down in Dover from the start of this peak weekend, the likes of which many of us have no doubt experienced long before Brexit. New procedures and the inefficiencies therein would have had some impact but it’s so much easier to just keep up the negative rhetoric.
April 3, 2023
@Iain B; But if the UK was still in the EU such strikes would have little, or nor effect!
You might not like it but ‘Remainers’ are correct, such delays, unless the ships stop sailing, or the Tunnel shuts, is the result of Brexit, just as such delays in the past were the fault of the UK not joining the Schengen area.
You wanted passport checks, the French obliged, or did you only expect them one-way?…
April 3, 2023
The OBR said the UK economy had taken a 4% hit since leaving the EU. Did not mention GBR/Euro had taken a 20% hit. Only 4% down on VALUE would actually be quite good. However the true measure is VOLUME and that was not mentioned. Is the BREXIT good news you report by volume?
Thing is the OBR, The Treasury, the Bank of England and the FT all work quite closely together on a different, not pro Brexit agenda and are always swopping staff. The world might have moved on but they haven’t. The question arises how do they get away with it?
April 3, 2023
Great News.
Now leave the ECHR and make us all ecstatic.
April 3, 2023
“In the last year brexit Britain’s exports soared by 24%”? but anyone can quote figures
So what are we talking about here ‘tonnage’ or cubic capacity – net monetery gain? gross or what?
And why only since last year following a time when we were coming off such a low covid base?
But you know what they say about statistics – especially statistics just trotted out
Instead look at the real world and see the hold ups in dover and then consider the great deal we now have with Peru and Malaysia that Kemi has been talking about – she puts it out there like a true champ God bless her – when we havn’t even got suitable British merchant ships anymore – not one- and now at a time of climate change the whole world is trying to discourage long distance travel we want to go the other way. On top of that we still havn’t got that sweetheart deal with the US yet and the way the DUP is going we are unlikely to get it either not with this US administration or the next so long as Mccarthy is speaker. Lastly “Talking down Britain”? There is no need for anyone to talk it down, we only need to look at the food banks and the interest rates energy costs and food prices etc. As far as I’m concerned the amount of food banks has to be a better measure of where we’re really at – it has to be the barometer of how we’re doing and not 24%
April 3, 2023
Many Remainers and Brexit complainers are anti-democratic. They opposed the majority decision of voters and laws enacted by Parliament while trying all they could to force matters into reverse. They failed and rendered their own opinions worthless. Too many of them continue attempting to talk UK successes down confirming their wish for the UK to accompany them in their own failure.
April 3, 2023
Classic cherry picking. I saw a post on another site where someone kept going on and on about how much UK exports to the EU had increased in 2021 compared to 2020 and even cited a government report to back up the claim. What that individual failed to point out/chose to ignore was that the same report showed that the 2021 figures were well below 2017, 2018 and 2019.
You can prove anything you like by sufficiently selective. It’s like judging how rich you are by only looking at how your bank balance changes on pay day and ignoring the rest of the month.